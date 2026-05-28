Creature Commandos Season 2 Gets Late 2027 Hint From James Gunn

Now, Creature Commandos Season 2 will likely come out after Man of Tomorrow, which comes out in theaters on July 9, 2027. James Gunn said that the animated DC Universe show “won’t be long after,” but he didn’t say when it would come out.

That suggests a possible release date for Max in late 2027. Season 2 takes place after Peacemaker Season 2, and a bigger monster team may be back.

When Will Creature Commandos Season 2 Release After Man Of Tomorrow?

Image © 2024 DC Studios

Now, Creature Commandos Season 2 will likely come out after Superman: Man of Tomorrow, which comes out on July 9, 2027. This news has only been shared by James Gunn so far, who said that the second season “won’t be long after.”

So, the animated show might come back on the streaming service Max in late 2027. This is because DC Studios, Warner Bros., and co-CEO Peter Safran are still making plans for the DC slate.

In the new DC universe, the first season began before Superman, so James Gunn’s update is important. Monsters that don’t fit in, Amanda Waller, Rick Flag Sr., and Suicide Squad connections were added to the show, and they could become important in future episodes.

Key release clue: Since Man of Tomorrow arrives in July 2027, the new season will likely land between late summer and December.

Since Man of Tomorrow arrives in July 2027, the new season will likely land between late summer and December. Timeline connection: Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr, a character who may connect Creature Commandos to other DC stories.

Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr, a character who may connect Creature Commandos to other DC stories. Production note: Writer Dean Lorey said the second season is moving forward with hugely talented creative folks.

Why Creature Commandos Season 2 May Arrive In The DCU’s Back Half

It makes sense for it to come out in late 2027, since the DC slate already has a lot of big projects planned. The first season came out in December, and DC Studios may use the same month for the second one.

Creature Commandos Season 2 Could Expand The Monster Team

According to the first script that Dean Lorey shared, the name of the first episode is “Starry Night.” Followers can look forward to more backstory, darker humor, and strange team dynamics in the new season.

Character possibilities: Eric Frankenstein, Frankenstein, Nina Mazursky, Princess Ilana, Amanda Waller, and King Shark could help expand the story.

Eric Frankenstein, Frankenstein, Nina Mazursky, Princess Ilana, Amanda Waller, and King Shark could help expand the story. Creative direction: Dean Lorey said the team will continue to develop the show, and updates may arrive in the next few weeks.

Dean Lorey said the team will continue to develop the show, and updates may arrive in the next few weeks. What fans should watch: Ads, interviews, and official tools from DC Studios, Warner Bros, and the streaming service may reveal the rest of the episodes before October.

Final Thoughts

DC Studios confirmed that there will be Creature Commandos Season 2, not long before the end of the first season. James Gunn said that the new episodes are still being written, which means that the story is still being worked on behind the scenes.

Fans also still really want characters like Nina Mazursky, Rick Flag Sr., and GI Robot to come back. As Amanda Waller, Viola Davis is still a big part of the DC universe as a whole, but the second season is likely to add even more monsters to Max’s team.

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