Clayface 2026 Trailer Unleashes Matt Hagen’s Body-Horror Nightmare

The Clayface 2026 trailer has officially dropped, and it’s every bit as unsettling as promised. DC Studios leans fully into body horror, revealing Matt Hagen’s horrifying transformation, the movie’s central cast, and several story details without spoiling its biggest surprise. The new trailer also confirms the film is set to hit theaters on October 23, 2026.

What Does the Clayface 2026 Trailer Reveal About the Movie?

Clayface | Official Trailer

DC Studios has released the first full trailer for Clayface, revealing more of Matt Hagen’s origin story and his transformation into the iconic Batman villain. The footage also introduces the film’s central cast, horror-driven tone, and new details about its place in the DC Universe.

How Does the Trailer Establish Its Body-Horror Tone?

The official trailer reveals the movie’s central story, introduces its main characters, and gives the clearest look yet at Matt Hagen’s transformation into Clayface. It also previews the film’s body horror, emotional stakes, and a few subtle DC Universe connections before its October 23, 2026 theatrical release.

How Does Matt Hagen Transform Into Clayface in the Trailer?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros. / DC

The trailer follows Matt Hagen after a violent attack leaves him disfigured, prompting the rising Hollywood star to seek help from Dr. Caitlyn Corr and undergo an experimental treatment that changes his life forever.

Warner Bros. describes the story as “one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster“ as the trailer showcases his painful transformation into Clayface.

Opening Story: Matt Hagen is introduced as a successful actor before a violent attack leaves his face severely scarred.

Matt Hagen is introduced as a successful actor before a violent attack leaves his face severely scarred. Experimental Treatment: Hagen turns to Dr. Caitlyn Corr, whose experimental procedure begins restoring his appearance but soon produces horrifying side effects.

Hagen turns to Dr. Caitlyn Corr, whose experimental procedure begins restoring his appearance but soon produces horrifying side effects. Transformation: His body starts shifting into clay as he struggles to control his new shape-shifting abilities.

His body starts shifting into clay as he struggles to control his new shape-shifting abilities. Airplane Scene: One of the trailer’s most disturbing moments shows Hagen cutting through the clay covering his eyelids with sewing scissors during a flight.

One of the trailer’s most disturbing moments shows Hagen cutting through the clay covering his eyelids with sewing scissors during a flight. Final Reveal: The trailer teases Clayface’s monstrous appearance but saves the full comic-inspired transformation for theaters.

Which New Characters Are Introduced in the Clayface 2026 Trailer?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros. / DC

The trailer introduces the people at the center of Matt Hagen’s transformation while giving viewers a closer look at the film’s cast. Tom Rhys Harries leads the movie as Matt Hagen, joined by Naomi Ackie as Dr. Caitlyn Corr and Max Minghella as Gotham PD detective John Pearlman.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Director James Watkins said, “James and I wanted to create a Gotham that had a certain impressiveness and corruption to it and dirt to it, but also wasn’t murky,“ setting the stage for the world these characters inhabit.

Which DC Universe Easter Eggs Appear in the Clayface 2026 Trailer?

The trailer keeps its references subtle while confirming that Clayface is part of the larger DC Universe. The biggest Easter egg is Club Vesuvius, a famous Gotham nightclub linked to Zatanna in DC Comics, while the footage also offers another look at the new DCU version of Gotham City before Batman officially joins James Gunn’s franchise.

Club Vesuvius: A neon sign for the iconic Gotham nightclub appears in the trailer, referencing Zatanna’s well-known performance venue in the comics.

A neon sign for the iconic Gotham nightclub appears in the trailer, referencing Zatanna’s well-known performance venue in the comics. Creature Commandos: Peter Safran has confirmed this version of Matt Hagen is the same Clayface who later appears in Creature Commandos, making the movie his origin story.

Peter Safran has confirmed this version of Matt Hagen is the same Clayface who later appears in Creature Commandos, making the movie his origin story. New Gotham: The trailer provides another look at Gotham City as it exists in the DC Universe established by DC Studios.

The trailer provides another look at Gotham City as it exists in the DC Universe established by DC Studios. Hidden Monster: Clayface’s full comic-inspired appearance is intentionally withheld from the trailer to preserve the theatrical reveal.

Clayface’s full comic-inspired appearance is intentionally withheld from the trailer to preserve the theatrical reveal. Standalone Story: While connected to the DC Universe, the trailer keeps the focus on Matt Hagen’s personal tragedy instead of teasing major superhero cameos.

Final Thoughts

Clayface 2026 brings one of Batman’s most tragic villains into the spotlight with a darker, horror-driven story. The trailer reveals Matt Hagen’s painful transformation, introduces the people behind his downfall, and leaves the film’s biggest reveal for theaters.

Clayface opens on October 23, 2026, bringing one of Batman’s most iconic villains back to the big screen in a very different way.

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