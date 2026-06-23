Chainsaw Man Season 2 Trailer Turns Denji Into the World’s Most Wanted Devil

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

Chainsaw Man Season 2 is finally moving forward with the Assassins Arc, but MAPPA has not confirmed an exact release date yet. Current reports point to a possible late 2027 release.

The new trailer teases Denji being hunted by international assassins after the Reze Arc, with major names like Quanxi, Yoshida, and Santa Claus entering the story. Expect darker action, bigger threats, and a more dangerous world built around Chainsaw Man’s rising fame after everyone learns his secret.

『チェンソーマン 刺客篇』ティザーPV②／Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc Official Trailer 2

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

The latest Chainsaw Man Season 2 trailer gives fans the clearest look yet at what comes after the Bomb Girl Arc and the Reze Arc movie. MAPPA has not confirmed every production detail, but the Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc has been announced and revealed as the next major anime update.

The trailer shows Denji becoming a global target after the Chainsaw Man movie, with bigger fights, darker events, and new character arcs ahead.

What Does The New Trailer Show From The International Assassins Arc?

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

The trailer focuses on the International Assassins Arc from the manga. It appears to adapt the chapter range that follows the film, but it avoids heavy spoilers. The footage uses fast cuts, intense music, and sharp action to capture the danger surrounding Denji.

Story Setup: Denji’s identity and power have become known, making him a target for assassins from around the world.

Denji’s identity and power have become known, making him a target for assassins from around the world. Action Scenes: The teaser shows quick fights, devil attacks, and tense moments that suggest a much larger conflict.

The teaser shows quick fights, devil attacks, and tense moments that suggest a much larger conflict. Visual Style: The animation looks close to the Reze Arc movie, with clean movement and a more cinematic display.

The animation looks close to the Reze Arc movie, with clean movement and a more cinematic display. Tone Shift: The second season seems darker than the first season, with more horror, pressure, and danger.

The second season seems darker than the first season, with more horror, pressure, and danger. Reader Value: Fans can expect the anime to build directly from the Bomb Girl Arc without skipping key events.

Which New Characters Are Revealed In The Trailer?

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

The biggest Chainsaw Man developments come from the new characters shown in the trailer. These names matter because they change the direction of the franchise and help push Denji into a more dangerous future.

Quanxi : A powerful devil hunter who becomes one of the most important figures in the arc.

A powerful devil hunter who becomes one of the most important figures in the arc. Yoshida : A calm but skilled character who has a bigger role later in the manga.

A calm but skilled character who has a bigger role later in the manga. Santa Claus : A strange and dangerous villain who gives the story a darker edge.

A strange and dangerous villain who gives the story a darker edge. Denji (Voiced by Kikunosuke Toya ): The Chainsaw Devil hybrid remains at the center of the story as international assassins target him for his powerful heart.

The Chainsaw Devil hybrid remains at the center of the story as international assassins target him for his powerful heart. Power (Voiced by Fairouz Ai ): The Blood Fiend returns with her usual chaotic energy, including scenes that fans of the manga have been eager to see animated.

The Blood Fiend returns with her usual chaotic energy, including scenes that fans of the manga have been eager to see animated. Makima (Voiced by Tomori Kusunoki ): Although the trailer keeps her role limited, Makima continues to be one of the most important figures shaping the events around Denji.

Although the trailer keeps her role limited, Makima continues to be one of the most important figures shaping the events around Denji. Aki Hayakawa (Voiced by Shogo Sakata ): Aki returns as a key ally whose personal journey remains closely tied to the larger conflict.

Aki returns as a key ally whose personal journey remains closely tied to the larger conflict. Kobeni Higashiyama (Voiced by Karin Takahashi ): Kobeni appears in several trailer moments, including scenes connected to one of the arc’s most memorable sequences.

Kobeni appears in several trailer moments, including scenes connected to one of the arc’s most memorable sequences. Pochita (Voiced by Shiori Izawa): While not heavily featured, Pochita remains an important part of Denji’s story and the wider mystery surrounding Chainsaw Man.

Does The Trailer Confirm Chainsaw Man Season 2 Or Another Movie?

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

The format is still the main question. Some reports call it Chainsaw Man Season 2, while others say the studio has technically not confirmed every detail. Still, the teaser strongly points to a series-style continuation rather than another movie.

Release Window: Reports point to 2027 , but MAPPA has not given an exact release date.

Reports point to , but MAPPA has not given an exact release date. Format Question: The project is not fully labeled in every source, so fans should wait for an official sign from MAPPA.

The project is not fully labeled in every source, so fans should wait for an official sign from MAPPA. June Reveal: The trailer was revealed during MAPPA’s June anniversary event, after earlier news in December.

The trailer was revealed during MAPPA’s June anniversary event, after earlier news in December. Extra Project: A Chainsaw Man video game was also announced, with new music tied to the promotion.

A Chainsaw Man video game was also announced, with new music tied to the promotion. Official Updates: Fans who accept newsletter and marketing emails can follow updates, and most services let users unsubscribe anytime from marketing emails.

Final Thoughts

Chainsaw Man Season 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest anime returns in recent history. The latest trailer highlights the International Assassins Arc, introduces major new threats, and continues the story after the Reze Arc movie.

While fans are still waiting for a confirmed release date, current reports point beyond 2026. The growing excitement is similar to what viewers have seen with Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen. As more updates arrive, watch official announcements rather than rumors.

This post was written to help readers follow the latest developments in one page. Check each new post carefully, especially if updates are titled differently across websites, and always agree with verified sources before sharing information.

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