Game-Show Formats Are Bringing More Entertainment Value to New Zealand Online Casinos

Online casinos are filled with pokies and table games. Yet live casino gaming shows are the hidden secret most New Zealanders are only just discovering.

Live casino gameshows are a real thing. For many people who watch them on television and have not logged onto an online casino, this may come as a surprise. Yet even major real-world programming is licensing its property to iGaming titles, which let people become the stars in their own home. With new innovative experiences emerging every month, it has become the casino’s hidden secret.

The Live Gameshow Concept

When you log onto a live gameshow, you connect to a host or hostess in a studio. Their actions will be streamed to you, and in many cases, you may be able to communicate with them through a chat function as you listen to their audio. You will start by taking part in games that have an element of chance, such as a wheel spin or dice roll, and certain outcomes will multiply your stake, while others may catapult you into unique bonus rounds. It is here that the real fun usually starts.

Depending on the chosen game, rounds will differ with each title. Essentially, they will be themed around the show. You can join in, and the host will guide you through them. As referenced by vegastarscasinonewzealand.com , live casino game shows are usually presented alongside pokies, table games and other interactive casino formats, helping players understand what to expect before joining a session.

All of this makes live casino games extremely welcoming to new players and has been a major factor in their predicted rise in user numbers.

The number of people set to use online casinos is projected to grow significantly, according to iGamingToday’s 2025 report on the New Zealand iGaming Market

TABLE

Year Number of Users in Millions 2025 2.2 2026 2.3 2027 2.4 2028 2.5 2029 2.6

There are many reasons for this, including increased connectivity, smartphone adoption and changing regulations. Yet a large part of this is down to innovative titles and uses of technology such as this.

Passive Play to Interactive Entertainment

Live hosts have generally become more popular in online casinos, in both traditional table games and this new endeavour. The reason is that they bring an extra layer of interactivity, a social element lost when games are played digitally. When players see and hear a host or hostess, they become less isolated.

Many of these presenters are chosen because they are fun, genial and inviting. They will make you laugh, share in your wins and even joke. All of this creates a shared experience, much like a conversation. For both players and operators, this is a boost, as it forges connections, making players enjoy their game and play for longer.

Evolving from live table games to game show-style events has also attracted a new demographic. Not everyone wants to learn the rules of baccarat or roulette. Thus, game shows are a whole new experience for people looking for something a bit different. The advantages of live casino gaming are;

More realistic casino experience

Social elements

More trust, as they do not use a random number generator

Variety of games

Mobile Optimised

The Stolen Studio Techniques

When you see these games in action, it becomes apparent how close to a real game show, with their production values, they are. From changing camera angles to high-quality lighting, sets and designs, they have it all. Even the audio and high-quality displays are akin to a show you would watch on television, despite being streamed in real time.

There are even titles that now borrow from real-world properties. Monopoly is a famous board game that has lent its themes and images to a game, and it is one of the most popular. It is even possible to play a casino version of Deal or No Deal at some operators. Arriving for two series in 2007 on New Zealand television, it has since become a global hit. An iGaming version in which players open cash boxes and try to beat the banker is a natural fit.

Platforms like Vegastars have a whole range of these games, and none is as famous as Crazy Time. Developed by Evolution, it had 14,640 average hourly players at the time of writing, according to iGamingExpert.com. Part of its continued appeal may lie in its wild bonus rounds, which split into a possible four outcomes after a spinning money reel starter.

At the release of Evolution’s Crazy Time, Todd Haushalter, Evolution’s Chief Product Officer, said: “The goal was to make a game that is so entertaining that people would enjoy just watching it as they would a game show on television. To achieve this, we knew we needed lots of variety and to make the players the contestants on the show. The variety comes in the form of copious bonus rounds that bring the players into different side games, all of which are distinctively different and entertaining in their own right.”

Succeeding Where Streaming Services Failed

In many ways, with these ideas, iGaming has succeeded where streaming services failed. For a long time, major streaming services, particularly Netflix, have been trying to integrate interactive programming with their regular offerings. In November 2024, it began to delist the last remaining of these, with the only four remaining at the time being Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, and You vs. Wild.

Its experiment had begun back in 2017, when it launched Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale. Since then, some of its interactive titles, in which viewers would make decisions and choose the path of the onscreen action, have been very experimental. It also tried to introduce quizzes and daily brainteasers, mirroring the move to gamification.

At the time, Chrissy Kelleher, a spokesperson for Netflix, added that “The technology served its purpose, but is now limited as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.” What these other areas are has not since been disclosed, but this did follow a wider pattern in which Netflix stepped back from all gaming and began to close down many of its previously acquired studios.

For now, at least, it seems that interactive gameshows belong to the iGaming realm. It is not known if they will make their way onto streaming services. Legislation will undoubtedly stop them, and there is no doubt they won’t have the pay-to-play and win structure seen in modern NZ casinos like Vegastars. This means this form of entertainment can bloom and grow with operators and customers, who know its possibilities.

Responsible Gambling Disclaimer – Gambling should never be viewed as a way to make money. It is a form of entertainment, and you should only wager within your financial means. If you feel gambling is becoming an issue, then visit https://www.grassrootstrust.co.nz/responsible-gaming/ or call the Gambling Helpline on 0800 654 655

Author Bio – David Fox is an experienced iGaming specialist with deep knowledge of online casinos, licensing standards, and player-focused platforms. His background in sales and affiliate partnerships gives him a unique understanding of how operators work behind the scenes. David delivers clear, reliable insights that help readers navigate the gambling world confidently.