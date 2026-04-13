Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Sneak Peek Sends Mizu on a Bloodier Path to London

Blue Eye Samurai season 2 is officially confirmed and now in production at Netflix, continuing the story after the first season ending. The next chapter follows Mizu as she leaves Japan and goes to a bigger world to get revenge.

Fans can expect a stronger continuation with characters coming back, new events, and a deeper story direction. Here’s a clear breakdown of what is confirmed so far and what comes next.

Blue Eye Samurai: Season 2 | Official Start of Production | Netflix

Will There Be a Season 2 of Blue Eye Samurai?

Image © 2026 Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is officially confirmed, and fans of the anime now have clear signs that production is moving forward. The success of the first season pushed Netflix to renew the series quickly, keeping momentum strong.

Netflix Has Confirmed Production and Shared a Sneak Peek

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is confirmed to be in production at Netflix, with creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green returning as executive producer voices. The Tudum sneak peek functions as a short featurette, showing early animation and including comments from the creators about what comes next.

Production Status: The second season is now in production as confirmed by Netflix in December 2023.

The second season is now in production as confirmed by Netflix in December 2023. Sneak Peek Details: The preview shows early animation and includes commentary from Amber Noizumi and Michael Green.

The preview shows early animation and includes commentary from Amber Noizumi and Michael Green. Creator Quote: “Mizu has a lot more blood to spill,” confirming the revenge story continues.

“Mizu has a lot more blood to spill,” confirming the revenge story continues. Executive Producer Role: Jane Wu is involved as supervising director and producer for the new season.

Jane Wu is involved as supervising director and producer for the new season. Series Renewal: The show was renewed shortly after the first season released due to strong fan response.

First-Look Images and Anime NYC Reveal

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 also released new photos through Tudum, giving fans a clearer look at Mizu and the direction of the story. These visuals confirm that production is active and provide early context for what to expect next.

First-Look Images: New photos show Mizu with her sword and the next phase of her story.

New photos show Mizu with her sword and the next phase of her story. London Direction: Key art shows Mizu heading toward London, confirming the next setting.

Key art shows Mizu heading toward London, confirming the next setting. Story Continuation: The ending of the first season directly connects to this new chapter.

The ending of the first season directly connects to this new chapter. Animation Studio: Blue Spirit continues to handle the animation production.

Blue Spirit continues to handle the animation production. Creative Team: Amber Noizumi, Michael Green, and Jane Wu remain central to the series direction.

What Can Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Focus On Next?

Image © 2026 Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 continues directly after the ending of the first season, with the story expanding beyond Japan as confirmed in Netflix details. The next phase focuses on Mizu’s revenge and what happens as she moves toward a new setting.

Mizu’s Journey Expands From Japan to London

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 follows Mizu as she sails toward London to locate her remaining targets, continuing the story from the first season ending. This shift in setting is confirmed through Netflix key art and story details.

Story Continuation: The second season begins after Mizu leaves Japan at the end of the first season.

The second season begins after Mizu leaves Japan at the end of the first season. New Location: London is confirmed as the next setting where her remaining targets are located.

London is confirmed as the next setting where her remaining targets are located. Character Focus: Mizu continues her revenge tied to her father and past.

Mizu continues her revenge tied to her father and past. Key Detail: She keeps Abijah Fowler alive because he serves as a guide to the others.

She keeps Abijah Fowler alive because he serves as a guide to the others. Visual Direction: Key art shows Mizu heading toward London, confirming the setting shift.

How the Revenge Story Evolves in a New World

The revenge story remains central in Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, with creators confirming that Mizu’s goal does not change even as the setting shifts. The story adds new tension as she enters a different culture.

Core Conflict: Revenge continues to drive Mizu’s actions in the second season.

Revenge continues to drive Mizu’s actions in the second season. Character Role: Abijah Fowler remains important as part of her plan to reach her real father.

Abijah Fowler remains important as part of her plan to reach her real father. Story Direction: The season will show how Mizu reacts to Western culture in London.

The season will show how Mizu reacts to Western culture in London. Creator Insight: The creators had already planned the second season before it was officially confirmed.

The creators had already planned the second season before it was officially confirmed. Future Setup: The story builds directly from the first season ending without resetting events.

Which Cast Members Are in Blue Eye Samurai Season 2?

Image © 2026 Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 continues with returning cast members confirmed through official updates, along with newly reported additions joining the voice lineup. The cast builds on the first season while supporting the next phase of the story.

Which Returning Cast Members Are Expected to Return?

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 brings back key voice actors confirmed through Netflix Tudum, maintaining continuity from the first season. These returning characters continue their roles as the story moves forward.

Which New Cast Members Have Been Added for Season 2?

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 now includes confirmed new additions to the voice cast, expanding the lineup while continuing the story forward. These updates reflect the growing scope of the second season.

New Cast Addition: Freddie Fox has joined the cast, lending his voice to a character named Poet.

Freddie Fox has joined the cast, lending his voice to a character named Poet. Creator Tease: Amber Noizumi said, “There are also gonna be maybe some people you thought died who maybe are still alive.”

Amber Noizumi said, “There are also gonna be maybe some people you thought died who maybe are still alive.” Hidden Details: The identities were not revealed, with the creators joking, “You really gonna give them that?” before holding back.

The identities were not revealed, with the creators joking, “You really gonna give them that?” before holding back. Story Direction: New characters are expected to connect with the next phase of Mizu’s story.

Image © 2026 Netflix

The release date for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 has not been officially announced, but current reporting gives a realistic window. Production timelines and animation scale play a major role in determining when fans can watch the next season.

What Is the Expected Release Window for Season 2?

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is expected to release between 2026 and 2027 based on current production updates and reporting. This estimate reflects the time needed to complete high-quality animation and finalize episodes.

No Official Date: Netflix has not confirmed a specific premiere date yet.

Netflix has not confirmed a specific premiere date yet. Projected Timeline: Reports suggest a 2026 release, with 2027 also possible.

Reports suggest a 2026 release, with 2027 also possible. Episode Count: The second season is expected to have six episodes.

The second season is expected to have six episodes. Production Phase: Work continues across multiple stages including animation and editing.

Work continues across multiple stages including animation and editing. Fan Expectation: Fans remain hopeful for updates within the next year.

Why the Release May Be Delayed Beyond 2026

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 may take longer due to the complexity of animation and the expanded scope of the story. Production quality and global storytelling increase the time required to complete the season.

Animation Process: High-quality animation takes longer due to detailed frame work.

High-quality animation takes longer due to detailed frame work. Story Expansion: Moving the story to London increases production complexity.

Moving the story to London increases production complexity. Team Coordination: Multiple directors and animators contribute to the process.

Multiple directors and animators contribute to the process. Netflix Schedule: The series was not included in the 2026 slate.

The series was not included in the 2026 slate. Quality Focus: The team prioritizes strong storytelling and polished visuals over speed.

Final Thoughts

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is officially confirmed and production is underway, with fans excited and hoping each week for updates as conversations grow across the anime world. The story will continue Mizu’s revenge while expanding into London, keeping the same emotional depth from the first season.

From the cast coming back to the progress of the animation, everything is moving forward. This next season looks like it will be worth the wait if you want to watch.

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