Citadel Season 2 Direction Gets Update From Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Citadel Season 2 is officially moving forward, and fans are eager to know what happens next in the spy thriller series. The new season brings Mason and Nadia back into the fight against Manticore while expanding the world of Citadel.

Reports say that filming ended in November 2024, and the new season should come out on Prime Video in the summer, maybe in the second quarter of 2026. Here is the latest news about Citadel Season 2, including information about the story, the cast, and when the season will come out.

Image © 2023 AGBO / Amazon Studios / Midnight Radio / David Weil

Citadel Season 2 is moving forward and filming is already done. The second season is still planned by Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video, even though the franchise has changed direction and some spin-offs are ending.

Production Status and Filming Progress

Some rumors said that there would be major reshoots for Season 2 of Citadel, but filming went on as planned. In interviews, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that the team just started filming again and finished the work that was already planned.

Production Continuation: Priyanka Chopra Jonas said there were no major changes and the team “picked up where we left off” after the first season.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said there were no major changes and the team “picked up where we left off” after the first season. Filming Completion: Production for the new season wrapped in November 2024.

Production for the new season wrapped in November 2024. Creative Direction: Joe Russo directed most of the episodes for the upcoming second season.

Joe Russo directed most of the episodes for the upcoming second season. Series Development: Citadel Season 2 was confirmed soon after the six episode first season debuted on Prime Video.

Citadel Season 2 was confirmed soon after the six episode first season debuted on Prime Video. Studio Backing: Amazon MGM Studios continues to develop the main series Citadel despite changes to the wider franchise.

Franchise Strategy and Production Changes

The Citadel world originally included several international offshoots that expanded the story across different countries. Some of those projects have since ended, but the mothership series Citadel continues moving forward.

International Series: Citadel Diana in Italy and Citadel Honey Bunny in India were developed as part of the franchise’s international chapters.

Citadel Diana in Italy and Citadel Honey Bunny in India were developed as part of the franchise’s international chapters. Spin Off Changes: Both of those spin offs were later canceled after one season.

Both of those spin offs were later canceled after one season. Story Integration: Storylines from Honey Bunny and Diana may be woven into the upcoming second season.

Storylines from Honey Bunny and Diana may be woven into the upcoming second season. Franchise Focus: The main series Citadel remains the central project for Prime Video moving ahead.

The main series Citadel remains the central project for Prime Video moving ahead. Future Plans: The future of the franchise beyond Citadel Season 2 has not yet been confirmed.

What Story Can Fans Expect in Citadel Season 2?

Image © 2023 AGBO / Amazon Studios / Midnight Radio / David Weil

In Citadel Season 2, the spy story picks up where the first six-episode season on Prime Video left off. Mason and Nadia will be back in battle with Manticore in the upcoming second season, which will also add to the story of the Citadel spies’ underground network.

Story Continuation After Season 1

The upcoming season takes place shortly after the events of the first season finale. Now that Mason and Nadia are being chased all over the world, they need to work together again because Manticore is becoming a bigger threat.

Timeline: The story takes place about one month after the ending of the six episode first season.

The story takes place about one month after the ending of the six episode first season. Main Characters: Richard Madden returns as Mason while Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues as Nadia.

Richard Madden returns as Mason while Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues as Nadia. Citadel Agents: The Citadel spies underground are forced out of hiding after being targeted by Manticore agents around the world.

The Citadel spies underground are forced out of hiding after being targeted by Manticore agents around the world. New Threat: Mason and Nadia must join forces to stop a Brazilian billionaire named Paulo Braga.

Mason and Nadia must join forces to stop a Brazilian billionaire named Paulo Braga. Global Stakes: Braga threatens to release a dangerous piece of technology connected to Citadel’s own Bernard Orlick.

Expansion of the Global Citadel Universe

The Citadel world grew through international chapters that expanded the franchise beyond the main series. Some of these projects won’t go on as separate shows, but their plots are likely to have an impact on the next season.

International Chapters: Citadel Diana in Italy and Citadel Honey Bunny in India were created as part of the larger Citadel franchise.

Citadel Diana in Italy and Citadel Honey Bunny in India were created as part of the larger Citadel franchise. Story Connections: Events from these international series take place within the same timeline of the Citadel world.

