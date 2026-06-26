Dept. Q Season 2 Begins Filming as Netflix Adds 10 New Stars to Carl Morck’s Next Case

Dept. Q season 2 is officially back, with Netflix confirming that it is now in production in Edinburgh, Scotland. The streamer has also revealed the returning and new cast members, along with the first story details for the next cold case.

While filming is underway, Netflix has not announced a release date for Dept. Q season 2. Here’s everything confirmed so far, including the latest cast updates, plot details, and production news.

What is Happening with Dept. Q Season 2?

Image © 2024 Justin Downing / Netflix

Netflix has officially kicked off the next chapter of Dept. Q. The streaming service confirmed that Dept. Q Season 2 is now in production in Edinburgh, Scotland, while also revealing the new and returning cast members and teasing the show’s next cold case.

Has Dept Q Season 2 Started Filming?

Netflix confirmed that Dept. Q Season 2 officially started production in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday, June 25. The announcement also revealed the returning cast members who will reprise their roles in the second season of the crime drama.

Production Update: Production officially started in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday, June 25.

Production officially started in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday, June 25. Lead Star: Matthew Goode returns as DCI Carl Morck.

Series: Dept Q is an adaptation of Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels.

Dept Q is an adaptation of Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels. Current Status: Production is officially underway in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Who is Joining the Cast of Dept Q Season 2?

Netflix has added 10 new cast members for the upcoming season, introducing several key characters tied to the show’s next investigation. The new additions join Matthew Goode and the returning ensemble as the story moves into another high-profile cold case.

What Is Dept. Q Season 2’s New Cold Case About?

Dept. Q Season 2 follows DCI Carl Morck and his team as they take on another cold case involving Scotland’s elite. Executive producer Rob Bullock teased that Carl and his “band of misfits” will tackle “a terrible crime hidden in the highest echelons of Scottish society.

While Manda Levin described the new story as “darkly delicious” and said Carl’s “glorious gang” will have plenty to uncover.

Story: The second season follows another cold case led by DCI Carl Morck.

The second season follows another cold case led by DCI Carl Morck. Setting: The investigation reaches the highest levels of Scottish society.

The investigation reaches the highest levels of Scottish society. Focus: The mystery involves rich and powerful people connected to long-buried secrets.

The mystery involves rich and powerful people connected to long-buried secrets. Source Material: The series continues adapting Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels.

The series continues adapting Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels. Status: Production is underway, and Netflix has not announced a premiere date.

Final Thoughts

Dept. Q Season 2 is officially underway, giving fans their first major update since Netflix renewed the series. With production now in progress in Edinburgh, Scotland, Matthew Goode and the returning cast are back alongside several new additions for another cold case.

While Netflix has yet to announce a release date, the latest casting news and story details offer an exciting glimpse at what’s ahead. Keep checking back for the latest updates on Dept Q Season 2 as more information becomes available.

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