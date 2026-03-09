Citadel Season 2 Direction Gets Update From Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Citadel Season 2 is officially moving forward, and fans are eager to know what happens next in the spy thriller series. The new season brings Mason and Nadia back into the fight against Manticore while expanding the world of Citadel.
Reports say that filming ended in November 2024, and the new season should come out on Prime Video in the summer, maybe in the second quarter of 2026. Here is the latest news about Citadel Season 2, including information about the story, the cast, and when the season will come out.
What Is the Latest Update on Citadel Season 2?
Image © 2023 AGBO / Amazon Studios / Midnight Radio / David Weil
Citadel Season 2 is moving forward and filming is already done. The second season is still planned by Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video, even though the franchise has changed direction and some spin-offs are ending.
Production Status and Filming Progress
Some rumors said that there would be major reshoots for Season 2 of Citadel, but filming went on as planned. In interviews, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that the team just started filming again and finished the work that was already planned.
- Production Continuation: Priyanka Chopra Jonas said there were no major changes and the team “picked up where we left off” after the first season.
- Filming Completion: Production for the new season wrapped in November 2024.
- Creative Direction: Joe Russo directed most of the episodes for the upcoming second season.
- Series Development: Citadel Season 2 was confirmed soon after the six episode first season debuted on Prime Video.
- Studio Backing: Amazon MGM Studios continues to develop the main series Citadel despite changes to the wider franchise.
Franchise Strategy and Production Changes
The Citadel world originally included several international offshoots that expanded the story across different countries. Some of those projects have since ended, but the mothership series Citadel continues moving forward.
- International Series: Citadel Diana in Italy and Citadel Honey Bunny in India were developed as part of the franchise’s international chapters.
- Spin Off Changes: Both of those spin offs were later canceled after one season.
- Story Integration: Storylines from Honey Bunny and Diana may be woven into the upcoming second season.
- Franchise Focus: The main series Citadel remains the central project for Prime Video moving ahead.
- Future Plans: The future of the franchise beyond Citadel Season 2 has not yet been confirmed.
What Story Can Fans Expect in Citadel Season 2?
Image © 2023 AGBO / Amazon Studios / Midnight Radio / David Weil
In Citadel Season 2, the spy story picks up where the first six-episode season on Prime Video left off. Mason and Nadia will be back in battle with Manticore in the upcoming second season, which will also add to the story of the Citadel spies’ underground network.
Story Continuation After Season 1
The upcoming season takes place shortly after the events of the first season finale. Now that Mason and Nadia are being chased all over the world, they need to work together again because Manticore is becoming a bigger threat.
- Timeline: The story takes place about one month after the ending of the six episode first season.
- Main Characters: Richard Madden returns as Mason while Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues as Nadia.
- Citadel Agents: The Citadel spies underground are forced out of hiding after being targeted by Manticore agents around the world.
- New Threat: Mason and Nadia must join forces to stop a Brazilian billionaire named Paulo Braga.
- Global Stakes: Braga threatens to release a dangerous piece of technology connected to Citadel’s own Bernard Orlick.
Expansion of the Global Citadel Universe
The Citadel world grew through international chapters that expanded the franchise beyond the main series. Some of these projects won’t go on as separate shows, but their plots are likely to have an impact on the next season.
- International Chapters: Citadel Diana in Italy and Citadel Honey Bunny in India were created as part of the larger Citadel franchise.
- Story Connections: Events from these international series take place within the same timeline of the Citadel world.
- Shared Universe: Characters and storylines from different Citadel shows may cross over into the main series.
- Franchise Plan: The broader Citadel project was designed to connect multiple stories across different countries.
- Story Integration: Elements from the international stories may still play a role in Citadel Season 2.
Who Is in the Cast of Citadel Season 2?
Image © 2023 AGBO / Amazon Studios / Midnight Radio / David Weil
Citadel Season 2 brings back several familiar faces while also introducing new characters to expand the story. The next season will keep the main cast from the first season and add more actors to help the world of Citadel grow.