Events from these international series take place within the same timeline of the Citadel world. Shared Universe: Characters and storylines from different Citadel shows may cross over into the main series.

Characters and storylines from different Citadel shows may cross over into the main series. Franchise Plan: The broader Citadel project was designed to connect multiple stories across different countries.

The broader Citadel project was designed to connect multiple stories across different countries. Story Integration: Elements from the international stories may still play a role in Citadel Season 2.

Who Is in the Cast of Citadel Season 2?

Image © 2023 AGBO / Amazon Studios / Midnight Radio / David Weil

Citadel Season 2 brings back several familiar faces while also introducing new characters to expand the story. The next season will keep the main cast from the first season and add more actors to help the world of Citadel grow.

Returning Cast Members

Several major actors from the six episode first season return for Citadel Season 2. Their characters continue the story of the Citadel spies as they face the ongoing threat from Manticore.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane: Returns as one of the main Citadel agents trying to stop the global threat from Manticore.

Returns as one of the main Citadel agents trying to stop the global threat from Manticore. Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh: Continues as the skilled spy who works alongside Mason in the fight against Manticore.

Continues as the skilled spy who works alongside Mason in the fight against Manticore. Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick: Reprises the role of the Citadel intelligence expert connected to key technology in the story.

Reprises the role of the Citadel intelligence expert connected to key technology in the story. Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer: Returns as the powerful leader tied to the Manticore organization.

New Cast Additions

Citadel Season 2 also introduces several actors joining the series in recurring roles. These additions bring new characters into the growing espionage story.

Merle Dandridge : Joins the series as part of the new additions to the Citadel storyline.

Joins the series as part of the new additions to the Citadel storyline. Rahul Kohli : Appears in the upcoming season in a recurring role.

Appears in the upcoming season in a recurring role. Michael Trucco : Adds another new role to the supporting cast of Citadel Season 2.

Adds another new role to the supporting cast of Citadel Season 2. Jack Reynor : Recently announced as part of the expanding cast lineup.

Recently announced as part of the expanding cast lineup. Matt Berry : Joins the new season alongside other additions to the cast.

Joins the new season alongside other additions to the cast. Gabriel Leone: Also confirmed as part of the expanded cast for Citadel Season 2.

When Will Citadel Season 2 Be Released?

Image © 2023 AGBO / Amazon Studios / Midnight Radio / David Weil

Filming for Citadel Season 2 is already over, but the exact date of its release has not been set yet. But new information from the cast and studio suggests that the next season will be on Prime Video soon.

Expected Release Timeline

Citadel Season 2 finished production in late 2024 and is now expected to arrive after post-production and scheduling decisions by Amazon MGM Studios. Reports indicate that the new season will continue the story shortly after the events of the first season.

Release Window: The new season is expected to arrive in summer, possibly in Q2 2026.

The new season is expected to arrive in summer, possibly in Q2 2026. Story Timeline: The upcoming season takes place about one month after the events of the first season.

The upcoming season takes place about one month after the events of the first season. Franchise Changes: The release follows the cancellation of the international series Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana as standalone shows.

The release follows the cancellation of the international series Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana as standalone shows. Future Uncertainty: The future of the franchise beyond Citadel Season 2 has not been confirmed yet.

Where to Watch Citadel Season 2

Citadel Season 2 will be available on the same platform that streamed the first season. The spy series remains one of the major television projects produced for Prime Video.

Streaming Platform: Citadel Season 2 will stream on Prime Video once it premieres.

Citadel Season 2 will stream on Prime Video once it premieres. Previous Episodes: The six episode first season is already available to watch on Prime Video.

The six episode first season is already available to watch on Prime Video. Global Release: The new season is expected to premiere worldwide on the platform.

The new season is expected to premiere worldwide on the platform. Connected Content: The Citadel universe also includes international series such as Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The Citadel universe also includes international series such as Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Franchise Hub: Prime Video remains the main home for all Citadel stories.

Final Thoughts

The story continues in Citadel Season 2, which has a great cast and bigger stakes for the franchise. The Russo Bros. and David Weil came up with the idea for the show, which is still one of the second most expensive on TV.

Even though spinoffs were canceled, the story is still shaped by the well-reviewed international chapters that went to India and other places. The world of Citadel is now building up to a huge battle against Manticore’s relentless force. Stay excited and keep watching for more news about Citadel Season 2.

FAQs