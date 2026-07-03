Black Clover Season 5: New season 5 Poster Revealed Ahead Of Anime Expo Premiere

A brand-new poster for the next Black Clover anime has finally been revealed ahead of its exclusive Anime Expo 2026 premiere. Although many fans still refer to the upcoming episodes as Black Clover Season 5, Studio Pierrot officially calls it season 2 because the original TV run was never divided into seasons in Japan.

The anime is still expected to premiere in October 2026, though an exact release date has not been announced.

What Has Been Revealed About Black Clover Season 5?

Image © 2021 Studio Pierrot

Black Clover season 5 has shared a brand-new key visual ahead of its exclusive Anime Expo 2026 screening. The update gives fans another look at the anime’s long-awaited return while building excitement before its expected TV premiere this October.

Who Appears in The New Black Clover season 5 Poster?

The new key visual features Asta in his Devil Union form, alongside Noelle in her Saint Valkyrie Dress and Yuno using Spirit Dive. Released ahead of Anime Expo 2026, it offers fans their best look yet at the returning heroes.

Asta : Appears in his Devil Union form.

Appears in his Devil Union form. Noelle : Shown wearing her Saint Valkyrie Dress.

Shown wearing her Saint Valkyrie Dress. Yuno : Featured using Spirit Dive.

Featured using Spirit Dive. Key Visual: The poster serves as the latest promotional artwork for Black Clover season 5 ahead of its exclusive Episode 1 screening.

The poster serves as the latest promotional artwork for Black Clover season 5 ahead of its exclusive Episode 1 screening. Studio Pierrot: The updated character designs reflect the studio’s refreshed approach as it prepares to bring the anime back after more than five years.

When Can Fans Watch Black Clover Season 5?

Fans attending Anime Expo 2026 will get an early look at Episode 1 during an exclusive screening on July 4. Black Clover season 5 is still expected to premiere on TV in October, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Anime Expo 2026: The first episode will premiere during an hour-long panel, giving attendees an early preview before the television debut.

The first episode will premiere during an hour-long panel, giving attendees an early preview before the television debut. TV Premiere: Black Clover season 5 is expected to begin airing in October, although the production team has not confirmed a specific date.

Black Clover season 5 is expected to begin airing in October, although the production team has not confirmed a specific date. Exclusive Screening: Only fans attending Anime Expo will be able to watch the advance premiere of Episode 1.

Only fans attending Anime Expo will be able to watch the advance premiere of Episode 1. Special Guests: Japanese voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara and director Ayataka Tanemura are scheduled to appear during the Anime Expo panel.

Japanese voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara and director Ayataka Tanemura are scheduled to appear during the Anime Expo panel. More Updates: The series is expected to share additional teasers and announcements before its television premiere later this year.

What Does The New Poster Hint About Season 5?

While the new poster does not reveal new story details, it gives fans a closer look at the characters’ upgraded forms before the anime returns. It also arrives just days before the exclusive Anime Expo screening, making it the latest preview of Black Clover season 5.

Character Focus: The key visual centers on Asta, Noelle, and Yuno, suggesting they will remain at the heart of the upcoming story as the anime returns.

Anime Expo Preview: The poster was released ahead of the July 4 screening, giving fans who cannot attend the event a new official look at the season.

The poster was released ahead of the July 4 screening, giving fans who cannot attend the event a new official look at the season. Early Promotion: With the expected October premiere approaching, the new visual is part of Studio Pierrot’s promotional campaign leading into the anime’s return.

With the expected October premiere approaching, the new visual is part of Studio Pierrot’s promotional campaign leading into the anime’s return. More Reveals Ahead: The series has not confirmed its exact release date, episode count, or manga coverage, meaning additional updates are still expected before the TV premiere.

Final Thoughts

The new Black Clover poster offers the clearest look yet at the anime’s return after a long hiatus. It also confirms that the countdown to the exclusive Anime Expo premiere has begun before the expected October 2026 release window.

While some still call it Black Clover Season 5, Studio Pierrot officially labels it season 2. Keep checking back for the latest release date, trailers, and official announcements.

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