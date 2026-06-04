Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Set Photos Put New York’s Next Serial Killer Hunt In Motion

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is already giving fans new clues thanks to a fresh batch of set photos from New York City. The images reveal Dexter Morgan’s growing connection with Charley, new looks at the New York Ripper and the Five Borough Killer, and several returning characters back in action.

While Paramount+ with Showtime has not announced an exact date, showrunner Clyde Phillips previously indicated an October 2026 release window.

What Do The New Set Photos of Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Reveal?

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The new set photos from season 2 point to a closer connection between Dexter Morgan and Charley, new movement in the New York Ripper investigation, and the arrival of another dangerous serial killer.

Who Appears In The New Set Photos?

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The latest Dexter: Resurrection season 2 set photos show a mix of returning cast members and new additions around filming locations in New York City. Several major characters were spotted on set as production continues on the upcoming season.

Dexter Tracks New York Target

Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Yes, the photos strongly suggest Dexter Morgan is keeping tabs on Don Framt, the serial killer known as the New York Ripper. Multiple images show Dexter following or interacting with Framt as production continues across New York City.

New Rival: Brian Cox plays Don Framt, also known as the New York Ripper.

Brian Cox plays Don Framt, also known as the New York Ripper. Direct Contact: Set photos show Dexter having a conversation with Don Framt.

Set photos show Dexter having a conversation with Don Framt. Following Framt: Another image appears to show Dexter tracking the New York Ripper through the city.

Another image appears to show Dexter tracking the New York Ripper through the city. Investigation Angle: Detectives Claudette Wallace and Melvin Oliva are also seen approaching Framt.

Detectives Claudette Wallace and Melvin Oliva are also seen approaching Framt. Possible Victim: Separate filming photos show Dexter injecting Chris Jericho’s character with anesthetic before dragging him into an alley.

Serial Killers Return Again

Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

The latest set photo offers a first look at Dan Stevens as Owen Stark, the character known as the Five Borough Killer. While the image does not reveal major plot details, it places the new villain near what appears to be a police station, adding another layer of intrigue to his role.

Dan Stevens Spotted: The photo provides a clear look at Dan Stevens as Owen Stark.

The photo provides a clear look at Dan Stevens as Owen Stark. Near A Police Station: Owen Stark is photographed standing outside a building marked as a New York police precinct.

Owen Stark is photographed standing outside a building marked as a New York police precinct. Calm Appearance: Rather than hiding, Stark appears relaxed while walking near law enforcement.

Rather than hiding, Stark appears relaxed while walking near law enforcement. Civilian Look: The character is dressed casually, helping him blend into everyday surroundings.

The character is dressed casually, helping him blend into everyday surroundings. Incognito Vibes: The image supports earlier descriptions that the Five Borough Killer prefers to stay unnoticed.

Final Thoughts

While the photos do not reveal major plot twists, they offer a clearer picture of where Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is heading. New villains, returning characters, and several unexpected pairings are already taking shape as filming continues in New York City.

For now, the biggest takeaway is simple. Dexter Morgan’s next chapter is officially underway, and the latest set photos have given fans plenty to talk about before the series returns.

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