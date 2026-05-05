Deli Boys Season 2 Teaser and First Look Teases Casino Chaos And A Wilder Hulu Return

Deli Boys season 2 starts on Hulu on May 28, 2026, with a bigger crime-comedy plot, more important people in the Dar family, and new guest stars. Mir, Raj, and Auntie Lucky are back for the new season. They have to deal with dirty money, problems at the casino, and political pressure in Philadelphia.
Popular actors like Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Andrew Rannells, Lilly Singh, Robin Thede, and Tan France will also play important parts.
What Is The Latest Deli Boys Season 2 Update?
Image © 2026 Disney / Sandy Morris
When Deli Boys season 2 comes back, it will be more focused on new money, crime, family problems, and the growing dangers that two Pakistani-American brothers face as they try to run a growing criminal empire.
This comedy series follows pampered Pakistani American brothers who discover their father’s secret life linked to dirty cash and Philly’s sketchiest crooks. As Mir Dar and Raj Dar try to grow Darco without losing everything in the second season, they have more money problems, power struggles, and stress.
Which New Cast Members Join Deli Boys Season 2?
Image © 2026 Disney / Sandy Morris
The cast grows with both new and returning strong guest stars. Max Sugar, played by Fred Armisen, is a casino king and money launderer who turns laundering into a chaotic situationship with luck. Andrew Rannells returns as Andrew Chadwater, the district attorney, a man with political aspirations who wants to make one big bust.
Kumail Nanjiani plays a defense lawyer hired to help the brothers deal with legal problems. Lilly Singh and Robin Thede come in to give the story new life.
- New Cast Members: Andrew Rannells, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh, and Robin Thede join as key guest stars this season.
- Character Roles: Kumail Nanjiani plays a defense attorney hired to protect the brothers during serious legal issues.
- Main Antagonist: Fred Armisen as Max Sugar brings a powerful casino king connected to crime and more money.
- Returning Faces: Tan France returns along with Poorna Jagannathan, while lead actors Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh continue their roles.
What Do First Look Images Reveal About Season 2?
Image © 2026 Disney / Sandy Morris
On the first look, the tone of the crime drama changes to be more intense and stylish. Ahmad and bigger threats are making Mir and Raj look more sure of themselves, but they are also under a lot of stress. Also shown are hints of courtroom scenes, risky deals, and Lucky dealing with her crush while juggling family and crime.
- Visual Style: Scenes highlight casino settings, wealth, and the dangers of dealing with crime.
- Character Focus: Raj plots revenge on Ahmad, while Mir works hard to expand Darco safely.
- Relationship Drama: Lucky gets involved in a chaotic situationship with Max Sugar, adding emotional tension.
- Overall Tone: The next season mixes comedy with darker themes like questionable ethics and power struggles.
What Is The Premiere Date For Deli Boys Season 2?
Image © 2026 Disney / Sandy Morris
The Onyx Collective series will be back on Hulu with the start of season 2 on May 28, 2026. According to Shahjehan Khan, the first post was a good start. It showed Maalik Ali’s world and how the ABC Deli was a front for a secret criminal empire.
The new release also comes at an important time for the awards season, which shows that people are becoming more confident in the show.
- Release Date: Deli Boys sets season 2 premiere for May 28, 2026, with all episodes available to watch on Hulu.
- Streaming Platform: The Onyx Collective comedy series will stream on Hulu as part of its major lineup.
- Story Progression: The brothers discover deeper secrets about their father and face sudden death risks linked to crime.
- Production Team: Michelle Nader serves as executive producer alongside Saeed, with Jenni Konner Productions and Nora Silver involved.
Final Thoughts
Deli Boys Season 2 will be bigger and riskier for the Dar family. The premiere date for Hulu is May 28, 2026. Fans can look forward to more crime, comedy, and family chaos.
Adding new actors like Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Andrew Rannells, Lilly Singh, and Robin Thede gives the show a new lease on life. Fans who can’t wait for Deli Boys season 2 should know that this next season looks like it will be more intense.
FAQs
Yes, the series hails from Onyx Collective and was renewed, with Abdullah Saeed continuing as creator and executive producer.
You can watch it on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, with more posts and updates shared by the platform.
The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Tan France, Kumail Nanjiani, and Andrew Rannells, plus new guest stars as the story expands.
Raj’s wife is played by Lilly Singh, while other characters include a couples therapist and figures tied to agent Mercer in the storyline.
New additions include Fred Armisen as Max Sugar, where the plot teases enter Max Sugar moments that shape the next chapter.