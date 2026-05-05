Deli Boys Season 2 Teaser and First Look Teases Casino Chaos And A Wilder Hulu Return

Deli Boys season 2 starts on Hulu on May 28, 2026, with a bigger crime-comedy plot, more important people in the Dar family, and new guest stars. Mir, Raj, and Auntie Lucky are back for the new season. They have to deal with dirty money, problems at the casino, and political pressure in Philadelphia.

Popular actors like Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Andrew Rannells, Lilly Singh, Robin Thede, and Tan France will also play important parts.

Official Teaser | Deli Boys | Hulu

Image © 2026 Disney / Sandy Morris

When Deli Boys season 2 comes back, it will be more focused on new money, crime, family problems, and the growing dangers that two Pakistani-American brothers face as they try to run a growing criminal empire.

This comedy series follows pampered Pakistani American brothers who discover their father’s secret life linked to dirty cash and Philly’s sketchiest crooks. As Mir Dar and Raj Dar try to grow Darco without losing everything in the second season, they have more money problems, power struggles, and stress.

Which New Cast Members Join Deli Boys Season 2?

Image © 2026 Disney / Sandy Morris

The cast grows with both new and returning strong guest stars. Max Sugar, played by Fred Armisen, is a casino king and money launderer who turns laundering into a chaotic situationship with luck. Andrew Rannells returns as Andrew Chadwater, the district attorney, a man with political aspirations who wants to make one big bust.

Kumail Nanjiani plays a defense lawyer hired to help the brothers deal with legal problems. Lilly Singh and Robin Thede come in to give the story new life.

What Do First Look Images Reveal About Season 2?

Image © 2026 Disney / Sandy Morris

On the first look, the tone of the crime drama changes to be more intense and stylish. Ahmad and bigger threats are making Mir and Raj look more sure of themselves, but they are also under a lot of stress. Also shown are hints of courtroom scenes, risky deals, and Lucky dealing with her crush while juggling family and crime.

Visual Style : Scenes highlight casino settings, wealth, and the dangers of dealing with crime.

: Scenes highlight casino settings, wealth, and the dangers of dealing with crime. Character Focus : Raj plots revenge on Ahmad, while Mir works hard to expand Darco safely.

: Raj plots revenge on Ahmad, while Mir works hard to expand Darco safely. Relationship Drama : Lucky gets involved in a chaotic situationship with Max Sugar, adding emotional tension.

: Lucky gets involved in a chaotic situationship with Max Sugar, adding emotional tension. Overall Tone: The next season mixes comedy with darker themes like questionable ethics and power struggles.

Image © 2026 Disney / Sandy Morris

The Onyx Collective series will be back on Hulu with the start of season 2 on May 28, 2026. According to Shahjehan Khan, the first post was a good start. It showed Maalik Ali’s world and how the ABC Deli was a front for a secret criminal empire.

The new release also comes at an important time for the awards season, which shows that people are becoming more confident in the show.

Release Date : Deli Boys sets season 2 premiere for May 28, 2026 , with all episodes available to watch on Hulu.

: Deli Boys sets season 2 premiere for , with all episodes available to watch on Hulu. Streaming Platform : The Onyx Collective comedy series will stream on Hulu as part of its major lineup.

: The Onyx Collective comedy series will stream on Hulu as part of its major lineup. Story Progression : The brothers discover deeper secrets about their father and face sudden death risks linked to crime.

: The brothers discover deeper secrets about their father and face sudden death risks linked to crime. Production Team: Michelle Nader serves as executive producer alongside Saeed, with Jenni Konner Productions and Nora Silver involved.

Final Thoughts

Deli Boys Season 2 will be bigger and riskier for the Dar family. The premiere date for Hulu is May 28, 2026. Fans can look forward to more crime, comedy, and family chaos.

Adding new actors like Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Andrew Rannells, Lilly Singh, and Robin Thede gives the show a new lease on life. Fans who can’t wait for Deli Boys season 2 should know that this next season looks like it will be more intense.

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