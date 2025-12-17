Fire Force Season 3 Part 2: Release Date and Finale Countdown

Fire Force fans will soon be able to see what they have been waiting for. The official release date for Fire Force season 3, part 2, is January 10, 2026. This will mark the end of the popular anime. In Part 2, the fight against the White-Clad will continue, and the truth about the Second Great Cataclysm will come to light.

With new episodes available on Crunchyroll, this season is sure to have a lot of action and drama, and it will end in a powerful way.

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 | Official Trailer 2 | Crunchyroll

Will Fire Force Season 3 Be in Two Parts?

Image © Atsushi Ohkubo, KODANSHA / “FIRE FORCE Season 3” Production Committee

It is official that January 10, 2026, is the release date for Fire Force season 3, part 2. This starts the third and last season of Fire Force, which brings back the story that got people interested in the first two seasons. The series goes on to look into why citizens are mysteriously suffering of spontaneous human combustion, making Tokyo a city of fire and faith.

The GamesRadar schedule says that the second half starts this January with 12 new episodes and that the first cour aired in spring 2025. The split-court structure makes the visuals and pacing better as Shinra gets ready to face the White-Clad and the truth behind the Great Cataclysm one last time.

When Will Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Be Released?

Fire Force Season 3, Part 2 will come out on January 10, 2026. It will be shown on Japan’s MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS networks. Fans who are not in Japan can use their Crunchyroll accounts to stream the new episodes on Crunchyroll.

Fire Force’s third and last season, season 3 part 2, starts with episode 13. In this case, Shinra and his friends will find out the truth about the Adolla Realm and fight an enemy who has the power to set everything on fire.

Confirmed premiere: January 10, 2026, at 1:53 a.m. JST on TBS/MBS .

. Streaming details: Available worldwide through Crunchyroll.

Available worldwide through Crunchyroll. Studio return: David Production continues to animate the final season.

David Production continues to animate the final season. Plot direction: Focuses on uncovering the world’s fiery curse.

Focuses on uncovering the world’s fiery curse. Hero’s journey: Shinra uses his devil’s footprints to help end the human suffering.

What Does Part 2 Focus On?

As confirmed by GamesRadar+ , Part 2 of Fire Force Season 3 adapts the Obi’s Rescue Arc and Final Pillar Arc. These arcs take Shinra and Company 8 deep into the heart of the Great Cataclysm, where the world’s destruction was first born.

Main conflict: Company 8 faces off against the White-Clad in their final stand.

Company 8 faces off against the White-Clad in their final stand. Central theme: Discovering the burning secret of Adolla and humanity’s rebirth.

Discovering the burning secret of Adolla and humanity’s rebirth. Allies united: Captain Burns and Arthur join the fight for the city’s salvation.

Captain Burns and Arthur join the fight for the city’s salvation. Shinra’s power: He’ll use his devil’s footprints to fight for the world’s future.

He’ll use his devil’s footprints to fight for the world’s future. Emotional tone: Combines tragedy, hope, and the legacy of the Fire Force.

How Many Episodes Will Be in Season 3 of Fire Force?

Image © Atsushi Ohkubo, KODANSHA / “FIRE FORCE Season 3” Production Committee

GamesRadar’s report says that Fire Force season 3 has 24 episodes total, with 12 episodes in each of two cours. The first part came out in April 2025 and June 2025, and the second part will be the end of the anime’s version of the manga.

This structure is like the first two seasons. This way, the creators can make a faithful adaptation of the source material while keeping the animation quality high, which is what fans expect from David Production. Each episode leads up to the Great Cataclysm, the ultimate test of faith for every firefighter.

Total Episode Count and Cour Breakdown

The last Fire Force installment is twice as intense, with two arcs that end the story of Shinra Kusakabe. The series will feature big fights, world-building, and flashbacks that show how the past affects the present.

First part: 12 episodes aired in spring 2025.

12 episodes aired in spring 2025. Second part: 12 episodes premiering in January 2026.

12 episodes premiering in January 2026. Total count: 24 episodes concluding the anime’s story.

24 episodes concluding the anime’s story. Network: Broadcast on Japan’s MBS/TBS and simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Broadcast on Japan’s MBS/TBS and simulcast on Crunchyroll. Focus: Completing Shinra’s journey and revealing the truth about Adolla.

What to Expect From Part 2’s Episodes

Behind the scenes, David Production has expanded its animation team to ensure the finale meets expectations. According to ScreenRant’s review , the studio aims to balance action with emotional storytelling while closing out the third and final season.

Visual upgrades: Improved flame rendering and dynamic character animation.

Improved flame rendering and dynamic character animation. Emotional core: Shinra and his friends confront their past and their destiny.

Shinra and his friends confront their past and their destiny. Behind the scenes: The production team promises “a fiery ending that could set everything ablaze.”

The production team promises “a fiery ending that could set everything ablaze.” Story impact: A faithful yet cinematic conclusion to the anime adaptation.

A faithful yet cinematic conclusion to the anime adaptation. Viewer experience: Fans watching on Crunchyroll can expect weekly episodes filled with fire, faith, and heart.

Will Fire Force Get Season 4?

