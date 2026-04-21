Couples Therapy Season 5 Sets May 15 Premiere as Trailer Reveals Four New Couples

Couples Therapy Season 5 is now official, and Dr. Orna Guralnik will be back to help four new couples who are having serious problems in their relationships. The first episode of the new season airs on May 15, 2026, on Paramount+ and on May 17, 2026, on Paramount+ with Showtime.

This article talks about the status of the season, the story, the cast, the release date, the trailer, and what fans can expect from the new episodes.

Couples Therapy | Season 5 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME on Paramount+

Is There a Couples Therapy Season 5?

Image © 2026 Paramount+ / SHOWTIME

Yes, there will be a Couples Therapy Season 5. The new season starts on May 15, 2026, on Paramount+ and airs in order starting May 17, 2026, on Paramount+ and Showtime. A world-renowned psychologist, Dr. Orna Guralnik, is back for the fifth season to help four couples who are having a crisis.

People can watch the show and get a real feel for how real relationships work. The documentary series is made by Edgeline Films, with executive produced byJosh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, and Eli Despres helping to run the show.

How Was The Fifth Season Confirmed

The season was confirmed by official news stories that showed the trailer, key details, and when the show would be out. In other words, the show isn’t just talked about in rumors or comment sections. The date and time have been set. This tells people right away what the answer is and sets up the rest of the work.

Confirmation : Couples Therapy season 5 is officially renewed and scheduled to return this month.

: Couples Therapy season 5 is officially renewed and scheduled to return this month. Release Plan : The first three episodes debut back-to-back on the linear channel after the streaming launch.

: The first three episodes debut back-to-back on the linear channel after the streaming launch. Streaming Access : The remaining new episodes will air weekly after the first release window.

: The remaining new episodes will air weekly after the first release window. Main Figure: Orna returns as the central therapist guiding each session on the couch.

Why Do Viewers Care About The Return

A lot of people watch because they think the show is real and useful. It’s not based on fake drama or loud reality TV tricks. Instead, it shows two people trying to understand each other with the help of a trained psychoanalyst. In this way, the series is more valuable, and the conflicts are more real for people.

Why It Stands Out : The show focuses on honest emotions instead of manufactured reality.

: The show focuses on honest emotions instead of manufactured reality. Why It Feels Different : Guralnik counsels with patience, which gives each session more depth.

: Guralnik counsels with patience, which gives each session more depth. Creative Team : Matt Parker, Olivia Cuccinota, and Jessica Hester are listed as producers.

: Matt Parker, Olivia Cuccinota, and Jessica Hester are listed as producers. Direction: Kim Roberts is among the directors helping shape the featured season.

What Is Couples Therapy Season 5 About?

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In Couples Therapy Season 5, four couples are shown having very serious problems in their relationships. There are different kinds of problems in each story, which keep the season interesting and new. Some people have very different political views, and their marriage is unstable and full of fights every day.

After the discovery of secret paid cuddling sessions, another person is having a hard time. A person with autism is about to stop the plans of two people who want to move in together. Another pair, teenage sweethearts, start to wonder after many years if they are too old to be together.

What Problems Do The Couples Face

There are a lot of different topics in the fifth season, but they all feel like they belong in real life. This makes it easier for people to understand what the season is about. The show keeps its attention on trust, communication, emotional pain, and relationship patterns.

Political Strain : One couple deals with stark political differences that lead to daily fights in a volatile marriage.

: One couple deals with stark political differences that lead to daily fights in a volatile marriage. Trust Issues : Another couple faces the shock of secret paid cuddling sessions.

: Another couple faces the shock of secret paid cuddling sessions. Life Change : Two people reach the brink of a big step, but their plans are derailed by an autism diagnosis.

: Two people reach the brink of a big step, but their plans are derailed by an autism diagnosis. Long History: Teenage sweethearts start to wonder whether years of love have turned into something they have outgrown.

How Is The Season Different From Other Reality Shows

This show is different because it moves more slowly, is quieter, and makes you think more. It doesn’t jump to quick answers. The therapist will listen, ask pointed questions, and help both people stay in the present moment. Because of this, the documentary series feels more important than a lot of other reality shows.

Approach : The psychoanalyst helps people explore the present, the past, and the reason behind their conflicts.

: The psychoanalyst helps people explore the present, the past, and the reason behind their conflicts. Style : The camera stays close to the couch and keeps the focus on real conversations.

: The camera stays close to the couch and keeps the focus on real conversations. Value For Viewers: People can watch, learn, and note patterns that may help them understand relationships better.

Who Is In The Couples Therapy Season 5 Cast?

