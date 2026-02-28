Farming Life in Another World Season 2: New Trailer Revealed

Farming Life in Another World Season 2 is officially set to release in April 2026. Hiraku Machio’s peaceful life in Great Tree Village is continued in the hit isekai anime that came out in 2023. There is now a new trailer and key visual. More characters are being added to the story. This page tells you when and where to watch the movie, as well as the cast and plot.

Farming Life in Another World Season 2 – Official Trailer

Will There Be A Season 2 For Farming Life In Another World?

Image © 2026 Kinosuke Naito / Farming Life in Another World 2 Production Committee

Fans have been guessing for months about whether or not there will be Farming Life in Another World Season 2. The anime show Farming Life debuted in 2023 and quickly gained a devoted fan base.

In the peaceful isekai story, a god takes a human man to another world and gives him a chance to live a dream life. Because there was so much support for it, a second season was granted, and now work is starting on it.

Has Farming Life In Another World Season 2 Been Officially Confirmed

Yes, the news was officially released, and later it was confirmed by reliable anime news sources. The show will keep adapting the light novel that was written by Kinosuke Naito and drawn by Yasumo. The story is about Hiraku Machio, who is transported somewhere else and given a powerful farming tool that will help him build a new home and community.

Official Confirmation: The second season is confirmed and set for a 2026 release.

The second season is confirmed and set for a 2026 release. Original Source: The anime is based on a light novel and manga series, with English editions published by One Peace Books.

The anime is based on a light novel and manga series, with English editions published by One Peace Books.

The project continues under Studio Zero-G, also known as Zero G. First Premiere: Season 1 premiered in January 2023 and introduced the core characters.

Why Did The Series Receive A Second Season

People liked the show because it had a calm story and an easy idea. It’s not about big battles but about farming, family, and making strong friendships. The beautiful story about planting seeds and creating a peaceful village serves as comfort viewing for many fans.

Fan Support: Strong viewer interest pushed the studio to continue the story.

Strong viewer interest pushed the studio to continue the story. Expanding World: Great Tree Village still has room to grow, which creates new story paths.

Great Tree Village still has room to grow, which creates new story paths. Media Growth: The manga, a browser game, and a game adaptation helped increase the series’ reach.

The manga, a browser game, and a game adaptation helped increase the series’ reach.

Is Farming Life In Another World Season 2 Coming In 2026?

Image © 2026 Kinosuke Naito / Farming Life in Another World 2 Production Committee

Farming Life in Another World Season 2 is set to start in April 2026, marking the official new year for the show. The release window and promotional updates were made public. Therefore, the anime will be part of the Spring 2026 season.

This season’s premiere is set for April 2026. Though the exact date hasn’t been revealed, the month is positive. Before the final broadcast window was revealed, the September announcement cycle helped build excitement.

Broadcast Window: April 2026 is the confirmed premiere period.

is the confirmed premiere period. Season Slot: It will air during the spring anime season.

It will air during the spring anime season. Current Status: The release details are officially confirmed by trusted sources.

In addition to a new teaser trailer, fans were given a teaser visual. The previews show Hiraku continuing his agricultural adventures while new characters show up. Updated character designs were also introduced.

Teaser Trailer: Shows village growth and hints at new story arcs.

Shows village growth and hints at new story arcs. Teaser Visual: Features Hiraku holding his almighty farming tool.

Features Hiraku holding his almighty farming tool. Theme Songs: New opening and ending theme songs were announced for the upcoming season.

New opening and ending theme songs were announced for the upcoming season. Studio Involvement: Zero G remains the main studio handling production.

What Can Fans Expect From Farming Life In Another World Season 2?

Image © 2026 Kinosuke Naito / Farming Life in Another World 2 Production Committee

The next season will continue the story from the light novel after the first adaptation arc. Hiraku keeps using his farming tool to build Great Tree Village while also making new friends. Things stay calm in the story, but over time, more fantasy elements are added.

How Will The Story Continue

Season 2 continues launching based on later light novel volumes. As more people move into Hiraku’s settlement, his life grows. Daily farming tasks are shown more in the anime than in big battles.

Village Expansion: New homes, crops, and systems will be added.

New homes, crops, and systems will be added. Community Growth: More characters will join and support Hiraku’s plans.

More characters will join and support Hiraku’s plans. Key Item: The almighty farming tool remains central to the story’s progress.

