Bob’s Burgers Season 16 Return Date Update Leaves Fans Waiting

Bob’s Burgers Season 16 is currently on a midseason break. Some episodes of the season aired in late 2025. There are fans who can’t wait for new episodes and want to know when they will be back.

Fox hasn’t officially announced a date, but reports say the show might be back on April 26, 2026. The season will have 15 episodes, and some are still to air and you can stream them on Hulu.

Image © 2025 20th Television Animation

After airing its midseason finale on December 28, 2025, Bob’s Burgers season 16 is still on break. There are still a few episodes of the sixteenth season that haven’t come out yet. Fox hasn’t said for sure when it will be back, but many reports say April is the most likely month.

This break is normal for shows that go on for a long time. The Belcher family will be back soon, and the show has already been picked up for four more seasons.

What Has Happened So Far In The Sixteenth Season

Bob and Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise have been at the center of fun and creative stories in the sixteenth season. Each episode is funny and teaches a simple lesson about life.

The Belcher children come up with new ideas, and they go on adventures that often go wrong but are still fun. Nothing on the show loses its charm, from school problems to strange things happening in town.

Episode Highlights: Bob decorates cookies during a Christmas tree farm event, while Linda focuses on their love life and family balance.

Bob decorates cookies during a Christmas tree farm event, while Linda focuses on their love life and family balance. Character Moments: Tina tries to set things right after becoming a hall monitor, leading to a big decision that tests her confidence.

Tina tries to set things right after becoming a hall monitor, leading to a big decision that tests her confidence. Unique Plots: Gene and Courtney work on a new musical project that turns into a funny performance art piece.

Gene and Courtney work on a new musical project that turns into a funny performance art piece. Side Stories: A possible jewel thief vincent rumor spreads in town, while a rare bird flying near the restaurant gets everyone curious.

Why Is Bob’s Burgers Season 16 On Break Right Now

Image © 2025 20th Television Animation

The break we’re in now is normal for Fox animated shows like The Simpsons. After the 28th of December 2025, when the last episode aired, the show stopped so that other shows could air. There’s nothing bad about this. This only helps keep the quality high and the episodes spaced out.

Scheduling Reason: Fox rotates its lineup, so shows like Bob’s Burgers take turns during the break period.

Fox rotates its lineup, so shows like Bob’s Burgers take turns during the break period. Episode Structure: The season has 15 episodes, so the rest will air later instead of all at once.

The season has 15 episodes, so the rest will air later instead of all at once. Fan Reaction: Viewers had a strong reaction online since September, especially because of the long wait.

Viewers had a strong reaction online since September, especially because of the long wait. Expected Return: Many sources suggest April 26, 2026, but there is still no official confirmation from Fox.

What To Expect When New Episodes Return

Image © 2025 20th Television Animation

When the show comes back, fans can look forward to more silly and fun stories from the Belcher family. The next episodes will have creative plots and touching scenes. The Belchers deal with everyday issues in their small restaurant while making memories with each other.

Upcoming Stories: The kids partner in a stunt competition, and Louise leads a secret plan during the night.

The kids partner in a stunt competition, and Louise leads a secret plan during the night. Character Arcs: Tina’s clear goals focus on school life, including Tina buying a tiny tube top to feel more confident.

Tina’s clear goals focus on school life, including Tina buying a tiny tube top to feel more confident. Family Moments: Bob and Linda deal with a funny custody battle over duties at the store next door.

Bob and Linda deal with a funny custody battle over duties at the store next door. Comedy Elements: Gene faces challenges after dental surgery, while Gayle turns a visit into chaos with spooky antiques.

Gene faces challenges after dental surgery, while Gayle turns a visit into chaos with spooky antiques. Unexpected Twists: An injured lizard leads to a battle over an injured situation, a super rat appears, and someone gets trapped inside during a handyman job, while Teddy is caught in the middle.

Final Thoughts

Bob’s Burgers season 16 is still on break, but new episodes should start airing around April 26, 2026. Fans are still having fun with the Belcher family’s new stories, humor, and heart. Even though there isn’t a set date yet, the show’s renewal guarantees its future. Keep an eye on the news so you can watch the rest of the episodes as soon as they come out.

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