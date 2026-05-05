Dept. Q Season 2 Sets July Filming As Netflix Opens Paid On-Set Roles

Dept. Q season 2 is moving forward with filming set to begin in July in Edinburgh, Scotland, alongside a new training programme tied to production. Netflix and Left Bank Pictures are opening paid roles for new crew to work on set.

The series continues its cold case story while expanding its team behind the scenes, covering filming plans, returning cast members, and how the programme supports new talent entering the industry.

What Is The Dept. Q Training Programme?

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What Is The Dept. Q Training Programme?

The Dept. Q Training Programme is a paid, on-set initiative tied directly to Dept. Q Season 2 production in Scotland. It gives entry-level crew real experience during filming while supporting long-term industry growth.

Netflix Introduces Dept. Q Training Programme

Netflix confirmed the Dept. Q Training Programme as part of Dept Q Season 2 production, created with Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television, and positioned as a structured effort to create paid, entry-level opportunities across multiple on-set and production roles.

Netflix UK content boss Anne Mensah said in Deadline that “Dept. Q has always benefitted from the incredible depth of talent in Scotland, both on and off screen,” highlighting the programme’s role in building long-term industry pathways.

Programme Purpose: Provides paid, entry-level roles supporting Dept. Q Season 2 production in Scotland.

Provides paid, entry-level roles supporting Dept. Q Season 2 production in Scotland. Production Partners: Led by Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, and Sony Pictures Television with Screen Scotland support.

Led by Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, and Sony Pictures Television with Screen Scotland support. Series Context: Follows Detective Carl Morck handling cold case investigations inside a police department.

Follows Detective Carl Morck handling cold case investigations inside a police department. Creative Team: Developed by Scott Frank, continuing from the previously released season.

Trainees Join Season 2 Production

Trainees join active filming for Dept. Q Season 2, working across departments during scheduled production weeks in Edinburgh, with filming expected to begin in July at FirstStage Studios in Leith.

Screen Scotland emphasized the value of real production exposure, stating that “the experience of training within a real filming environment will create a strong platform for trainees to embark on successful careers.”

Filming Schedule: Dept. Q Season 2 is expected to begin filming in July in Edinburgh.

Dept. Q Season 2 is expected to begin filming in July in Edinburgh. On-Set Roles: Trainees assist departments including camera, costume, lighting, sound, and production.

Trainees assist departments including camera, costume, lighting, sound, and production. Hands-On Work: Participants support scenes involving Carl Morck and the central mystery story.

Participants support scenes involving Carl Morck and the central mystery story. Programme Duration: Placements last around five to six months depending on role.

Placements last around five to six months depending on role. Compensation: Trainees earn about £750 per week including holiday pay.

Programme Focuses On Scottish Talent

The programme focuses on developing Scottish talent as Dept. Q Season 2 production expands across Edinburgh and surrounding areas. It aims to strengthen the local crew base while supporting long-term opportunities within the region’s growing television industry.

Local Hiring Focus: Prioritizes applicants based in Scotland to support regional production growth.

Prioritizes applicants based in Scotland to support regional production growth. Workforce Development: Helps build a skilled crew base for Dept. Q Season 2 and future productions.

Helps build a skilled crew base for Dept. Q Season 2 and future productions. Industry Support: Backed by Screen Scotland to strengthen local participation in high-end drama.

Backed by Screen Scotland to strengthen local participation in high-end drama. Career Opportunities: Provides a pathway into long-term roles within film and television production.

Provides a pathway into long-term roles within film and television production. Regional Impact: Reinforces Scotland’s position as a key location for international series production.

Final Thoughts

Dept. Q season 2 moves forward with filming announced for July in Edinburgh, and fans across the world are already watching closely. Matthew Goode returns to his role alongside Jamie Sives, with the story continuing after past events like the Leith Park shooting.

The series, produced by Netflix, serves a growing audience, and everybody involved seems glad it is finally moving ahead after the long wait since spring. Stay ready, because this next chapter brings more mystery and humanity to the screen.

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