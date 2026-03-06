FlexiSpot U3 Mattress | Premier Hybrid

Mattress provided by FlexiSpot.

This is my first time reviewing a mattress and I’ve found it a bit tricky because “comfort” is so subjective. After pairing the FlexiSpot 13″ Premier Hybrid Mattress (“U3”) with the Kana Joinery bed for my daughter, the results have been great for us.

In our house, we treat sleep as the ultimate recovery tool—especially for a nine-year-old balancing a heavy school load and a five-day-a-week club basketball schedule. If she’s not recovering, she’s not performing. After living with this mattress for a while now, here is how the U3 holds up.

Firmness & Support: The “Athlete” Standard

As I mentioned in my review of the Kana bed frame, my daughter prefers a firm sleeping surface. The U3 sits in that “sweet spot” of being a hybrid. You get the immediate body-contouring of the 2-inch gel memory foam, but because it’s backed by 8-inch pocket coils, it doesn’t have that “quicksand” feeling where you struggle to roll over.

For a young athlete, spinal alignment is everything. The U3 uses 14-gauge springs in the center for lumbar support and 13-gauge springs around the perimeter. This reinforces the edges so she doesn’t feel like she’s sliding off when she sits on the side of the bed to put on her shoes or gear.

Take note that FlexiSpot offers mattress with a range of comfort levels:

Cooling & Construction

One of the biggest complaints with all-foam mattresses is heat retention. FlexiSpot solved this by using a moisture-wicking polyester cover and gel-infused foam. Even after a long practice when she’s exhausted and prone to overheating, she’s waking up refreshed rather than sweaty.

The build quality is also noticeably premium. At 13 inches thick, it gave her full-size setup a much higher profile than her previous bed. She loved the “elevated” feel immediately, and from a parent’s perspective, the high-density foam (2.2 PCF) gives me confidence that this isn’t going to sag in two years.

The Setup Experience

Like the Kana bed frame, the mattress arrived compressed in a box. It includes a thoughtful little tool to help slice the plastic without nicking the fabric—a small touch, but as someone who handles a lot of gear, I appreciate when a company thinks about the unboxing experience. It expanded quickly, and there was virtually zero “new mattress” gassy smell, which allowed her to sleep on it by the second night. I allowed the mattress 24 hours to expand.

Final Verdict

We emphasize health and ergonomics in every part of our home. If the bed frame is the foundation, the mattress is the engine. After weeks of testing, the U3 has proven to be a rock-solid investment in my daughter’s recovery.

She isn’t waking us up in the middle of the night, she’s waking up happy, and she’s still excited to go to bed—which is the highest endorsement a parent can give. If you’re looking for a hybrid that leans toward firm support without sacrificing that “cloud” feel on top, the FlexiSpot U3 is an easy recommendation.

Pros:

Excellent edge support (no sagging).

Runs cool thanks to the gel foam and pocket coils.

Heavy-duty build quality that feels like it will last years.

Pairs perfectly with the height of the Kana Joinery frame.

Cons: