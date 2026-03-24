Bloodhounds Season 2 Trailer Reveals Rain as the New Villain

Bloodhounds Season 2 is officially coming back, and fans finally have clear answers about the story, cast, and release date. Gun Woo and Woo Jin’s story continues in this K-drama. They are now in a bigger and more dangerous fight world.

From now on, the new season is set in an underground boxing league where the stakes are higher. Bloodhounds Season 2 starts on Netflix on April 3, 2026, with a new chapter full of intense action and new threats.

Bloodhounds 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB]

Is Bloodhounds Season 2 Coming?

Image © 2026 Netflix / Studio N / GHOST STUDIO / Jason Kim

Bloodhounds Season 2 is officially confirmed and is now set for release, bringing the story back with a bigger scale and stronger conflict. The new season continues the Korean drama after the events of Bloodhounds Season 1.

Bloodhounds Season 2 premieres April 3 on Netflix, marking the return of the boxing drama with a global release. The story continues with Gun Woo and Woo Jin stepping into a more dangerous world.

Release Date: Bloodhounds Season 2 premieres April 3, 2026.

Bloodhounds Season 2 premieres April 3, 2026. Platform: Netflix will stream the new season globally.

Netflix will stream the new season globally. Premiere: The second season launches worldwide on the same date.

The second season launches worldwide on the same date. Continuation: The story follows the events after Bloodhounds Season 1.

The story follows the events after Bloodhounds Season 1. Timing: The new season arrives nearly three years after the first season.

Latest News, Renewal Status, And Production Progress

The second season was confirmed after the success of the first season, which gained strong attention for its action and story. Bloodhounds Season 2 now returns with a bigger stage and even higher stakes.

Renewal: The series was officially renewed following its strong performance.

The series was officially renewed following its strong performance. Production: Filming began in September 2024 and continued until April 2025.

Filming began in September 2024 and continued until April 2025. Progress: The season has completed production ahead of its April release.

The season has completed production ahead of its April release. Scale: The story shifts into a brutal world of an underground international boxing league.

The story shifts into a brutal world of an underground international boxing league. Direction: The series continues under director Kim Joo Hwan.

What Does Bloodhounds Season 2 Trailer Reveal?

Image © 2026 Netflix / Studio N / GHOST STUDIO / Jason Kim

The Bloodhounds Season 2 trailer shows a darker and more intense story where the fights are bigger and the risks are higher. It highlights how the duo is pulled into a dangerous system built on money, violence, and control.

Major Action Sequences And Tone Shift In The Trailer

At first, the trailer shows intense training scenes. Then, it cuts to chaotic fights in warehouses and city streets, which show how dangerous things have become. People who are against Gun Woo and Woo Jin try to control them for their own gain.

There is high-stakes gambling and a darker, more desperate tone as they fight to protect their family.

Training: Gun Woo and Woo Jin are shown training together and building strength.

Gun Woo and Woo Jin are shown training together and building strength. Action: The trailer features boxing fights, large-scale brawls, and street fights.

The trailer features boxing fights, large-scale brawls, and street fights. Setting: The story takes place inside an underground international boxing league.

The story takes place inside an underground international boxing league. Tone: The atmosphere is darker, with more injuries and desperate moments.

The atmosphere is darker, with more injuries and desperate moments. Quote: “To take down a beast, I must be more beastly than the beast.” – Gun-woo.

Character Appearances And New Villain Introduction

The trailer confirms the return of the main duo while introducing a powerful villain who controls the fight world and targets them directly. This new enemy raises the stakes and forces them into harder choices.

Main Duo: Woo Do Hwan returns as Kim Geon Woo and Lee Sang Yi as Hong Woo Jin.

Woo Do Hwan returns as Kim Geon Woo and Lee Sang Yi as Hong Woo Jin. Villain: Baek Jeong is introduced as the leader of the underground boxing league.

Baek Jeong is introduced as the leader of the underground boxing league. Actor: Jung Ji Hoon, also known as Rain, plays the main antagonist.

Jung Ji Hoon, also known as Rain, plays the main antagonist. Gun-woo: “I don’t want anyone to get hurt because of me.”

“I don’t want anyone to get hurt because of me.” Conflict: The duo fights to protect their family, even if it means risking everything.

