Geek culture runs on franchises. Marvel has its phases. Star Wars has its trilogies and spin-offs. Anime has its Big Three and whatever comes after. But gaming has its own franchise ecosystem that geek culture as a whole tends to underappreciate, and JRPGs sit right at the center of it. These are not one-off games. They are multi-entry, multi-decade sagas with lore databases that rival any comic book wiki.

The problem for newcomers is figuring out where to start. Five franchises dominate the JRPG conversation in 2026, and each one offers something different. Before diving in, checking the JRPG reviews at Icicle Disaster gives you a useful overview of what is worth your time across all five categories. The site organizes reviews by sub-genre, which helps you match your taste to the right franchise without wading through dozens of random recommendation threads.

Final Fantasy is the obvious starting point. Fifteen mainline entries, each telling a standalone story in a different world with different characters. The franchise has reinvented itself repeatedly — from pixel-art turn-based origins through cinematic PS1 storytelling to modern action combat. No two entries play the same way, which means there is a Final Fantasy for virtually every type of gamer. The downside is decision paralysis. Sixteen games is a lot to choose from, and quality varies more than the fandom sometimes admits.

Persona occupies the intersection of JRPG and life simulation that no other franchise has successfully replicated. You attend school, build friendships, and fight demons. The daily life sections feel like a slice-of-life anime. The dungeon crawling feels like a stylish action thriller. The combination should not work, but it works so well that Persona 5 became one of the most culturally influential games of the past decade. Start with Persona 5 Royal if you want the most polished entry, or Persona 4 Golden if you prefer a murder mystery wrapped in a coming-of-age story.

The Tales series is the franchise for action combat enthusiasts who also want strong character writing. Every entry features real-time battles where you directly control party members, combo enemies, and coordinate special attacks. The skits system, where party members have optional voiced conversations during gameplay, gives the cast a lived-in quality that scripted cutscenes alone cannot achieve. Tales of Arise is the most accessible entry point. Tales of Vesperia is the fan favorite.

Fire Emblem brings tactical grid-based combat to the table. You command armies, make positioning decisions that determine who lives and who dies, and deal with permanent consequences for your choices. Three Houses is the modern gateway. Genealogy of the Holy War is the deep cut for players who want generational storytelling and strategic complexity that borders on overwhelming.

Dragon Quest is the franchise for people who want comfort. Every entry delivers a hero’s journey through a charming world with turn-based combat, exploration, and a warmth that no other JRPG franchise matches consistently. Dragon Quest XI is the ideal starting point. It is long, beautiful, and confident enough in its traditions to avoid chasing trends. If you have never played a turn-based JRPG before, Dragon Quest XI might be the gentlest and most rewarding introduction available.

Each of these franchises has been running for over twenty years. Each has produced entries that rank among the greatest games ever made. And each rewards extended engagement with a depth of world-building and character development that shorter gaming experiences simply cannot provide. Pick the one that matches your taste, give it an honest twenty hours, and let the franchise do what it does best. Pull you in and keep you there.

One last thought for anyone just starting to explore. Do not feel pressured to have an opinion about every franchise immediately. JRPGs reward slow engagement. Play one game from one franchise. Sit with it. Let it settle before moving on to the next. The communities around these games have been active for decades, and they will still be there when you are ready to discuss your experience. There is no urgency. There is only the game in front of you and the hours you choose to spend with it. That patience is not just a requirement of the genre. It is part of the reward.

The franchises listed above represent starting points, not an exhaustive catalog. Xenoblade, Ys, Shin Megami Tensei, Atelier, Suikoden, Star Ocean, and dozens of others each have their own dedicated followings and distinct identities. Once you finish your first JRPG and realize you want more, the rabbit hole goes deeper than you can imagine. And at the bottom of that rabbit hole, you will find people who have been there for years, happy to see you arrive.

And if you finish one franchise and find yourself hungry for more, that hunger is the best sign you picked the right starting point. The genre has enough depth to sustain years of exploration, and every franchise you discover adds context that enriches your understanding of the ones you already love. The connections between them, the shared design philosophies, the conversations between developers across decades, all of it becomes visible once you have enough reference points to see the patterns.