Will The Tone Or Staff Change

The tone will remain peaceful and positive. The same studio comes back, and the character designs are kept the same by the chief animation director and character designer. The relaxing mood of the series will continue to be helped by music.

Production Team: The head of animation makes sure that the quality of the visuals stays the same.

The head of animation makes sure that the quality of the visuals stays the same. Character Designs: The character designer keeps the characters recognizable and detailed.

The character designer keeps the characters recognizable and detailed. Music and Theme Songs: The soundtrack and theme songs will match the series’ dreamy life atmosphere.

The soundtrack and theme songs will match the series’ dreamy life atmosphere. Overall Feel: Fans can wait for a steady, heartwarming continuation of the story.

Who Is In The Cast Of Farming Life In Another World Season 2?

Image © 2026 Kinosuke Naito / Farming Life in Another World 2 Production Committee

In Farming Life In Another World Season 2, the main voice cast is back, and new voices are added to make the world of Great Tree Village bigger. According to an official update from Anime Corner, the show will be back in April 2026 with both returning actors and new cast members who are linked to the latest trailer and visual.

Which Main Cast Members Are Returning

Many of the main voice actors from Season 1 are coming back to play the same roles. As the peaceful village grows, these characters stay at the center of the story.

Hiraku Machio: Voiced by Atsushi Abe, he continues as the hardworking village founder.

Voiced by Atsushi Abe, he continues as the hardworking village founder. Ru Rurushi: Voiced by Shino Shimoji, she remains an important emotional support in Hiraku’s life.

Voiced by Shino Shimoji, she remains an important emotional support in Hiraku’s life. Tia: Voiced by Aya Suzaki, she continues her important role within the village.

Voiced by Aya Suzaki, she continues her important role within the village. Ria: Voiced by Lynn, returning as one of the High Elf residents.

Which New Cast Members Have Been Announced

The new trailer and teaser image show that Season 2 will have more characters. The story will go beyond the original village setting with the help of these new characters.

New Character Additions: Newly announced voice actors join the series as the village welcomes fresh faces.

Newly announced voice actors join the series as the village welcomes fresh faces. Expanded Village Roles: As the story goes on, supporting characters will get more depth.

As the story goes on, supporting characters will get more depth. Growing Community: The bigger scale of Great Tree Village in the next season is reflected in the extra cast.

With this new cast, we know that Farming Life in Another World Season 2 will keep the show’s familiar charm while adding new characters to make the story more interesting.

How Can You Watch Farming Life In Another World Season 2 And The Teaser Trailer?

Farming Life In Another World Season 2 will start in April 2026, and fans can already watch the teaser trailer that came out with the news. A brand-new trailer and key visual were shown along with the release date.

The trailer shows how Hiraku is still adding to Great Tree Village, introduces new cast members, and gives sneak peeks at the new opening and ending theme songs. Also, there are peaceful farming scenes and scenes that hint at new things happening in the community that is growing.

Where Will Farming Life In Another World Season 2 Stream And Watch The Teaser Trailer

Season 1 could be streamed on Crunchyroll, and Season 2 should work the same way. New episodes are usually sent out soon after they air in Japan, which makes it easy for fans around the world to stay updated.

Main Platform: Crunchyroll is expected to stream the new season internationally.

Crunchyroll is expected to stream the new season internationally. Trailer Details: The new trailer shows Hiraku keeping Great Tree Village running in order while sharing warm moments with his wife and welcoming new cast members, along with previews of the upcoming theme songs.

The new trailer shows Hiraku keeping Great Tree Village running in order while sharing warm moments with his wife and welcoming new cast members, along with previews of the upcoming theme songs. Simulcast Schedule: Episodes may be released soon after the Japanese broadcast.

Will It Be Available Worldwide After Release

Access to streaming depends on where you live, but a lot of people watched the first season.

Global Availability: Many regions that streamed Season 1 are likely to receive Season 2.

Many regions that streamed Season 1 are likely to receive Season 2. Helpful Tip: Check your local Crunchyroll page for confirmed dates so you do not miss the premiere and enjoy every moment of wonder.

Final Thoughts

It’s official: Farming Life In Another World Season 2 will start in April 2026. This makes fans even more excited to wait. The story will continue with Hiraku’s peaceful village life, and Studio Zero-G will be back for the second season. It promises steady growth and touching moments.

As new characters join the community and things move along in sunny steps, viewers can still look forward to the show’s unique, relaxing charm. As the premiere date gets closer, make sure to check the official website for news.

