Is Fargo Season 6 Happening? Latest FX News for 2026

Fargo season 6 has not been officially renewed by FX as of February 2026. It’s still going to happen. Creator Noah Hawley has said that there should be a second season, but he is currently working on FX’s Alien: Covenant. Earth, which has slowed down progress.

There is no set date for release and production has not begun. Based on how things are going now, it probably won’t come out until at least 2027.

Image © 2023 26 Keys Productions / The Littlefield Company / FX Productions / MGM Television

Fargo Season 6 Renewal Status On FX In 2026

At this point, the situation is clear but not very good. FX has not picked up a sixth season. The show is also not ending, as there is no announcement. Now the show is in the waiting stage, and it is just a matter of time before a decision is made. The show has a strong history on TV since its first season. It was based on the 1996 movie of the same name.

: No public statement confirms a premiere date, production start, or signed contracts for a new chapter. Anthology Format : Because it is an anthology, each season tells new stories, so there is no pressure to continue immediately.

: Because it is an anthology, each season tells new stories, so there is no pressure to continue immediately. Past Performance: The fifth season delivered ten episodes and kept strong interest in the television world.

What Noah Hawley Has Said About Fargo Season 6

Noah Hawley, who runs the show, has said some positive things about the future. TV Insider reported that Hawley told TV insider that he thinks there should be another season. He did not say when filming would start, though. His words give us hope, but they don’t give us a date for when the next season will be out.

: Hawley said there should be another chapter in the anthology series’ future. Scheduling Reality : Hawley added that the timing depends on FX and other projects.

: Hawley added that the timing depends on FX and other projects. Current Focus : He is working on the Alien TV project, which features Fargo alums and includes Fargo alums from the original cast.

: He is working on the Alien TV project, which features Fargo alums and includes Fargo alums from the original cast. Creative Control: As director and creator, Showrunner Noah Hawley continues to guide the series and its long-term vision.

Why Fargo Season 6 Is Delayed

The main reason for the delay is simple. Hawley is busy with other FX projects. This affects when the sixth season can move forward.

: The new TV series has taken priority, which has slowed progress on Fargo. Winter Filming Needs : The show’s setting in North Dakota and Minnesota requires snow, so filming usually happens in colder months.

: The show’s setting in North Dakota and Minnesota requires snow, so filming usually happens in colder months. Anthology Flexibility : As a limited series-style anthology, it can pause between seasons without harming the story.

: As a limited series-style anthology, it can pause between seasons without harming the story. Season Five Impact: The fifth season starred Juno Temple and Jon Hamm, introduced characters like Ole Munch, and continued its Midwest crime tone inspired by true crime themes.

Final Thoughts

Fargo season 6 remains a strong possibility, even though FX has not confirmed it. Fans who watch previous seasons know the series blends true story style with fiction, deception, and layered writing. Showrunner Noah Hawley keeps exploring new ideas, and that creative process takes time.

Many updates appear on YouTube, fan page discussions, and media cover stories, especially around January and November when networks share news. Each chapter connects crime, dark humor, and human choices in surprising words and elements. From kidnapped plot twists to emotional leads, the show keeps viewers thinking. Every cast member plays a key role in connecting stories across the anthology world inspired by John Cameron tones.