What Is The Plot Of Bloodhounds Season 2?

Image © 2026 Netflix / Studio N / GHOST STUDIO / Jason Kim

The story of Bloodhounds Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off. Gun Woo and Woo Jin are now in a new, more dangerous world. After getting rid of the loan sharks, Gun Woo sets his sights on becoming a boxing champion.

Woo Jin helps him reach his goal as his coach, but Baek Jeong, a new enemy with a lot of power and money, forces them into a brutal fight.

Story Timeline And Shift From Loan Sharks To Global Threats

Bloodhounds Season 2 takes place three years after the first season and shows a clear shift in the story. The focus moves from loan sharks to a larger and more dangerous system built around fighting.

Time Jump: The story happens three years after Bloodhounds Season 1.

The story happens three years after Bloodhounds Season 1. Previous Conflict: The duo defeated a loan shark linked to Smile Capital.

The duo defeated a loan shark linked to Smile Capital. New Threat: They now face an underground international boxing league.

They now face an underground international boxing league. System: The league is controlled by money and violence.

The league is controlled by money and violence. Scope: The story expands into a more dangerous and wider world.

Rising Stakes, Conflicts, And What Fans Can Look Forward To

Bloodhounds Season 2 raises the stakes as the duo faces stronger enemies and tougher challenges. The story continues to focus on loyalty and protecting the people they care about.

Conflict: The duo must face Baek Jeong, the new villain.

The duo must face Baek Jeong, the new villain. Goal: Gun Woo continues his dream of becoming a boxing champion.

Gun Woo continues his dream of becoming a boxing champion. Support: Woo Jin stays by his side as his coach and partner.

Woo Jin stays by his side as his coach and partner. Theme: The story focuses on justice and protecting loved ones.

The story focuses on justice and protecting loved ones. Focus: The world becomes more brutal with higher risks in every fight.

Who Are The Cast Members In Bloodhounds Season 2?

Image © 2026 Netflix / Studio N / GHOST STUDIO / Jason Kim

Bloodhounds Season 2 brings back the main duo and introduces new characters that raise the stakes of the story. The cast continues to shape the action and emotional core of this Korean drama.

Returning Cast And Their Roles

After what happened in Season 1 of Bloodhounds, the main characters come back to continue their journey in a shakier world. Their bond is still very important to them as they take on new challenges together.

Woo Do Hwan as Kim Geon Woo: A determined boxer chasing his dream of becoming a boxing champion.

A determined boxer chasing his dream of becoming a boxing champion. Lee Sang Yi as Hong Woo Jin: Gun Woo’s loyal partner, now acting as his coach and chosen family.

Gun Woo’s loyal partner, now acting as his coach and chosen family. Choi Si Won as Hong Min Beom: A returning ally connected to the group from the first season.

A returning ally connected to the group from the first season. Story Link: The duo continues after taking down the loan shark operation tied to Smile Capital.

The duo continues after taking down the loan shark operation tied to Smile Capital. Focus: Their roles center on justice and protecting their loved ones.

New Cast Additions And Antagonists

The new season introduces a powerful villain and additional characters that expand the story into a larger world. These roles increase the danger and tension in Bloodhounds Season 2.

Jung Ji Hoon as Baek Jeong: The main villain who leads the underground international boxing league.

The main villain who leads the underground international boxing league. Hwang Chan Sung : Joins the cast in a new role for the second season.

Joins the cast in a new role for the second season. New Threat: Baek Jeong controls a system built on illegal fighting and violence.

Baek Jeong controls a system built on illegal fighting and violence. Impact: The new characters push the duo into a more brutal and high-stakes conflict.

The new characters push the duo into a more brutal and high-stakes conflict. Special Appearances: Park Seo Joon and Kim Jin Young (DEX) are confirmed to appear in Bloodhounds Season 2.

Final Thoughts

Bloodhounds 2 takes the story into a bigger and more dangerous world while keeping the same intense energy fans loved before. It builds on the ruthless loan shark operation and raises the stakes with new villains and harder fights.

Each episode pushes the pair further as they fight to protect what matters most. What do you think about this new direction? Drop your thoughts and tell us if you’re excited to watch what happens next.

FAQs