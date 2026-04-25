Clayface 2026 First Teaser Reveals DC’s Most Disturbing Villain Origin Yet

This looks like it will be one of DC’s darkest movies yet: Clayface 2026. The trailer sets the tone for a body-horror origin story and shows Matt Hagen’s horrible change. It also introduces the main cast, led by Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie.

On October 23, 2026, the movie is set to come out in theaters. This article talks about what fans can learn from the trailer’s biggest hints, the cast that has been confirmed, and the movie’s release date.

Clayface | Official Teaser

Image © 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Clayface 2026 looks like a dark horror movie from DC Studios. In this scary movie directed by James Watkins, a classic Batman bad guy is turned into a tragic actor whose face, identity, and humanity start to fall apart.

Fear fans will enjoy the story, which has a painful beginning and strong body horror. It also puts the character in the new DC Universe, which is run by James Gunn, along with Superman, Supergirl, and Creature Commandos.

What Does The Trailer Show About Matt Hagen?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The trailer introduces Tom Rhys Harries in the title role as Matt Hagen. He looks hurt and bloody, and he’s lying in a hospital bed after being attacked. The video keeps going, and his face and body start to change in scary ways.

This gives the shape-shifting villain a more human look before he fully changes. The fear stays close to the character in the trailer, which makes the horror feel more real. For added context, see DCU release schedule and Variety’s report on the trailer.

Opening Scene : Matt Hagen is shown on a hospital bed with a bloody face, which quickly sets the horror tone.

: Matt Hagen is shown on a hospital bed with a bloody face, which quickly sets the horror tone. Transformation : The trailer shows his mouth, face, and body changing, giving viewers a clear look at the fear in the face of this character.

: The trailer shows his mouth, face, and body changing, giving viewers a clear look at the fear in the face of this character. Why It Works: The story begins with pain and loss, so the horror feels emotional instead of random.

Who Is In The Cast And Creative Team?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The cast is led by Tom Rhys Harries, with Naomi Ackie confirmed as a co-star. Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, and David Dencik are also said to have supporting roles. There is a script with Mike Flanagan’s name on it, and Lynn Harris is one of the producers on the project.

The news source Deadline also named executive producers like Michael Uslan. These details show that the studio is treating the film as a serious part of DC development, not just a side idea. For related coverage, visit upcoming DC movies and Deadline’s cast report.

Lead Role : Tom Rhys Harries takes the title role and gives the actor at the center of the story a grounded presence.

: Tom Rhys Harries takes the title role and gives the actor at the center of the story a grounded presence. Supporting Cast : Naomi Ackie and the reported supporting cast add depth and raise interest in the film.

: Naomi Ackie and the reported supporting cast add depth and raise interest in the film. Creative Strength: With Mike Flanagan, James Watkins, James Gunn, Lynn Harris, and other producers involved, the project has a strong team behind it.

When Does Clayface 2026 Hit Theaters?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The movie Clayface 2026 will come out on October 23, 2026. That date gives DC Studios a great Halloween time to put out a horror movie. It also helps the movie stand out from other DC movies like Superman and Supergirl.

Reports say the movie’s release date was pushed back from early to later, giving the studio more control over the schedule after the movie’s release. This timing may help the film stand out as a darker DC story while building more hope and interest among fans.

Release Date : Clayface 2026 is set to open in theaters on October 23, 2026 .

: Clayface 2026 is set to open in theaters on . Smart Timing : A late October release matches the horror film tone and should appeal to horror fans.

: A late October release matches the horror film tone and should appeal to horror fans. Bigger DC Picture: The release gives the new DCU another distinct project that feels different from Batman, Superman, and part II style follow-ups.

Final Thoughts

Clayface 2026 looks like one of DC Studios’s most daring projects. The trailer, cast, and release date of October 23, 2026, all create a clear picture of what to expect.

With Tom Rhys Harries at the helm and James Watkins at the helm, the movie turns a classic Batman villain into a darker, more tragic figure for the new DCU. If you want your blog to be accurate, only include confirmed information from reputable sources.

The final movie in Clayface 2026 could be one of DC’s most surprising ones if it lives up to its body horror promise.

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