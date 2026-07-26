Call of Duty Movie Enters Modern Warfare as 2028 Release Is Set

The Call of Duty movie has finally locked in its biggest story detail. Paramount Pictures has confirmed that the live-action adaptation will be set in the Modern Warfare universe and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2028.

While the studio is still keeping the story under wraps, here’s everything announced so far about the movie, its creative team, and its release.

Director Peter Berg revealed today at @FanaticsFest the @CallOfDutyMovie is set in the Modern Warfare universe.



In theaters June 30, 2028. pic.twitter.com/CpdFX7kI9z — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 18, 2026

What Has Paramount Confirmed About the Call of Duty Movie?

Paramount Pictures has shared the biggest update yet on the Call of Duty movie, confirming its setting, creative team, and release date. Although most plot details remain under wraps, the announcement establishes the film’s creative direction ahead of production.

Who is Making the Call of Duty Movie?

Image © 2025 Activision

Paramount Pictures is developing the Call of Duty movie in collaboration with Activision, with Taylor Sheridan and director Peter Berg co-writing the screenplay.

Speaking during Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation in April, Activision head Rob Kostich said, “I told everyone we were only going to make a movie if it’s right,” adding that the team wanted “the authenticity of it is captured on a human level.“

Director: Peter Berg is directing the film and co-writing the screenplay.

Peter Berg is directing the film and co-writing the screenplay. Co-Writer: Taylor Sheridan is co-writing the screenplay with Peter Berg.

Taylor Sheridan is co-writing the screenplay with Peter Berg. Production: Taylor Sheridan, Peter Berg, and David Glasser of 101 Studios are producing the movie.

Taylor Sheridan, Peter Berg, and David Glasser of 101 Studios are producing the movie. Collaboration: Paramount Pictures is producing the film in collaboration with Activision.

Paramount Pictures is producing the film in collaboration with Activision. Announcement: Peter Berg revealed the movie’s setting during the Call of Duty in Culture Panel at Fanatics Fest.

Why Is the Movie Set in the Modern Warfare Universe?

Image © 2025 Activision

The Call of Duty movie will be set in the Modern Warfare universe. Director and co-writer Peter Berg confirmed the news during the Call of Duty in Culture Panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City, marking the first official story detail since the project was announced in September 2025.

Setting: The movie will be set in the Modern Warfare universe.

The movie will be set in the Modern Warfare universe. Story: Paramount Pictures has not revealed the film’s plot details.

Paramount Pictures has not revealed the film’s plot details. Adaptation: The studio has not confirmed which Modern Warfare game, if any, the movie is based on.

The studio has not confirmed which Modern Warfare game, if any, the movie is based on. Background: Modern Warfare became part of the Call of Duty franchise with the release of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007.

Modern Warfare became part of the Call of Duty franchise with the release of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007. Status: The project remains untitled.

When Will the Call of Duty Movie Be Released?

The Call of Duty movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 30, 2028. Paramount Pictures announced the release date earlier this year, with the launch set to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Call of Duty franchise. The project remains untitled, and the studio has not yet announced its cast or shared additional plot details.

Release Date: The movie is scheduled to premiere on June 30, 2028.

The movie is scheduled to premiere on June 30, 2028. Theaters: Paramount Pictures plans a theatrical release.

Paramount Pictures plans a theatrical release. Anniversary: The release coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Call of Duty franchise, which debuted in 2003.

The release coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Call of Duty franchise, which debuted in 2003. Title: The project is currently untitled.

The project is currently untitled. Status: The cast and trailer have not been announced.

Final Thoughts

The Call of Duty movie has taken a major step forward with the confirmation that it will be set in the Modern Warfare universe and arrive in theaters on June 30, 2028. While there is still time before its release, Paramount Pictures and Activision have outlined a clear creative direction for the adaptation. It remains a choice that many may agree is fitting for the COD franchise, and there is plenty to be happy about as more updates are announced. Stay tuned for the latest Call of Duty movie news.

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