Image © Atsushi Ohkubo, KODANSHA / “FIRE FORCE Season 3” Production Committee

Fire Force doesn’t need a fourth season because the story is finished with the third season. Collider says that the anime will end with the second half of Fire Force season 3, which comes out on January 10, 2026. The director, Tatsuma Minamikawa, who helped direct the final season, said that this chapter is based on the last parts of the manga.

Fans who want more adventures will still find closure, as the ending connects directly to the Soul Eater universe and shows how humans burning all over Tokyo changed the world. The creative team said that this season was made to be a spiritual link between the two series.

Is Season 3 Confirmed as the Final Season?

As reported by GamesRadar , this final season is split into two parts, with Part 2 marking the end of Shinra’s journey. Both the director and writer Sei Tsuguta are responsible for maintaining consistency in the story’s tone and ensuring that Shinra’s character development mirrors his growth from the second season to now.

Confirmed finale: Fire Force season 3 closes the anime adaptation.

Fire Force season 3 closes the anime adaptation. Writers: Sei Tsuguta handled scripts for the last cour.

Sei Tsuguta handled scripts for the last cour. Animation: Updated character designs for the final episodes.

Updated character designs for the final episodes. Tone: Emotional, heroic, and reflective of the story’s past and a burning present.

Emotional, heroic, and reflective of the story’s past and a burning present. Legacy: Ends where Fire Force and Shinra unite faith, courage, and sacrifice.

Could There Be a Future Connection or Spinoff?

While no sequel is planned, the manga hints at shared history between Fire Force and Soul Eater. This connection implies that the world created by Shinra’s actions will later evolve into the next series’ universe.

Creator’s vision: Atsushi Ōkubo confirmed Fire Force as a prequel.

Atsushi Ōkubo confirmed Fire Force as a prequel. Cultural impact: The anime’s themes of redemption and duty remain timeless.

The anime’s themes of redemption and duty remain timeless. Behind the scenes: The studio stated that the final scenes could set everything ablaze with emotional depth.

The studio stated that the final scenes could set everything ablaze with emotional depth. Continuity: Future remakes or films may expand on Shinra’s legacy.

Is Fire Force Season 3 the Last?

Image © Atsushi Ohkubo, KODANSHA / “FIRE FORCE Season 3” Production Committee

Yes, Fire Force Season 3 is the third and last season. It brings Shinra’s story and the story of Company 8 to an end. ScreenRant says that the last cour adapts the rest of the manga arcs and ends Tokyo’s fight with human combustion all over the city. The David Production team worked very hard to make an ending that has both action and heart.

Why Season 3 Marks the End of Fire Force

In the last battle, Shinra will use his footprints to help keep the city from falling apart. This moment shows how much he has grown as a hero and savior and that he will do anything to put this fire out once and for all.

Location: Set in Tokyo, where flames still consume the world.

Set in Tokyo, where flames still consume the world. Company 8: Fights to protect civilians and end the cataclysm.

Fights to protect civilians and end the cataclysm. Visuals: The inferno is the fire that fuels hope and despair.

The inferno is the fire that fuels hope and despair. Direction: Tatsuma Minamikawa continues to direct key episodes.

Tatsuma Minamikawa continues to direct key episodes. Studio insight: The secret behind-the-scenes efforts made the finale visually stunning.

Concerns About the Adaptation’s Pacing

Some fans worry about pacing since Fire Force season 3 part 2 condenses multiple manga volumes. However, behind the scenes, improvements in storyboarding and sound design are expected to deliver a satisfying conclusion.

Studio’s approach: Focus on emotional balance and clarity.

Focus on emotional balance and clarity. Staff: The returning cast reprised their roles faithfully.

The returning cast reprised their roles faithfully. Animation: A cool blend of digital fire effects and hand-drawn art.

A cool blend of digital fire effects and hand-drawn art. Streaming: Fans in Japan and abroad can enjoy it streaming on Crunchyroll.

Fans in Japan and abroad can enjoy it streaming on Crunchyroll. Result: A finale that helps Fire Force fans say goodbye to a world they’ve grown to love.

Final Thoughts

Fans of Fire Force have now reached the end of a long and emotional journey with the start of the third season. Now that the release date for Fire Force season 3 part 2 has been confirmed, fans can finally see how Shinra and Company 8 fight to stay alive in the face of Tokyo’s final flames. This season shows that even the most destructive fire can be put out by courage, teamwork, and hope. As the story comes to a close, fans are free to celebrate and rest in honor of the legacy Fire Force created.

FAQs

The second cour of the third season premieres on January 10, 2026, showing how Shinra and his team struggle to survive the last battle.

Will there be more after the third season of Fire Force?

No, the third season is the last, giving fans closure as Company 8 earns their rest after saving the world.

How many episodes are in Fire Force season 3?

The third season has 24 episodes, and every hero fights to survive until the end.

Where can I watch the third season of Fire Force?

A: Fans can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and rest easy knowing the anime reaches its true ending.

Does Shinra survive in the final fight of Fire Force?

Yes, Shinra uses his strength and heart to survive the flames, helping the rest of his friends rebuild the world after the fire.