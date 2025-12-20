Common Side Effects Season 2: Joe Bennett Confirms

Adult Swim has officially announced that Common Side Effects season 2 is happening. The people who made it and the cast are coming back, and production has already started. The story of Marshall, Frances, and the powerful mushroom will continue in Season 2.

Look forward to new plot twists, weird science, and cult theories. It’s expected to come out in late 2026, but there is no exact date yet. Here’s what we know so far about season 2 of Common Side Effects.

Will there be Common Side Effects season 2?

Image © 2025 Green Street Pictures / Bandera Entertainment / Williams Street / Tell Me More

Yes, it is. Right before the first season finale, Adult Swim officially renewed Common Side Effects for a second season. The animated thriller has been praised for its one-of-a-kind story and animation style.

Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, along with their great team, are still exploring this world, so fans of the show can look forward to new episodes. On March 28, 2025, it was announced that there would be a second season renewal.

Official Announcement Came Before the Finale

The renewal was only two days before the season started on February 2, 2025. Max and Adult Swim said there would be a second season. The announcement made it clear that Common Side Effects is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera and Green Street Pictures.

Renewal Date : March 28, 2025, right before the end.

: March 28, 2025, right before the end. Networks : Adult Swim and Max.

: Adult Swim and Max. Production Companies : Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures.

: Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures. Show Style: An animated comedy and an animated thriller that focuses on storytelling on Adult Swim.

Creators and Executives Responded to the News

The creators, Joe Bennett and Steve Helly, were excited to keep exploring this world. They said the series was a wonderful mushroom dream, and it was their hope that it would change the world and bring people’s spirits back to life. Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said the show was great because it pushed boundaries and defined the genre.

Quote from Creators : “We’re thrilled to continue exploring this world.”

: “We’re thrilled to continue exploring this world.” Creative Goal : To transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit.

: To transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. Executive Praise: Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen said that the show changes the way people think about what adult animation can do.

What will Common Side Effects season 2 be about?

Image © 2025 Green Street Pictures / Bandera Entertainment / Williams Street / Tell Me More

The story will keep going with Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who have a secret. Marshall has found the world’s greatest medicine, a mysterious healing mushroom. When they try to share it with the world, the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen put pressure on them.

Season 1 Left Viewers With Big Questions

Fans wanted more after Season 1. The story of the high school lab partners and what they found led to a lot of theories. The story is a mix of science fiction, satire, and mystery.

Main Conflict : Frances and Marshall fight to save the mushroom that can heal.

: Frances and Marshall fight to save the mushroom that can heal. Themes : Conspiracies about health and power

: Conspiracies about health and power Antagonists : DEA, Big Pharma, and international businessmen.

: DEA, Big Pharma, and international businessmen. Tone: A funny animated show with scary parts.

Season 2 Teases Strange New Directions

Adult Swim‘s second season is expected to explore timelines and flashbacks. A leaked storyboard gave clues that the setting was the past since it showed a science fair from 1992. A reference to a “Blue Angel Cult” was also noticed by fans. You should go into the strange world that the creators have built even more.

Flashback Scenes : A timeline of the science fair with a young Marshall.

: A timeline of the science fair with a young Marshall. New Plot Devices : There could be a multiverse or other timelines.

: There could be a multiverse or other timelines. Fan Theories : Frances might be her own grandmother or connected to symbols of cults.

: Frances might be her own grandmother or connected to symbols of cults. Musical Twist: The composer gave a hint of a dance song or a funk cult track.

Who is returning in the Common Side Effects season 2 cast?

Image © 2025 Green Street Pictures / Bandera Entertainment / Williams Street / Tell Me More

The whole main cast and crew are back. Joseph Lee Anderson, Dave King, Emily Pendergast, and Martha Kelly are some of the people who do voices for the show. Mike Judge is also back with his own special character cameos. Behind the scenes, co-creators Bennett and Hely still run the writers’ room, so this is a team effort from an amazing team.

Main Cast and Crew Are Confirmed

No one has dropped out of season 2. The half-hour series will have all the important voices, and the executive producers will stay the same.

There are rumors that flashbacks will show a younger Marshall. Production started up again in May 2025, and the plan is to release it in late 2026.

Casting Rumor : Marshall’s young self may show up in flashback episodes.

: Marshall’s young self may show up in flashback episodes. Production Start : The writers’ room opened up again in May 2025.

: The writers’ room opened up again in May 2025. Storyboard Progress : Episode 201 approval by October 2025.

: Episode 201 approval by October 2025. Audio Recording: The first table read and scratch tracks are done.

When Will Common Side Effects Season 2 Be Released?

