Coyote vs Acme Finally Escapes Warner Bros Vault With August 2026 Release

Coyote vs. Acme is finally making its way to theaters after being delayed for years. The story follows Wile E. Coyote and his dogged pursuit of justice as he sues Acme for selling bad products. Will Forte plays his lawyer, and John Cena plays the other side’s lawyer.

It has live action, animation, courtroom comedy, and crazy Looney Tunes fun in one world. It looks like a perfect blend for fans. The release date was announced to be on August 28, 2026.

Coyote vs. ACME | Official Trailer

Is Coyote vs. Acme Still Happening?

Image © 2026 Ketchup Entertainment

Coyote vs Acme is still happening. Years of delays later, the finished movie is now moving toward a theatrical release. First, Warner Bros. finished the movie, held test screenings, and then put it away. Eventually, Ketchup Entertainment picked it up, which gave both old and new fans new hope.

Why The Movie Is Officially Back On Track?

It’s no longer in studio limbo. The movie will now come out on August 28, 2026, according to reports.

Current Status: The film is completed and planned for theaters.

The film is completed and planned for theaters. Release Date: The movie is expected to open on August 28, 2026 .

The movie is expected to open on . Fan Interest: Audiences worldwide are watching closely because of its unusual comeback story.

How The Movie Survived Being Shelved?

Reports say Warner Bros. shut down the movie so they could deduct the cost on their taxes. It angered many in the film industry, even though the movie was already made.

Studio Decision: Warner Bros shelved the finished film after test screenings.

Warner Bros shelved the finished film after test screenings. New Distributor: Ketchup Entertainment later acquired the movie.

Ketchup Entertainment later acquired the movie. Industry Context: Its delay was compared to cancelled projects like Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

What Is Coyote vs. Acme About?

Image © 2026 Ketchup Entertainment

An old cartoon joke is turned into a courtroom story in this Looney Tunes movie. In his never-ending search for the Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote decides to sue Acme Corporation because Acme products fail.

How Does Wile E. Coyote End Up In Court

The story is about a billboard lawyer named Kevin Avery, who is played by Will Forte. He helps Coyote go to court after years of Acme products not working.

Main Conflict: Coyote sues Acme Corporation over faulty gadgets.

Coyote sues Acme Corporation over faulty gadgets. Legal Setup: Kevin Avery represents Coyote in court.

Kevin Avery represents Coyote in court. Story Source: The screenplay was inspired by Ian Frazier’s New Yorker article.

Why Is The Premise More Than A Looney Tunes Gag

The movie is a mix of cartoon comedy and modern storytelling. It’s great for both kids and adults because it has both animated characters and real-life legal drama.

Comedy Style: The movie uses slapstick, courtroom humor, and classic Looney Tunes chaos.

The movie uses slapstick, courtroom humor, and classic Looney Tunes chaos. Wider Appeal: It is made for longtime fans, newcomers alike, and a new generation.

It is made for longtime fans, newcomers alike, and a new generation. Meta Angle: The movie Acme story feels close to its real-life fight for release.

Who Is In The Coyote vs. Acme Cast?

Image © 2026 Ketchup Entertainment

The cast includes both real people and beloved Looney Tunes characters. This mix makes the movie feel both old and new.

Which Live-Action Actors Are In The Movie

Having real people in the cast helps the story stay true to life in a courtroom while still keeping the tone light.

Which Looney Tunes Voice Roles Appear

The animated characters make the movie feel like an old-school cartoon. These voices help bring the Looney Tunes characters back to life for people today.

Jeff Bergman : Voices Bugs Bunny.

Voices Bugs Bunny. Tucker Hawkey : Voices Roadrunner.

Voices Roadrunner. Eric Bauza : Is listed for voice work in the film.

Is listed for voice work in the film. Character Appeal: The mix of classic characters and new storytelling adds music, humor, and energy.

Image © 2026 Ketchup Entertainment

Coyote vs. Acme will come out on August 28, 2026. After post-production, Warner Bros. put the movie on hold after it was already made for HBO Max. Even though all the good work that has been done, no one knew what would happen to it until a number of studios and potential buyers showed interest.

The movie will be in theaters on August 28, 2026. Before this, fans had to wait years for a clear date.

Confirmed Date: The film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 28, 2026 .

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on . Original Plan: It was first developed for HBO Max before the release plan changed.

It was first developed for HBO Max before the release plan changed. Audience Reach: The theater release gives the movie a better chance to reach more viewers.

Why Did The Release Take Years

That’s because the studio changed, and business decisions had to be made. A former boss at Warner Bros. helped decide to put the movie on hold, even after test screenings.

Studio Delay: Warner Bros. paused the release after the film was already finished.

Warner Bros. paused the release after the film was already finished. Buyer Interest: Several studios and potential buyers reportedly looked at the movie.

Several studios and potential buyers reportedly looked at the movie. New Path: The film moved forward after Ketchup Entertainment, led by Gareth West, acquired it.

What Does The Coyote vs. Acme Trailer Show?

A funny mix of live action, animation, and courtroom comedy can be seen in the Cayote vs Acme trailer. The trailer, which was directed by Dave Green, is mostly about Wile E. Coyote going to court against Acme. It also shows the film capturing the classic cartoon energy in a modern way.

What Is Revealed In The First Look

In the trailer, Coyote and his lawyer are seen working together to take Acme to court. People can get a good idea of the story and mood from it.

Main Conflict: Coyote sues Acme because its products keep failing him.

Coyote sues Acme because its products keep failing him. Visual Style: The film blends real actors with animated scenes.

The film blends real actors with animated scenes. Tone: The trailer looks hilarious, fast, and family-friendly.

Why Did The Trailer Get Attention

People were interested in the trailer because it linked the plot of the movie to the delay in real life. Fans also have hope that the finished movie will be worth the wait.

Smart Marketing: The movie jokes about nearly being hidden from audiences.

The movie jokes about nearly being hidden from audiences. Fan Appeal: It may please longtime fans, kids, and new viewers.

It may please longtime fans, kids, and new viewers. Creative Promise: The story may include a growing friendship, big cartoon chaos, and humor like The Day the Earth Blew Up.

Final Thoughts

Coyote vs Acme is shaping up to be one of the most unusual Warner Bros. Pictures stories in recent years. With its theatrical release set for August 28, 2026, the film gives Looney Tunes fans a clear reason to stay excited. Its mix of courtroom comedy, animated chaos, and familiar characters could make it worth the long wait.

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