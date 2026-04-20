Gangs of London Season 4 Starts Filming as Elliot Is Pulled Back Into the War

Gangs of London season 4 is officially happening, and filming is now underway. Sky has confirmed the new season, with Sope Dirisu returning and several new cast members joining the story. The most recent news also hints at bigger threats, changing alliances, and Elliot’s return to London.

Find out about the cast, the story, the renewal news, the true-story question, and what Season 4 means for the show as a whole in this guide.

Will There Be A Gangs Of London Season 4?

Image © 2025 Sky Studios / AMC+ / Pulse Films

Absolutely, there will be. It was renewed by Sky for an additional season in August 2025, and work is now underway to support that answer. To answer your question directly, Gangs of London Season 4 is definitely happening.

Yes, Season 4 Has Been Officially Renewed

The answer is yes. Sky renewed Gangs of London for a fourth season in August 2025, and later updates confirmed that filming started in April 2026. That gives readers a clear and factual answer. The show is not only renewed, but already moving forward in production.

Official Renewal: Sky confirmed Season 4 at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August 2025.

Sky confirmed Season 4 at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August 2025. Production Status: Filming officially began in April 2026, which shows the season is actively in development.

Filming officially began in April 2026, which shows the season is actively in development. Reliable Sources: Pulse Films, Variety, and other entertainment reports all support the same renewal timeline.

Pulse Films, Variety, and other entertainment reports all support the same renewal timeline. Simple Answer: Anyone asking if Gangs of London Season 4 is happening can now treat it as confirmed.

When Could Gangs of London Season 4 Be Released?

There is still no official release date for Gangs of London Season 4. The most accurate update is that filming is underway, so the season is moving ahead but Sky has not announced when episodes will air. It is better to stay with confirmed facts than guess too early.

Release Date Status: No confirmed premiere date has been announced yet.

No confirmed premiere date has been announced yet. What We Do Know: Filming started in April 2026, which is the clearest update so far.

Filming started in April 2026, which is the clearest update so far. Where It Will Air: The show is expected on Sky and its streaming platform NOW in the UK, with AMC+ in the US.

The show is expected on Sky and its streaming platform NOW in the UK, with AMC+ in the US. What To Watch For Next: Readers should expect future updates on a trailer, episode rollout, and official release timing.

Image © 2025 Sky Studios / AMC+ / Pulse Films

Gangs of London Season 4 is officially happening. Sky has confirmed the new season, and filming began in April 2026. The latest update points to bigger danger for Elliot Carter as London’s criminal underworld faces the looming threat of legalisation and government crackdowns from the previous season. The new season also brings a new lead writer, a new directing team, and fresh cast additions.

Why Gangs of London Season 4 Is Big News Right Now

The main update is clear: production is now underway. Variety and other entertainment reports say VICE Studios is back, with Jack Lothian joining as lead writer and executive producer. He is also known as the creator of Who Is Erin Carter? Jean Luc Herbulot is leading the directors, while Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery remain important creative names behind the series.

Production Update: Filming for Gangs of London Season 4 began in April 2026 for Sky and AMC+.

Filming for Gangs of London Season 4 began in April 2026 for Sky and AMC+. Writing Team: Jack Lothian is the new lead writer, adding a fresh voice to the next chapter.

Jack Lothian is the new lead writer, adding a fresh voice to the next chapter. Directing Team: Jean Luc Herbulot is the lead director for the new season.

Jean Luc Herbulot is the lead director for the new season. Franchise Roots: Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery are still tied to the series as creators, with VICE Studios producing.

Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery are still tied to the series as creators, with VICE Studios producing. Wider Creative History: Some fans also search names like Kim Hong Sun, Tom Butterworth, Joe Murtagh, and Jerome Bucchan Nelson when looking at the show’s creative background.

What To Expect After Season 3’s Cliffhanger

The official synopsis says government crackdowns tightens pressure on the gangs as a looming threat hangs over the city. That pressure means rising tensions threaten every major player. Elliot Carter is pulled back to London after exile, and the story again focuses on power, loyalty, and survival. Readers searching Elliot Finch should note that current season updates identify the character as Elliot Carter.