Image © 2025 Green Street Pictures / Bandera Entertainment / Williams Street / Tell Me More

Fans have been excited to learn the release date ever since it was announced that Common Side Effects would be returning for a second season on Adult Swim. There isn’t an official date yet, but the timeline for production gives us a hint.

The first season took about 14 months from being ordered to airing, so the second season should come out around late 2026. The creators and team are working hard on a sequel that goes beyond what has come before.

Production Progress Suggests a Late 2026 Release

In May 2025, the writers came back. The animation teams at Powerhouse and Titmouse have been busy. In the fall of 2025, the storyboards for episode 201 were approved, and soon after, table reads started.

Start of Production : Started after Season 1’s success in May 2025.

: Started after Season 1’s success in May 2025. Storyboard Status : In October, the storyboard for Episode 201 got the okay from everyone who needed to see it.

: In October, the storyboard for Episode 201 got the okay from everyone who needed to see it. Audio Milestone : After the first table read, scratch tracks were recorded.

: After the first table read, scratch tracks were recorded. Estimated Timeline: Given the work that has been done so far, the show will probably come out in Fall 2026.

Adult Swim’s Pattern Supports a Fall Launch

Adult Swim is famous for bringing back popular shows in the fall. A release after Labor Day seems likely based on how they do promotions and plan their time. The second season might come out just before Halloween to get more viewers at the end of the year.

Usual Timing : It’s common for shows that are coming back to have fall premieres.

: It’s common for shows that are coming back to have fall premieres. Marketing Cycle : You can expect a teaser a couple of months before the launch.

: You can expect a teaser a couple of months before the launch. Strategic Slot : In the fourth quarter, Adult Swim is like a stage for cult favorites.

: In the fourth quarter, Adult Swim is like a stage for cult favorites. Delayed but Expected: After such a great response, the team can fans’ trust.

Where Can I Watch Common Side Effects Episode 2?

A lot of Common Side Effects fans are wondering where they can stream it when it premieres now that it has been renewed for season 2. The new season hasn’t come out yet, but it will be on the same platforms as the first season. The upcoming release is confirmed to be on Adult Swim and Max, and it is also expected to be on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV.

Streaming Options Are Easy to Access

Common Side Effects season 2 is still mostly on Adult Swim and Max. Max will probably stream the whole season after it airs every week on Adult Swim. Fans who like to buy digitally will be able to do so on big platforms starting in late 2026, when the release window starts.

Max : It should be possible to stream the whole thing after the episodes air on Adult Swim.

: It should be possible to stream the whole thing after the episodes air on Adult Swim. Adult Swim : Adult Swim’s weekly premiere schedule for season 2.

: Adult Swim’s weekly premiere schedule for season 2. Prime Video : It’s likely that the season can be bought one episode at a time.

: It’s likely that the season can be bought one episode at a time. Apple TV : It’s expected to be able to carry high-definition digital episodes.

: It’s expected to be able to carry high-definition digital episodes. Language Options: Like in season 1, Max might add French and Spanish dubs.

Why You Should Watch Before Season 2 Arrives

Episode 2 from Season 1, “Lakeshore Limited,” sets up important background for the overall story. The episode adds more questions about the mushroom’s healing powers and the secret Marshall has found. It also shows how a surreal conspiracy involving Big Pharma and odd cults traps Frances and Marshall, two former high school lab partners, even more.

Story Setup : The high school lab partners’ journey goes on.

: The high school lab partners’ journey goes on. Character Growth : While Marshall hides, Frances plays a bigger part.

: While Marshall hides, Frances plays a bigger part. Genre Fusion : Combines the themes of an animated comedy with those of an animated thriller.

: Combines the themes of an animated comedy with those of an animated thriller. Cast Highlight : Has strong performances from Dave King and Emily Pendergast.

: Has strong performances from Dave King and Emily Pendergast. Creative Credits: From the people who made Scavengers Reign, Steve did their job again.

Now that Common Side Effects has been renewed for a second season, it’s a great time to watch or rewatch the first season. This is TV that turns adult animation into something else entirely, like a wonderful mushroom dream that shows us that we can have nice things.

Final Thoughts

Common Side Effects getting a second season shows that Adult Swim is a one-of-a-kind place for animated comedies and thrillers. The show by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, along with Green Street Pictures and Bandera Entertainment, keeps making work that pushes boundaries and defines its genre.

The secret Marshall found will change the world, healing properties, and make them feel better. This TV show features adult animation stars Dave King and Emily Pendergast, Mike Judge, and Joseph Lee Anderson. Fans were very excited, and now they can get more of this great mushroom dream.

FAQs