Returning Cast Members
Several major actors from the six episode first season return for Citadel Season 2. Their characters continue the story of the Citadel spies as they face the ongoing threat from Manticore.
- Richard Madden as Mason Kane: Returns as one of the main Citadel agents trying to stop the global threat from Manticore.
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh: Continues as the skilled spy who works alongside Mason in the fight against Manticore.
- Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick: Reprises the role of the Citadel intelligence expert connected to key technology in the story.
- Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer: Returns as the powerful leader tied to the Manticore organization.
New Cast Additions
Citadel Season 2 also introduces several actors joining the series in recurring roles. These additions bring new characters into the growing espionage story.
- Merle Dandridge: Joins the series as part of the new additions to the Citadel storyline.
- Rahul Kohli: Appears in the upcoming season in a recurring role.
- Michael Trucco: Adds another new role to the supporting cast of Citadel Season 2.
- Jack Reynor: Recently announced as part of the expanding cast lineup.
- Matt Berry: Joins the new season alongside other additions to the cast.
- Gabriel Leone: Also confirmed as part of the expanded cast for Citadel Season 2.
When Will Citadel Season 2 Be Released?
Image © 2023 AGBO / Amazon Studios / Midnight Radio / David Weil
Filming for Citadel Season 2 is already over, but the exact date of its release has not been set yet. But new information from the cast and studio suggests that the next season will be on Prime Video soon.
Expected Release Timeline
Citadel Season 2 finished production in late 2024 and is now expected to arrive after post-production and scheduling decisions by Amazon MGM Studios. Reports indicate that the new season will continue the story shortly after the events of the first season.
- Release Window: The new season is expected to arrive in summer, possibly in Q2 2026.
- Story Timeline: The upcoming season takes place about one month after the events of the first season.
- Franchise Changes: The release follows the cancellation of the international series Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana as standalone shows.
- Future Uncertainty: The future of the franchise beyond Citadel Season 2 has not been confirmed yet.
Where to Watch Citadel Season 2
Citadel Season 2 will be available on the same platform that streamed the first season. The spy series remains one of the major television projects produced for Prime Video.
- Streaming Platform: Citadel Season 2 will stream on Prime Video once it premieres.
- Previous Episodes: The six episode first season is already available to watch on Prime Video.
- Global Release: The new season is expected to premiere worldwide on the platform.
- Connected Content: The Citadel universe also includes international series such as Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny.
- Franchise Hub: Prime Video remains the main home for all Citadel stories.
Final Thoughts
The story continues in Citadel Season 2, which has a great cast and bigger stakes for the franchise. The Russo Bros. and David Weil came up with the idea for the show, which is still one of the second most expensive on TV.
Even though spinoffs were canceled, the story is still shaped by the well-reviewed international chapters that went to India and other places. The world of Citadel is now building up to a huge battle against Manticore’s relentless force. Stay excited and keep watching for more news about Citadel Season 2.
FAQs
Yes, the individual series Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana were pulled after one season following spinoff cancellations, even though they were widely enjoyed international chapters that successfully traversed India and Italy.
Citadel Season 2 is taking longer because Amazon MGM Studios was reportedly unhappy with early cuts of the new season, which pushed the release from the original 2025 plan to a Spring 2026 window.
No, Citadel: Honey Bunny 2 has not been announced because the individual series was pulled, and its story elements may instead connect to the main Citadel world after the spinoff cancellations.
Yes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns in Citadel Season 2 alongside the amazing cast, continuing Nadia’s emotional story as the Citadel spies face the relentless force of Manticore.
Citadel was mainly filmed in the UK and Europe, including locations like London, Birmingham, and Harlaxton Manor in England. Additional scenes were shot in Slovenia, Spain, and Morocco. Season 2 is expected to move some filming to California.