Story Focus: Elliot Carter returns on a violent path toward redemption.

Elliot Carter returns on a violent path toward redemption. Main Threat: Government crackdowns and a foreign syndicate push the gangs into a fight for survival.

Government crackdowns and a foreign syndicate push the gangs into a fight for survival. Returning Power Players: Sean Wallace and Marian Wallace remain key names in the wider conflict.

Sean Wallace and Marian Wallace remain key names in the wider conflict. Viewing Details: The series will air on Sky and its streaming platform NOW in the UK and on AMC+ in the US.

Who will be the cast of Gangs of London Season 4?

Image © 2025 Sky Studios / AMC+ / Pulse Films

The cast is one of the biggest reasons people search for Gangs of London Season 4. The confirmed lineup brings back familiar faces while adding new ones. That matters because cast changes often hint at where the story is going. In this case, the new names suggest a larger international threat.

Returning Cast Members Confirmed For Season 4

The strongest reports confirm that several familiar actors are back. These include Michelle Fairley, Andrew Koji, Brian Vernel, T’Nia Miller, and Pippa Bennett Warner. Their return keeps the power structure familiar and gives the new season a strong link to what came before.

Confirmed Returnees: Michelle Fairley, Andrew Koji, Brian Vernel, T’Nia Miller, and Pippa Bennett Warner are all listed in current Season 4 reports.

Michelle Fairley, Andrew Koji, Brian Vernel, T’Nia Miller, and Pippa Bennett Warner are all listed in current Season 4 reports. Important Roles: Michelle Fairley plays Marian Wallace, while Pippa Bennett Warner plays Shannon Dumani.

Michelle Fairley plays Marian Wallace, while Pippa Bennett Warner plays Shannon Dumani. Why It Matters: These actors help carry forward the Wallace family story and other major alliances.

These actors help carry forward the Wallace family story and other major alliances. Fan Interest: Sean Wallace remains a major point of interest for readers, even when current updates focus more on Elliot.

New Cast Members Joining Gangs Of London Season 4

The new cast gives the season a more global feel. Tamara Lawrance joins as Jo Malik, with Luna Fujimoto and Eugene Nomura also confirmed. These additions match the synopsis about outside forces entering London. Reports also mention production support names such as associate producer Saba Kia and executive producer credits across the team, while some readers also search Tessa Hoffe when following behind-the-scenes updates.

New Faces: Tamara Lawrance joins as Jo Malik, alongside Luna Fujimoto and Eugene Nomura.

Tamara Lawrance joins as Jo Malik, alongside Luna Fujimoto and Eugene Nomura. Story Impact: These new additions suggest that the conflict will expand beyond London.

These new additions suggest that the conflict will expand beyond London. Behind The Camera: Jack Lothian leads the writing team, while Jean Luc Herbulot leads the directors.

Jack Lothian leads the writing team, while Jean Luc Herbulot leads the directors. Production Credits: Associate producer and executive producer roles remain part of the official Season 4 update.

Is Gangs of London Based on a True Story?

Image © 2025 Sky Studios / AMC+ / Pulse Films

Gangs of London is not based on one true story. It is a fictional crime drama, but it takes ideas from real gang activity, organised crime, and violence linked to London. That is why the show can feel realistic even when the action is extreme. The creators used research to shape the world, then made the story bigger for TV.

Gangs of London Is Fictional, but It Draws From Real Crime Trends

The series uses real crime themes, such as cocaine supply routes, gang rivalries, and money laundering. Still, the main story and characters are fictional. That means Elliot’s bloodied path, the Wallace family war, and the rise of Luan are created for drama, not copied from one real case. This gives readers a clear answer while still showing why the series feels grounded.

Simple Answer: Gangs of London is fictional, not a direct true-story adaptation.

