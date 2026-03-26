Criminal Minds Season 19 Sets May Premiere as Season 20 Is Already Renewed

Criminal Minds Season 19 is confirmed and set to premiere on May 28, 2026, on Paramount+. This new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution continues the storyline from the last season. It has darker cases, the same cast, and big guest stars.

The show builds on what happened in previous episodes while adding new threats and giving the main serial killer more attention. Season 20 has already been picked up for a second season, so this release is a good sign for the franchise and its future.

Is There Criminal Minds Season 19?

Image © 2025 20th Television / CBS Studios / Erica Messer

Criminal Minds Season 19 is officially confirmed, and the latest updates show the franchise continuing strong under Criminal Minds: Evolution with clear plans ahead.

Criminal Minds Season 19 premieres on May 28, 2026, on Paramount+, marking the next installment of the long-running Criminal Minds franchise. The series conåtinues as Criminal Minds: Evolution, keeping its serialized format while expanding the story for returning fans across America and the global streaming world.

Showrunner Insight: “Because of that sort of unwanted attention that he has, there’s darkness that sort of comes in and becomes a part of this season.”

“Because of that sort of unwanted attention that he has, there’s darkness that sort of comes in and becomes a part of this season.” Episode Strategy: New episodes drop weekly on the streaming service after the premiere.

New episodes drop weekly on the streaming service after the premiere. Franchise Position: Criminal Minds Evolution remains the active title for the current season.

Criminal Minds Evolution remains the active title for the current season. Release Timing: The season was released shortly after the announcement, keeping momentum strong.

The season was released shortly after the announcement, keeping momentum strong. Next Installment: Season 20 is already planned following this premiere cycle.

What The Early Renewal Signals

The show was renewed for Season 20 before the Season 19 premiere, which reflects strong platform confidence in Criminal Minds and its cast members. This early move shows that the revival is no longer a short return, but a stable part of the streaming service lineup.

Showrunner Insight: “That darkness that sort of comes in… would be finished by the end of this 10-episode run.”

“That darkness that sort of comes in… would be finished by the end of this 10-episode run.” Renewed Status: The next season was approved before the current one aired.

The next season was approved before the current one aired. Story Direction: Writers can continue long-term arcs without rushing a conclusion.

Writers can continue long-term arcs without rushing a conclusion. Audience Impact: Fans are not left waiting for confirmation after the finale.

Fans are not left waiting for confirmation after the finale. Franchise Growth: Criminal Minds continues evolving beyond the original series format.

What To Expect From Criminal Minds Season 19?

Image © 2025 20th Television / CBS Studios / Erica Messer

Criminal Minds Season 19 continues the darker direction introduced in Criminal Minds Evolution, with a stronger focus on long-term story arcs and emotional character development.

Ongoing Storyline And Narrative Direction

Criminal Minds Season 19 picks up right where Season 18 left off. It continues Elias Voit’s story as he goes from being a secret serial killer to a well-known person with a scary link to past crimes. Since the killer is no longer hiding, the BAU team has to deal with a new situation. This changes how the story goes in each episode.

Story Continuation: The season picks up after a one-year time jump following earlier events.

The season picks up after a one-year time jump following earlier events. Serial Killer Focus: Elias Voit remains central, now dealing with unwanted attention and public exposure.

Elias Voit remains central, now dealing with unwanted attention and public exposure. Character Evolution: The killer develops a conscience, changing how the team interacts with him.

The killer develops a conscience, changing how the team interacts with him. Narrative Style: Criminal Minds Evolution blends weekly cases with an ongoing arc.

Criminal Minds Evolution blends weekly cases with an ongoing arc. Team Impact: The team faces new psychological challenges from this shift in power.

New Conflicts And Case Teasers

In Season 19 of Criminal Minds, there are new threats because of a scary link between missing persons cases and things that happened in the past. This makes the season more tense overall. The story isn’t just about one killer, it shows how the team has to deal with many threats at once.

Chilling Connection: A missing persons case links back to earlier crimes, raising stakes.

