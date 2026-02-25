Chad Powers Season 2 Is Happening: What Fans Need To Know

Chad Powers season 2 is officially happening. The sports comedy was picked up by Hulu again in December 2025, and filming began early in January 2026. In this episode, Glen Powell plays Russ Holliday, the quarterback who is really Chad Powers.

While there isn’t a set date for release yet, work has begun on the movie. After the cliffhanger ending of Season 1, things will get more dangerous on and off the field in Season 2. This is what we know so far.

When Is Chad Powers Season 2 Coming Out?

Chad powers season 2 is officially renewed by Hulu, and fans are excited about what is coming next. After a strong first season that mixed college football action with identity drama, the sports comedy is back. The movie has been in production since January 2026, but there is still no set date for its release. As of right now, filming is underway, and the show’s future looks busy and bright.

After steady stream performance, Hulu confirmed the renewal in December 2025. Glen Powell is back as the main character, and new scenes have already been filmed. The actor was talking about how hard it is on his body to get back into shape for a role.

What To Expect After The Season 1 Cliffhanger

That was the end of the first season in the middle of a big game against the Georgia Bulldogs. At the same time, Ricky found out the real story behind Russ Holliday. This turn of events sped up the story and put more stress on the whole group.

Who Is In The Chad Powers Season 2 Cast?

The main cast from the first season is expected to return. The series centers on Glen Powell, but the supporting characters bring balance, humor, and conflict. Fans can expect to see familiar faces both on the field and off it.

Returning Main Cast Members

The core players remain key to the story. Each character affects how Russ Holliday handles the pressure of living a double life.

Glen Powell : Plays Russ Holliday and Chad Powers, the lead actor driving the story forward.

Could There Be New Characters In Season 2?

No new cast members have been officially confirmed. However, expanded football scenes could introduce new rivals or teammates into the world of the Catfish.

Why Is Chad Powers Only 6 Episodes?

Many viewers questioned why the first season included only six episodes. The short format was a creative choice, not a cancellation sign. The goal was to deliver a focused and fast-moving story.

The Creative Reason Behind The Short Season

The writers planned the story around one college football season. They wanted each episode to feel meaningful and tight. Glen Powell and the creative team aimed for a compact but powerful performance arc.

Did Glen Powell’s Schedule Impact The Episode Count?

Hulu executives mentioned Powell’s busy schedule as a factor. However, the showrunner clarified that six episodes matched the story’s structure.

With chad powers season 2 officially moving forward, fans have plenty to look forward to. The game face is back, the team is ready, and the story is far from over in this fast-growing comedy world.

Is Chad Powers Season 2 Filming?

Chad Powers season 2 is not just renewed, it is actively filming. Production began in January 2026, which confirms the series is moving forward without delay. After the intense ending of the first year, the cast and crew quickly returned to set. Fans who did not want to miss any updates can feel confident that new episodes are in progress.

Filming started in early January 2026, shortly after Hulu announced the renewal. The quick start shows strong support from the platform and steady viewer interest. This also gives the show a better chance of returning sooner rather than later.

What We Know About The Filming Locations And Timeline

The series keeps its focus on realistic college football scenes. The creators want each game to feel real and intense for viewers. That attention to detail is a big reason people connect with the show.

Is Chad Powers Finished Or Canceled?

Some viewers thought the short first season meant the show was over. That is not true. Chad Powers season 2 has been officially renewed, and production is already set in motion. There is still a lot of story left to tell.

Official Renewal Confirms The Series Continues

Hulu made it clear that the series is coming back. The dramatic ending gave the writers a strong chance to expand the plot. Fans will not miss out on seeing how the pressure grows for the team.

How Long Could The Series Run?

The creators have shared that they want to explore one full football season over time. This focused approach gives the story room to grow. It also helps keep the series structured and meaningful.

Final Thoughts

Chad Powers season 2 is officially underway, and there is a lot to look forward to. From real college football action to deeper character drama, the series is building on everything that worked in the first season. Glen Powell returns with full game face energy, while the team faces bigger pressure on and off the field.

Production started in January 2026, and although the release date is not yet confirmed, fans will not miss the momentum. The fish still have a real chance to prove themselves this year. This sort of focused storytelling keeps people invested. If streaming numbers stay strong, the future of the series looks steady and exciting.

FAQs