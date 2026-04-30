Dutton Ranch Hits Early Chaos as Its Showrunner Exits Weeks Before Premiere

Dutton Ranch is already making headlines before its release, not just for its story but for a major behind-the-scenes shakeup. The showrunner exit raised questions about production and cast dynamics, even as the series stays on track.

Set to premiere on May 15, 2026, on Paramount and Paramount+, Dutton Ranch follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler starting over in South Texas, facing new conflicts tied to a rival ranch and brutal new realities.

Why Did Dutton Ranch Lose Its Showrunner Before Release?

Image © 2026 Paramount+

Dutton Ranch entered its first season under intense attention as part of the expanding Yellowstone universe. The sudden showrunner exit raised concerns about production stability, story direction, and how the series would continue within the larger ranch empire.

Chad Feehan Steps Down Just Weeks Before Premiere

The TV series Dutton Ranch confirmed that Chad Feehan stepped down as showrunner shortly before its Paramount release date. The change came late in production, even as the first season with nine episodes was already completed and ready for audiences.

Confirmed Exit: Chad Feehan stepped down before the premiere, with reports surfacing around March and April.

Chad Feehan stepped down before the premiere, with reports surfacing around March and April. Production Status: Filming across South Texas was already completed, securing the core story and episodes.

Filming across South Texas was already completed, securing the core story and episodes. Story Direction: Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s move away from the Yellowstone ranch remained unchanged.

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s move away from the Yellowstone ranch remained unchanged. Franchise Weight: Yellowstone carries a strong history, increasing pressure on every new spinoff series.

Yellowstone carries a strong history, increasing pressure on every new spinoff series. Release Plan: Paramount confirmed the schedule would stay intact without delay or major change.

Behind-the-Scenes Clashes Surface With Taylor Sheridan Team and Lead Stars

Reports revealed clashes between production leadership and key cast, tied closely to Sheridan’s control over the Yellowstone universe. The issue focused more on how the production was run rather than problems with the scripts.

Clashes On Set: Feehan reportedly clashed with Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and other casts during filming.

Feehan reportedly clashed with Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and other casts during filming. Production Concerns: Sheridan and the production team were unhappy with how the show was handled behind the scenes.

Sheridan and the production team were unhappy with how the show was handled behind the scenes. Script Quality: Reports indicated the scripts themselves were not the main issue during production.

Reports indicated the scripts themselves were not the main issue during production. Creative Philosophy: Taylor Sheridan said in The Hollywood Reporter, “I will not change a script to meet a budget.”

Taylor Sheridan said in The Hollywood Reporter, “I will not change a script to meet a budget.” Creative Control: Sheridan also stated in THR, “I am going to tell my stories my way, period.”

Paramount Sticks With Season 1 as Replacement Plan Takes Shape

Paramount confirmed that the first season of Dutton Ranch will move forward as planned despite the leadership change. The focus shifted toward stabilizing production and preparing for possible adjustments in season 2.

Release Confirmed: Dutton Ranch premieres May 15 on Paramount and Paramount+ with nine episodes.

Dutton Ranch premieres May 15 on Paramount and Paramount+ with nine episodes. Production Confidence: Reports state Paramount remains confident in the show after reviewing the final cut.

Reports state Paramount remains confident in the show after reviewing the final cut. Replacement Plan: Sheridan and Glasser are expected to elevate another season 1 writer to showrunner.

Sheridan and Glasser are expected to elevate another season 1 writer to showrunner. Story Direction: The series follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler starting a new life in South Texas after leaving the Yellowstone ranch.

Final Thoughts

Dutton Ranch moves forward despite the showrunner exit, with its first season already completed and ready for release. The change shifts attention to how the series was handled behind the scenes rather than the story itself.

With Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler leading this new chapter, the focus stays on the characters and what comes next. The situation adds intrigue, but the real test will be how the series lands with viewers.

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