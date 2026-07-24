Extraction 3 Begins Filming as Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba Reunite

Extraction 3 has officially started filming in New South Wales, Australia, with Chris Hemsworth back as Tyler Rake. Idris Elba, Golshifteh Farahani, and director Sam Hargrave are also returning. The April update marks clear progress, though Netflix has not shared the full story.
What Do the Extraction 3 Filming Update and First-Look Image Reveal?
Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake again in Extraction 3, continuing the story of the Extraction movies that started with Extraction 2. Tyler’s dangerous missions will still be a big part of the Netflix sequel, but plot details are still being kept secret.
As filming continues, Sam Hargrave, David Weil, and the rest of the creative team work on the next chapter of the story while keeping the plot twists a secret from fans.
Has Netflix Announced an Extraction 3 Release Date Yet?
Netflix has not confirmed an official release date for Extraction 3. Principal photography has started, but the sequel still needs more production work before fans can watch it.
Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave have shared comments about the project, while Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani are also linked to the returning cast. The script was written by David Weil, but no scheduled launch date has been announced.
- Production Status: Netflix confirmed that Extraction 3 has entered production, with the team beginning work on the sequel.
- Release Plans: No release date has been confirmed, and fans must wait for an official announcement.
- Returning Characters: Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and Michael Disco are connected to the film’s cast.
- Production Team: Patrick Newall, Angela Russo Otstot, Ari Costa, Peter Schwerin, Benjamin Grayson, and Lisa Gane are involved with the company producing the film.
How Is Netflix Expanding the Extraction Universe Beyond the Sequel?
Netflix is adding more stories set in the same world as the main sequel to the Extraction franchise. The series began with Extraction and kept going after Extraction 2 became a big hit. Both movies appeared on the popular English films list, showing strong interest in the action series.
The franchise is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks. The graphic source helped shape the Netflix action world, with involvement from the Russo brothers, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Eric Gitter, and others who helped develop the original concept.
- New Spinoff: Netflix is developing Tygo, starring Don Lee, Lee Jin Uk, and Lalisa Manobal, with a black ops mercenary character at the center of the story.
- Another Project: Mercenary: An Extraction Series is connected to Omar Sy and will introduce another mission within the franchise.
- Global Expansion: Netflix continues to produce new projects across the world, including productions connected to the UK.
What Have the Creators Revealed About Extraction 3’s Future Direction?
The creators behind Extraction 3 want to expand the action style that made the franchise successful. Sam Hargrave has discussed pushing action filmmaking further, while the Russo brothers continue supporting the larger universe. The team will share more details when Netflix is ready to reveal official updates.
- Creative Direction: The director and producers aim to deliver larger action scenes while keeping Tyler Rake’s character central to the story.
- Future Updates: Netflix videos, comments, and announcements will provide more information as production continues.
- Fan Expectations: Supporters can save updates and expect more news about the sequel as the team completes development.
The movie’s history shows how Netflix built a successful action franchise with strong characters, production in multiple countries, and partnerships between artists. After previous successes, the company is still working on new projects. As the world of Extraction grows, more announcements are likely.
Final Thoughts
Chris Hemsworth will be back as Tyler Rake in Extraction 3, but Netflix isn’t saying much about the plot. As part of the action franchise, the movie brings back characters like Nik Khan and uses a bigger budget to make it. Fans have to wait for the official release date yet, but new information shows that the sequel is moving forward with its cast and creative team.
FAQs
Yes, Extraction 3 is coming to Netflix, with Chris Hemsworth returning as Tyler Rake. The film is in production, but Netflix has not announced an official release date yet.
Yes, Extraction 3 has started filming. The production includes returning talent such as Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave, while the full story details remain private.
No, Extraction 3 is not available on Netflix yet. The sequel is still being developed and filmed before its official streaming release.
Nik Khan is expected to return in Extraction 3, with Golshifteh Farahani reprising the role. Her character has been an important part of Tyler Rake’s team throughout the franchise.
Extraction 3 will continue Tyler Rake’s story after Extraction 2, but Netflix has not revealed the full plot. The sequel is expected to explore another dangerous mission involving Tyler and his allies.