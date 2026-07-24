Extraction 3 Begins Filming as Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba Reunite

Extraction 3 has officially started filming in New South Wales, Australia, with Chris Hemsworth back as Tyler Rake. Idris Elba, Golshifteh Farahani, and director Sam Hargrave are also returning. The April update marks clear progress, though Netflix has not shared the full story.

Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake again in Extraction 3, continuing the story of the Extraction movies that started with Extraction 2. Tyler’s dangerous missions will still be a big part of the Netflix sequel, but plot details are still being kept secret.

As filming continues, Sam Hargrave, David Weil, and the rest of the creative team work on the next chapter of the story while keeping the plot twists a secret from fans.

Netflix has not confirmed an official release date for Extraction 3. Principal photography has started, but the sequel still needs more production work before fans can watch it.

Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave have shared comments about the project, while Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani are also linked to the returning cast. The script was written by David Weil, but no scheduled launch date has been announced.

Production Status : Netflix confirmed that Extraction 3 has entered production, with the team beginning work on the sequel.

Netflix confirmed that Extraction 3 has entered production, with the team beginning work on the sequel. Release Plans: No release date has been confirmed, and fans must wait for an official announcement.

How Is Netflix Expanding the Extraction Universe Beyond the Sequel?

Netflix is adding more stories set in the same world as the main sequel to the Extraction franchise. The series began with Extraction and kept going after Extraction 2 became a big hit. Both movies appeared on the popular English films list, showing strong interest in the action series.

The franchise is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks. The graphic source helped shape the Netflix action world, with involvement from the Russo brothers, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Eric Gitter, and others who helped develop the original concept.

New Spinoff: Netflix is developing Tygo, starring Don Lee, Lee Jin Uk, and Lalisa Manobal, with a black ops mercenary character at the center of the story.

Netflix is developing Tygo, starring Don Lee, Lee Jin Uk, and Lalisa Manobal, with a black ops mercenary character at the center of the story. Another Project: Mercenary: An Extraction Series is connected to Omar Sy and will introduce another mission within the franchise.

Mercenary: An Extraction Series is connected to Omar Sy and will introduce another mission within the franchise. Global Expansion: Netflix continues to produce new projects across the world, including productions connected to the UK.

What Have the Creators Revealed About Extraction 3’s Future Direction?

The creators behind Extraction 3 want to expand the action style that made the franchise successful. Sam Hargrave has discussed pushing action filmmaking further, while the Russo brothers continue supporting the larger universe. The team will share more details when Netflix is ready to reveal official updates.

Creative Direction: The director and producers aim to deliver larger action scenes while keeping Tyler Rake’s character central to the story.

The director and producers aim to deliver larger action scenes while keeping Tyler Rake’s character central to the story. Future Updates: Netflix videos, comments, and announcements will provide more information as production continues.

Netflix videos, comments, and announcements will provide more information as production continues. Fan Expectations: Supporters can save updates and expect more news about the sequel as the team completes development.

The movie’s history shows how Netflix built a successful action franchise with strong characters, production in multiple countries, and partnerships between artists. After previous successes, the company is still working on new projects. As the world of Extraction grows, more announcements are likely.

Final Thoughts

Chris Hemsworth will be back as Tyler Rake in Extraction 3, but Netflix isn’t saying much about the plot. As part of the action franchise, the movie brings back characters like Nik Khan and uses a bigger budget to make it. Fans have to wait for the official release date yet, but new information shows that the sequel is moving forward with its cast and creative team.

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