Gangs of London is fictional, not a direct true-story adaptation. Real Influence: The show uses real topics such as cocaine trafficking, gang structures, and transnational crime.

The show uses real topics such as cocaine trafficking, gang structures, and transnational crime. Story Examples: Characters like Billy, Simone, and Luan are part of a fictional plot, even when their world reflects real criminal patterns.

Characters like Billy, Simone, and Luan are part of a fictional plot, even when their world reflects real criminal patterns. Reader Value: The show feels real because it borrows from real issues, not because every event actually happened.

How Real London Gang Activity Inspired the Series

Reports on the show say the creative team researched police work, investigative journalism, and people with lived experience of gang life. That helped shape London’s criminal underworld in the series. At the same time, the writers raised the drama with brutal action, sudden twists, and new threats. That is why the world feels believable, even when events like a car accident or violent revenge go much further than real-life reporting.

Research Base: The creators studied real organised crime in London before building the series.

The creators studied real organised crime in London before building the series. Fictional Style: The show adds bigger action and sharper twists to create a more intense TV story.

The show adds bigger action and sharper twists to create a more intense TV story. Season 4 Link: New threats in the coming season, including Zeek Kimura and Takeshi Kimura, continue that same mix of realism and drama.

New threats in the coming season, including Zeek Kimura and Takeshi Kimura, continue that same mix of realism and drama. Key Point: The series is inspired by reality, but it is still designed as entertainment first.

How Many Seasons Are There Going to Be of Gangs of London?

Right now, three seasons of Gangs of London have already been released, and Season 4 is officially in production. That is the clearest answer for readers asking how far the series has gone. No scanned source says the show will end with Season 4, so the safest answer is that the series is confirmed through a fourth season, with more still possible later.

How Many Seasons of Gangs of London Exist So Far?

The show first launched in 2020 and has already built a strong run. It is produced by VICE Studios and has reached viewers in the UK, Ireland, and other markets. Season 4 is the next confirmed chapter, so readers can confidently say the series currently has three released seasons and one more on the way.

Released So Far: Gangs of London currently has three completed seasons.

Gangs of London currently has three completed seasons. What’s Next: Season 4 is filming now, so the story is still moving forward.

Season 4 is filming now, so the story is still moving forward. Where It Airs: The show is available through Sky and NOW in the UK and Ireland.

The show is available through Sky and NOW in the UK and Ireland. Season 4 Team: Current writing updates mention Meg Salter and Abi Hynes, while Valene Kane is listed among the returning cast.

Is Season 4 the Final Season or Could There Be More?

No source in the scan says Season 4 will be the final season. That means readers should avoid treating it as the ending unless Sky confirms it later. For now, the better takeaway is that the world of Gangs of London still has room to grow, especially with unfinished storylines and major players still in motion.

No Final-Season Confirmation: There is no official statement saying Season 4 is the end.

There is no official statement saying Season 4 is the end. Why More Is Possible: Characters and storylines still leave space for future chapters after Season 4.

Characters and storylines still leave space for future chapters after Season 4. Story Momentum: Figures such as Billy, Simone, Luan, Zeek Kimura, and Takeshi Kimura show that the world is still expanding.

Figures such as Billy, Simone, Luan, Zeek Kimura, and Takeshi Kimura show that the world is still expanding. Best Reader Answer: The series is confirmed through Season 4, but the total number of seasons is still unknown.

Final Thoughts

Gangs of London Season 4 already gives readers a clear answer: the show is renewed, filming is underway, and the story is moving into a more dangerous phase. The latest updates point to Elliot Carter’s return, fresh cast additions, and bigger pressure on London’s gangs as outside forces close in. For fans, that means more conflict, more power shifts, and more reasons to watch what happens next.

Just as important, the current reports separate confirmed facts from guesses, which helps this post stay useful and accurate. Until Sky shares a release date, the smartest takeaway is simple: Gangs of London Season 4 is real, active, and shaping up to be one of the show’s most important chapters yet for viewers everywhere.

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