Image © 2026 Paramount+ / SHOWTIME

The people who play the parts in this show are real partners, not actors. That’s important because it fits with how honest the show is. In Couples Therapy Season 5, Dr. Orna Guralnik works with four couples who bring their personal problems to therapy. This part makes it clear to readers who is involved and why each story is important.

Which Couples Are Featured This Season

This season introduces four main pairs. These names make it easier for readers to keep up with the stories as the season goes on.

Couples : Sienna and Chris.

: Sienna and Chris. Couples : Drea and Nessa.

: Drea and Nessa. Couples : Jason and Marjorie.

: Jason and Marjorie. Couples: Shay and Clinton.

Who Else Is Behind The Series

The people who work on the show are also important because trust, careful filming, and good editing are all important for the show. Their work makes the show seem calm, clear, and real.

Executive Team : Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, and Eli Despres are executive producers.

: Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, and Eli Despres are executive producers. Production : The series is produced by Edgeline Films.

: The series is produced by Edgeline Films. Producers : Matt Parker, Olivia Cuccinota, and Jessica Hester are listed as producers.

: Matt Parker, Olivia Cuccinota, and Jessica Hester are listed as producers. Directors: Kim Roberts is among the directors connected to the season.

Image © 2026 Paramount+ / SHOWTIME

When you separate when the show streams from when it airs on TV, season 5 of Couples Therapy has a simple release schedule. The season starts on May 15, 2026, on Paramount+ with the premiere, and on May 17, 2026, on Paramount+ with Showtime, the episodes will be shown in order.

People might get confused by this difference, so this part should make both dates clear. By the end, everyone should agree on when to watch the new episodes and where to find them, so they don’t have to waste time on April updates.

When Does The Season Start Streaming

The first thing most readers want to know is when the stream will start. The fifth season starts on May 15 on Paramount+, so subscribers can start watching before the show airs on the channel. This is the best answer for people who want to know the official launch date.

Streaming Date : Couples Therapy season 5 premieres on May 15, 2026, on Paramount+.

: Couples Therapy season 5 premieres on on Paramount+. Main Point : This is the best date to give readers who want a quick and direct answer.

: This is the best date to give readers who want a quick and direct answer. Why It Matters: It saves time and helps readers find the season without confusion.

How Does The TV Rollout Work

Because it comes out a little later on TV, some readers may see two release dates. The season starts on May 17, 2026, on Paramount+ with Showtime. This schedule is good for people who still watch TV once a week instead of streaming everything at once. That’s also why news from April and launch week might not always seem to match at first.

Linear Debut : The TV rollout begins on May 17, 2026, on Paramount+ with Showtime.

: The TV rollout begins on on Paramount+ with Showtime. Episode Plan : The first episodes air together, and the rest continue on a weekly schedule.

: The first episodes air together, and the rest continue on a weekly schedule. Helpful Tip: Readers should visit the official platform guide for the exact airtime in their area.

Is There A Couples Therapy Season 5 Trailer?

There is a trailer, and it gives people a good look at the new season. It shows the tone, the main problems, and the emotional stress that the new couples are under. More importantly, it tells you what makes this series unique.

The trailer isn’t just there to get people excited. It shows people getting stuck in old habits, trying to talk to each other better, and wondering if the relationship can last.

What Does The Trailer Reveal

The trailer shows the main issues without giving away all the important parts. It shows how people feel, how tense conversations can get, and how hard therapy work is. It shows people falling into old habits, trying to communicate better, and asking whether the relationship can last in the end.

Conflict Preview : The trailer highlights trust issues, emotional distance, and relationship strain.

: The trailer highlights trust issues, emotional distance, and relationship strain. Tone : It feels serious, personal, and honest instead of loud or flashy.

: It feels serious, personal, and honest instead of loud or flashy. Viewer Value: It gives enough detail to inform readers without spoiling too much.

Why Does The Trailer Matter

A great trailer does more than just draw attention to a show. It helps people know what to expect from the experience. The preview for Season 5 confirms that the show will stay close and thoughtful, just like fans expect. It will also bring up new questions about love, trust, and how things change over time.

Reader Benefit : It helps people decide whether the season matches what they want to watch.

: It helps people decide whether the season matches what they want to watch. Series Identity : The trailer confirms the show still values depth over empty drama.

: The trailer confirms the show still values depth over empty drama. Final Point: It sets clear expectations and strengthens the article’s value for readers.

Final Thoughts

People who watched Season 4 of Couples Therapy will definitely want to watch Season 5 because Dr. Orna Guralnik will be helping four new couples with serious relationship issues. The season has a clear release schedule that is easy to follow once you separate streaming from the Showtime schedule.

It also has real emotions and good storytelling. The new season looks like it will be another thoughtful part of the series, with its honest format, new cast dynamics, and revealing trailer.

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