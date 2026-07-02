Cruella 2: Everything We Know as Emma Stone’s Disney Villain Return Builds

Cruella 2 is in process, but Disney has not announced an official release date yet. Emma Stone is expected to return as Cruella de Vil, though filming has not officially started. Reports say the delay is mainly due to script work and scheduling.

For now, fans can rewatch the first Cruella on Disney+ while waiting for Disney to confirm the sequel’s production and release plans.

Is There a Cruella 2 Coming Out?

Image © 2021 Disney Enterprises

Disney has confirmed that Cruella 2 is in development, but the movie still has no official production date or release date today. The sequel is in its early stages, and the studio has not said when filming will begin.

After the success of the original film in theaters and on Disney+, fans continue to watch for real progress.

Is Cruella 2 Officially in Development?

Yes. Disney announced the sequel after the original film performed well with audiences. The film also gained attention through Premier Access, which helped show strong demand for more Cruella.

Development: Disney confirmed that the sequel is in development after the first movie’s strong release.

Disney confirmed that the sequel is in development after the first movie’s strong release. Success: The original film received strong audience interest and a high Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

The original film received strong audience interest and a high Rotten Tomatoes audience score. Story: The origin story helped explain how Cruella de Vil became an iconic villain.

The origin story helped explain how Cruella de Vil became an iconic villain. Studio: Disney has not canceled the project, but it has not shared a filming timeline.

Why Does Cruella 2 Still Seem Likely?

Emma Stone has shown enthusiasm about reprising the role. She said returning would be a blast, which gives fans hope. Insiders also say the studio, creatives, and talent want the movie to happen.

Emma Stone: The actress is still the main reason fans believe the sequel will move forward.

The actress is still the main reason fans believe the sequel will move forward. Comment: Stone called the sequel a work in progress, so the project is not finished yet.

Stone called the sequel a work in progress, so the project is not finished yet. Insiders: Reports say the delay is mainly about the script and scheduling.

Reports say the delay is mainly about the script and scheduling. Progress: There is movement behind the scenes, but Disney has not announced firm dates.

Why Is Cruella 2 Taking So Long?

Image © 2021 Disney Enterprises

Many movies take years before production starts. For Cruella 2, the main delays seem to be script completion and scheduling. Disney has not confirmed a date, so any release window is only a rumor for now.

What Are The Main Delays Holding Cruella 2 Back?

The script still needs to be ready before filming can begin. Key people like Emma Stone, writer Tony McNamara, and director Craig Gillespie also need schedules that match.

Script Completion: The sequel needs a finished script before production can move ahead.

The sequel needs a finished script before production can move ahead. Scheduling: Disney must align the cast, writer, director, and other talent.

Disney must align the cast, writer, director, and other talent. Production: No official production date has been announced by the studio.

No official production date has been announced by the studio. Work: The movie cannot start filming until the story, cast, and crew are ready.

Some posts suggest a release date has been announced, but Disney has not confirmed one. There is no verified August release date today. Fans should rely on official updates instead of rumor-based reporting.

Date: Disney has not announced an official release date for the sequel.

Disney has not announced an official release date for the sequel. Reporting: Some headlines make the progress sound more certain than it is.

Who Is Playing Cruella In Cruella 2?

Image © 2021 Disney Enterprises

Emma Stone is expected to return as Cruella de Vil, but Disney has not released a full cast list. Other characters from the original movie may return, but nothing is confirmed yet. For now, fans should treat most cast talk as speculation.

Is Emma Stone Returning As Cruella In Cruella 2?

Emma Stone is expected to reprise her role as Cruella. She has spoken warmly about the part and said coming back would be a blast. That makes her return the strongest cast detail so far.

Role: Stone is expected to return as Cruella de Vil in the sequel.

Stone is expected to return as Cruella de Vil in the sequel. Reprising: Her comments show she is open to playing the character again.

Her comments show she is open to playing the character again. Good news: Her positive comment gives fans confidence that she still enjoys the role.

Are Any Other Cruella 2 Cast Members Confirmed?

Disney has not confirmed whether Emma Thompson or other cast members will return. Critics and fans continue to discuss who could appear, but the studio has not shared official details.

Emma Thompson: Her return has not been confirmed by Disney.

Her return has not been confirmed by Disney. Cast: No full cast list has been announced for the sequel.

No full cast list has been announced for the sequel. Characters: Returning characters may depend on the final script and plot.

Returning characters may depend on the final script and plot. Scenes: Future updates may reveal which actors will appear on screen and how the story connects to the movie 101 Dalmatians.

Image © 2021 Disney Enterprises

Cruella 2 is still in development, so Disney has not confirmed a production schedule or release date. Reports suggest there is movement, but filming cannot begin until the script, cast plans, and scheduling are ready. In the meantime, fans should wait for official updates before trusting release rumors.

Has Cruella 2 Started Filming Yet?

No. Disney has not announced that filming has started. Emma Stone said she hopes production happens sooner rather than later, but that is not a confirmed date. The project may be closed, but it still needs final planning.

Production Status: Disney has not confirmed that cameras are rolling.

Disney has not confirmed that cameras are rolling. Timeline: Emma Stone’s comment shows hope, not an official schedule.

Emma Stone’s comment shows hope, not an official schedule. Deal: Any final deal or filming plan must come from Disney.

When Could Cruella 2 Be Released?

Some insiders bet the movie could arrive in the next couple of years. However, Disney has not confirmed that timing. Until the studio shares a release date, every possible window is only speculation.

Release Window: A “couple of years” is only an estimate, not a confirmed plan.

A “couple of years” is only an estimate, not a confirmed plan. Reporting: Current reports are based on industry talk, not a Disney statement.

Current reports are based on industry talk, not a Disney statement. Discussions: Behind-the-scenes discussions may be happening, but details are limited.

Where Can You Watch Cruella Before Cruella 2?

You can watch the original Cruella on Disney+ before the sequel arrives. This is the best way to catch up on the story, characters, and key elements. It also helps viewers understand Cruella’s style and why fans still care about her journey.

Where Is Cruella Streaming Before Cruella 2?

Cruella is available on Disney+. New viewers can watch it for the first time, while returning fans can revisit the film before more sequel news comes out.

Watch: Disney+ is the main streaming home for the original movie.

Disney+ is the main streaming home for the original movie. Catch: Viewers can catch the full story before Cruella 2 moves forward.

Viewers can catch the full story before Cruella 2 moves forward. Style: The film’s fashion style helps define Cruella’s bold personality.

The film’s fashion style helps define Cruella’s bold personality. Elements: The costumes, music, and visuals make the movie easy to remember.

Why Should You Rewatch Cruella Before Cruella 2?

Rewatching the first movie helps refresh the main plot and character moments. It also shows how Cruella grew from a gifted child into a famous Disney villain. These details may matter when the sequel continues her story.

Story: A rewatch helps you remember the key events before the sequel.

A rewatch helps you remember the key events before the sequel. Child: The film explains Cruella’s early life and what shaped her.

The film explains Cruella’s early life and what shaped her. Directed: Craig Gillespie directed the movie with a strong visual style.

Craig Gillespie directed the movie with a strong visual style. Thoughts: In the meantime, fans can enjoy the first film while waiting for Disney’s next update.

Final Thoughts

Cruella 2 is still in development, but Disney has not announced an official release date or production start. Emma Stone is expected to return, and the main delays appear to be script work and scheduling. Until Disney shares more updates, fans can enjoy the original Cruella on Disney+ and look forward to official news about the sequel.

FAQs