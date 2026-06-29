BYDFi TradFi Turns Stocks and Gold Into Crypto-Native Trading Opportunities

The SEC’s approval of spot Ethereum ETF options trading marked another step in the gradual convergence between traditional finance and crypto markets. At the same time, gold prices surged to record highs as central banks continued expanding reserves. Two major asset classes — equities and commodities — were moving strongly, yet most crypto-native traders still faced structural barriers to accessing them. TradFi trading on crypto platforms is designed to reduce that gap.

The friction has always been clear. If you want exposure to stocks like AAPL or commodities like XAUUSD through traditional channels, you typically need a brokerage account, identity verification, fiat funding, and access limited to market hours. For users already operating in crypto, these steps introduce unnecessary complexity. As Investopedia explains, derivatives such as futures contracts allow traders to gain price exposure without owning the underlying asset — a structure that now enables crypto-native access to traditional markets.

A growing number of exchanges are experimenting with this model. Among them is BYDFi, which founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries, and has operated through multiple market cycles, including the 2022 crypto winter. In August 2025, it also became the Official Crypto Exchange Partner of Premier League club Newcastle United, increasing its mainstream visibility.

How TradFi Contracts Work in Practice

TradFi products on crypto exchanges are typically structured as perpetual contracts that track the price of traditional assets such as US stocks, forex pairs, and commodities. These instruments mirror the mechanics of crypto perpetual futures, including funding rates and margin-based trading, but reference non-crypto underlying assets.

On BYDFi, TradFi contracts include major US equities such as AAPL, AMZN, TSLA, MSFT, AMD, and COIN, alongside forex pairs and commodities like gold (XAUUSD). All contracts are settled in USDT and do not require a brokerage account.

It is important to distinguish exposure from ownership. Trading a TSLA perpetual contract provides price exposure to Tesla’s stock movement, but does not confer equity ownership, dividends, or voting rights. The structure is identical to crypto perpetual swaps, except the underlying benchmark is a traditional asset.

Users can access these instruments through the same futures interface used for crypto trading. Switching between BTC perpetuals and TradFi contracts takes a single click, with identical order types, charting tools, and risk controls. This reduces the learning curve significantly for experienced crypto traders.

Leverage is also available. BYDFi supports up to 200x leverage across USDT-M, USDC-M, and Coin-M futures markets, allowing users to apply similar risk frameworks across both crypto and TradFi instruments.

Access, Verification, and Entry Barriers

A notable aspect of BYDFi’s structure is tiered access. Basic features, including spot trading, futures, copy trading, trading bots, demo trading, and fiat on-ramps, can be accessed via email registration, depending on jurisdiction.

The platform also publishes audited Proof of Reserves and maintains an 800 BTC Protection Fund, aimed at improving transparency and risk coverage.

TradFi contracts sit within this ecosystem, allowing eligible users to access stock and commodity exposure without opening a traditional brokerage account. Compared to conventional financial systems, this reduces onboarding friction.

Demo Trading and Practical Testing

Because TradFi perpetuals behave differently from spot crypto assets, testing is important. BYDFi provides a demo account preloaded with 50,000 USDT, allowing users to simulate trading conditions without risk.

Setup takes only a few minutes: create an account, switch to demo mode, and begin trading immediately. The system replicates real market behavior, including price tracking and order execution.

This is particularly useful for understanding how TradFi contracts behave during macroeconomic events — for example, how gold reacts to inflation data or how stock perpetuals track earnings volatility.

Getting Started With TradFi Trading

Onboarding follows a straightforward path. Users register with email, complete any required verification steps depending on jurisdiction, and fund their account using USDT via fiat gateways that support bank transfers, cards, and P2P channels.

Once funded, users access TradFi contracts through the futures interface. The platform supports multiple languages and operates across mobile and desktop environments.

Beyond TradFi, BYDFi also offers copy trading, demo trading, and automated strategies including Spot Grid, Spot DCA, Futures Grid, and Spot Martingale, along with a Bot Marketplace for strategy sharing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are TradFi perpetual contracts?

They are derivatives that track traditional asset prices such as stocks, commodities, and forex, but settle in USDT and operate without expiration dates.

Do I need a brokerage account?

No. Trading is conducted entirely within the crypto exchange environment.

Do TradFi contracts provide ownership of stocks?

No. They provide price exposure only, without dividends or shareholder rights.

Are there trading fees?

There are no explicit trading fees, but funding rates and spreads still apply.

Can I trade these assets 24/7?

Yes. TradFi perpetual contracts operate continuously, unlike traditional exchanges.