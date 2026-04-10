Bluey Season 4 Still Has No Release Date, but Big New Plans Are Already Here

Bluey season 4 release date has not been officially set yet. Following the end of Season 3 in April 2024, fans are still waiting for clear news. Reports say that Season 4 is being worked on, but there is no set date.

In 2026, minisodes and specials will be added, and in 2027, a movie is planned. This could make the next season take longer than planned.

Image © 2021 Ludo Studio / BBC Studios / ABC

There is still no word on when Bluey season 4 will be released, even though the popularity of the animated series keeps growing around the world. Many people thought the next season would come out sooner after the short break after the new episodes in 2024.

However, Ludo Studio is still working on the fourth season. Now the focus is on a full-length movie, more episodes in new formats, and global projects that have to do with Disney theme parks and experiences.

The new season doesn’t have an official release date yet, but work is still being done on it. The show is still being supported by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios.

The author of the show, Joe Brumm, has stopped working on it every day, which has slowed things down. This change slows down the production of the next season, even though fans around the world still want it badly.

Release Status: There is no confirmed Bluey season 4 release date at this time.

There is no confirmed Bluey season 4 release date at this time. Production Update: The fourth season is being developed by Ludo Studio.

The fourth season is being developed by Ludo Studio. Last Episodes: Season 3 ended in 2024 after multiple episodes were released.

Season 3 ended in 2024 after multiple episodes were released. Audience Demand: Fans across the world continue to watch and ask for more episodes.

Why The Next Season Is Taking Longer Than Expected

The delay is mostly because of changes in ideas and new priorities. Joe Brumm, who created the series, is now working on the Bluey movie, a full-length movie set to come out in 2027.

Because of this change, it takes longer to make new episodes. But at the same time, the team is working on things like Bluey’s Big Play, a stage show with a new story and music by Joff Bush.

Creative Focus: Joe Brumm is focusing more on the feature film than regular episodes.

Joe Brumm is focusing more on the feature film than regular episodes. New Projects: Bluey’s big play and short content formats are now a priority.

Bluey’s big play and short content formats are now a priority. Music Production: Composer Joff Bush continues to shape the tone and story content.

Composer Joff Bush continues to shape the tone and story content. Franchise Growth: The brand is expanding into theme parks and Disney experiences.

What New Bluey Content Is Coming Before The New Season

Fans will still be able to watch new shows while they wait for the new season. There are miniseries, a stage show, and special releases in this. Bluey’s Big Play uses puppets and well-known voices, like Melanie Zanzetti’s, to bring the title character and his family to life.

While the main series takes longer to come back, these releases help keep the quality of the content high.

Upcoming Content: Short minisodes will introduce new episodes in a simple format.

Short minisodes will introduce new episodes in a simple format. Stage Show Release: Bluey’s Big Play will stream with a full original story.

Bluey’s Big Play will stream with a full original story. Voice Cast: Melanie Zanetti returns, along with other main characters.

Melanie Zanetti returns, along with other main characters. Future Plans: A Bluey movie and more episodes are planned after 2026.

Bluey season 4 release date is still unknown, but the dates for a number of related shows and specials have already been set. Fans can stay in touch with the story through these projects while they wait. The world of Bluey keeps growing, from short episodes to a full-length movie.

Here is a clear, fact-based summary of what each release has to offer, along with a fun summary.

When Will Bluey Minisodes And Specials Be Released

The minisodes are short episodes that are meant to add little but important parts to the story. They’re not full episodes, but they help build up the major plot points of the main show. It’s simple, fun, and easy to watch these new films with your family. The content is still safe for kids because it doesn’t use bad language.

Minisodes Release Date: The new minisodes will be available on May 20, 2026, on Disney+.

The new minisodes will be available on May 20, 2026, on Disney+. Episode Format: These are short episodes that offer quick and engaging stories.

These are short episodes that offer quick and engaging stories. Story Value: They help explain smaller moments and strengthen the overall back thread.

They help explain smaller moments and strengthen the overall back thread. Family Friendly Content: The tone stays fun and safe, making it suitable for all ages.

The Bluey movie is a big step forward for the show, and it will make the story longer and more in-depth. The makers of this feature film can explore new thoughts and feelings in a bigger way. It also lets you make something that sounds like a kids’ album, with music and stories that go well together.

Movie Release Date: The Bluey movie is set to release on August 6, 2027.

The Bluey movie is set to release on August 6, 2027. Story Scale: The film will deliver a bigger story, similar to combining three episodes into one.

The film will deliver a bigger story, similar to combining three episodes into one. Creative Team: Richard Jeffrey and the team are involved in shaping the film’s direction.

Richard Jeffrey and the team are involved in shaping the film’s direction. Content Style: The movie may feel like a first children’s album with a strong focus on music.

How These Releases Keep Fans Engaged Before Season 4

These new episodes are a big part of keeping fans interested while they wait for the next season. Before moving on to the main story, they let the show’s creators try out new ideas and formats. This also helps them make better future content. Fans can still enjoy the world of Bluey in a number of different formats and platforms.

Content Strategy: Regular releases help create steady interest before the next season arrives.

Regular releases help create steady interest before the next season arrives. Creative Testing: New formats allow the team to create and test ideas in another application.

New formats allow the team to create and test ideas in another application. Fan Engagement: Frequent updates help fans stay connected to the characters and story.

Frequent updates help fans stay connected to the characters and story. Future Impact: These projects help shape what fans can expect from future episodes.

Final Thoughts

Bluey season 4 release date has not been set in stone yet, but the show is still going strong, and new episodes are on the way. Fans will be able to watch the miniseries in 2026 and the Bluey movie in 2027 while Ludo Studio works on the fourth season.

Since Joe Brumm is working on the feature film, there will likely be delays. There is still a strong demand, as shown by the growing global audience. Keep up with the news, because official announcements may be coming soon.

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