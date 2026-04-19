Five Settings We’d Love To See A Sitcom In

The art of a good sitcom is difficult to produce. We’ve seen so many try and fail, but at their core, they’re about familiarity mixed with chaos, a tight-knit group of characters and just enough unpredictability to keep it funny. And the setting is often at the heart of that.

Down the years, we’ve seen flats, bars, cafes and, of course, offices at the heart of the sitcom, but there are still so many areas of untapped potential too. In fact, there are so many locations we’d love to see a sitcom get started in today, including:

A Casino

We’ve of course seen many tense movie scenes in a sitcom, but it could be a real goldmine for comedic storytelling too. Especially today. With more of us than ever interested in casino games these days, with the rise of social casino, it would be something many of us relate to. Even online, there’s banter to be had through the likes of the LoneStar entertainment platform, so it’s an untapped area that, well, needs tapping.

The constant buzz of activity, the clash of high rollers and hopeful amateurs, the tension of winning and losing and the croupiers and staff who have seen it all before and have a little community in their own right.

Each night, absurd situations could unfold, from bizarre superstitions to eccentric gamblers, and there could be plenty of ongoing storylines from regulars or members of staff. It’s a sitcom that’s destined for greatness. Or to come crashing down, having lost it all…

A Garden Centre

There are so many reasons why this would work, and the work of Mackenzie Crook with Small Prophets and Detectorists showcases just how tranquillity and mundane settings can be perfect for comedy genius.

There’s so much charm that can be found in the calmness of a garden centre, from the enthusiastic gardening experts who treat their plants like their babies to the cafe staff and underpaid workers who perhaps don’t care all that much about their hydrangeas or begonias. Customers can also provide a rich catalogue of stories, and that contrast of the serene setting with the chaos of human behaviour would lend itself really well.

A Budget Airline Cabin Crew

We all perhaps already know the chaos that can be found before, during and after a Ryanair flight. So why not bring it to life on screen? It’s universally known, and with the diversity of passenger behaviour, there is an endless stream of storylines to grab hold of.

From flight managers to rule-breaking veteran stewards, the pretty air hostess who does not take any S, to the parents taking their children on holiday for the first time. The stag dos, the couples, the business flyers. There are so many layers, and so many hilarious outcomes.

A Community Theatre

Community theatre is a natural setting for big personalities and even bigger egos. Here, you’d find a mix of aspiring actors, enthusiastic amateurs, and long-suffering organisers trying to keep productions on track.

The comedy could stem from disastrous rehearsals, questionable casting choices, and wildly overambitious productions. One week, the group might attempt Shakespeare with a cast that can barely remember their lines; the next, a musical plagued by technical mishaps. The interpersonal dynamics from rivalries to romances and inflated self-importance. It would provide endless material, all wrapped in a lovingly satirical take on small-scale artistic ambition.

A Night Bus Route

A sitcom set on a night bus offers a constantly changing cast of characters alongside a core group of regulars. The driver, perhaps world-weary but quietly observant, would be at the centre, supported by a rotating mix of passengers: late-night revellers, shift workers, insomniacs, and the occasional oddball.

Each episode could feature a new set of interactions, from drunken sing-alongs to surprisingly heartfelt conversations. The confined yet transient nature of the bus creates a unique dynamic where strangers briefly collide, often revealing more about themselves than they intend. It’s a setting that allows for both absurd comedy and moments of unexpected warmth. You feel that a series like this would get the fans talking across socials and websites, where many would feature it on their list of favourite sitcoms.