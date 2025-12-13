Going Electric is exciting!! Electric Vehicles (EV’s) provide consumers with an increasingly clean, efficient and quieter way to drive a vehicle. Whether you’re looking to purchase a new car or investigating used cars for sale by owner there are some basic things that every EV owner should understand about how to charge their vehicle, so that they can maximize the use of their vehicle and make better informed EV Purchase decisions!

How does Charging an Electric Vehicle Work?

If you have a home outlet, charging an electric vehicle is very simple. You plug it into a source of electricity. Most EV owners use home charging stations for regular use, however, public charging stations can also be used to charge your EV during extended road trips or to “top off” after the evening commute.

If you are interested in purchasing a private car, make sure to ask the previous owner of the vehicle how they charged the vehicle and what type of equipment they used to charge their EV.

Types of Charging for EV’s

Home Charging: Most people use a home outlet or home charging station to charge EV’s overnight or before leaving for work in the morning. Home charging stations can either come as a wall mounted charging station or a stand-alone charging station. They save a considerable amount of time vs.standard wall outlets and help ensure that you will leave for work each day with a full battery.

Public Charging: Charging stations are available at shopping malls, parking lots, gas stations, and workplaces. Apps and built-in navigation help you find charging stations or plan routes with available charging stops.

Fast Charging Stations: Many public stations can increase the range of a typical electric vehicle by 150+ miles within 30 minutes, making it an option for road trips or a mid-day charge.

Benefits of EV Driving

Less Carbon Footprint : Since electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, you can further reduce your carbon footprint by charging your vehicle using renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind.

Tamper with Your Budget: While it does cost less to fuel an electric vehicle compared to a traditional gas-powered vehicle, when considering off-peak electricity rates and other discount utility programs, this may be further reduced.

The Cost of Fuel vs. Electricity

Home Charging : Charging your car at home is generally less expensive than charging at a public station and will typically be the least costly option if charged during off-peak hours.

Public Charging: While public charging stations may be more expensive than charging at home, they will still typically be less expensive than gasoline.

Gasoline: Gas prices are typically less stable than electricity prices, and the cost per mile driven on gasoline is typically greater than on electricity.

Maintenance Costs of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles require less maintenance than gas vehicles due to their fewer moving parts; electric vehicles do not require oil changes and the regenerative braking feature will reduce the wear and tear of brake components.

Growing EV Charging Infrastructure

As more consumers choose to purchase electric vehicles, more charging stations are continually being built. Electric vehicle charging station networks continue to grow rapidly, increasing the availability of and number of fast charging stations in both urban areas and in rural areas.

Technologies such as wireless charging and ultra-fast charging stations will provide added convenience when charging; with fewer barriers to range anxiety, owners will be able to take fewer stops for charging when taking long road trips.

Charging: Best Practices

Charge Your Electric Vehicle to an Even 80% : To extend the life of your electric vehicle’s lithium ion battery, you should avoid charging to full every day.

Pre-condition Your Car Before You Drive: You can save money and improve your range by preconditioning your vehicle while it is plugged into a power source.

Plan Routes in Advance: Before going on long road trips, be sure to plan your route and locate charging stations ahead of time.

Electric Vehicle Ownership

With a solid understanding of electric car charging, owning an EV becomes simple and stress-free. You can enjoy the benefits of lower emissions, cost savings, and a modern driving experience. Charging technology is quickly evolving, ensuring your EV ownership is only going to get smoother.