A missing persons case links back to earlier crimes, raising stakes. Weekly Cases: The BAU returns to handling new serial killer cases alongside the main arc.

The BAU returns to handling new serial killer cases alongside the main arc. Rising Stakes: New threats emerge as the team deals with the aftermath of past events.

New threats emerge as the team deals with the aftermath of past events. Character Pressure: Emotional strain grows as personal and professional lives collide.

Emotional strain grows as personal and professional lives collide. Episode Build: Each episode contributes to a larger season conclusion.

Who Is In The Cast Of Criminal Minds Season 19?

Image © 2025 20th Television / CBS Studios / Erica Messer

Criminal Minds Season 19 brings back a strong returning cast while expanding the story with a wide range of guest stars, giving the franchise a mix of familiarity and fresh character energy.

Returning Main Cast

The team returns in Criminal Minds Season 19, continuing their roles from the original series and the Criminal Minds Evolution revival. These cast members remain central to the BAU team and the overall story direction.

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi: Veteran profiler and team leader guiding major investigations.

Veteran profiler and team leader guiding major investigations. Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss: BAU unit chief managing operations and high-level decisions.

BAU unit chief managing operations and high-level decisions. Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia: Technical analyst supporting the team with intelligence and data.

Technical analyst supporting the team with intelligence and data. A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau: Senior agent balancing fieldwork and team coordination.

Senior agent balancing fieldwork and team coordination. RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green: Newer team member with a growing role in the evolving storyline.

Newer team member with a growing role in the evolving storyline. Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis: Behavioral psychologist contributing to profiling complex offenders.

Behavioral psychologist contributing to profiling complex offenders. Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez: Field agent taking on high-risk assignments in the season.

Field agent taking on high-risk assignments in the season. Zach Gilford as Elias Voit: Central serial killer character driving the ongoing narrative.

Guest Stars And New Additions

New guest stars add depth to Criminal Minds Season 19, with Connor Storrie confirmed as part of the evolving storyline. These additions bring new energy and expand the narrative beyond the core team.

Where To Watch Criminal Minds Season 19?

Image © 2025 20th Television / CBS Studios / Erica Messer

Criminal Minds Season 19 is part of the modern streaming era, making access different from the original series broadcast format.

Primary Streaming Platform

Criminal Minds Season 19 streams exclusively on Paramount+, continuing its position as the home of Criminal Minds Evolution. The streaming service releases episodes weekly, allowing fans to follow the story in real time.

Streaming Service: Paramount+ hosts all new episodes.

Paramount+ hosts all new episodes. Release Schedule: Episodes release weekly after the premiere.

Episodes release weekly after the premiere. Exclusive Access: New season is not available on traditional broadcast.

New season is not available on traditional broadcast. Franchise Hub: Paramount+ serves as the main platform for Criminal Minds content.

Paramount+ serves as the main platform for Criminal Minds content. Viewer Access: Subscribers can watch episodes as they are released.

Availability On Other Platforms

Earlier seasons of Criminal Minds remain available on other platforms like Hulu, but the new season stays exclusive to Paramount+. This split reflects the shift from the original series distribution to the streaming-first model.

Hulu Access: Older seasons of Criminal Minds are available for streaming.

Older seasons of Criminal Minds are available for streaming. Platform Difference: New episodes are not included on Hulu at release.

New episodes are not included on Hulu at release. Streaming Shift: The franchise moved from network TV to streaming service control.

The franchise moved from network TV to streaming service control. Viewing Options: Fans may need multiple platforms to watch the full series.

Fans may need multiple platforms to watch the full series. Franchise Evolution: Distribution reflects modern streaming trends.

Final Thoughts

Season 19 of Criminal Minds keeps the series going strong with a clear direction, a team that comes back, and a deeper story that links cases from the past and the present. The show mixes serialized stories with classic profiling elements, making it feel like a real evolution and not just a revival.

This new episode has a bigger world, with guest stars from shows like Star Trek Voyager, Queen Sugar, and Ray Donovan, as well as the cast that is back. Fans should stay tuned and see how Season 19 of Criminal Minds plays out.

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