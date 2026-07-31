Heat 2 Gets $165M Budget as DiCaprio and Bale Near Deals

After years of delays and failed studio deals, Amazon MGM is finally moving forward with Heat 2. The budget for the movie is said to be $165 million, and filming could start in November 2026. Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio are both linked to big roles, but their contracts may not be set in stone yet.

Amazon is also talking about Heat 3, which shows wider plans for the franchise. Here’s what we know right now about the cast, budget, production, and coming up.

Image © 1995 Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

After years of uncertainty, Heat 2 is now one of Amazon MGM’s most important upcoming projects. The movie reportedly went through disagreements over the budget, changes in studios, and long negotiations before it found a home at Amazon, MGM, and United Artists.

Based on the bestselling novel by author Michael Mann and author Meg Gardiner, the project expands the world of the original Heat with both a prequel and sequel story that follows familiar characters while introducing an all-new story unfolding.

How Close Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale to Joining Heat 2?

Heat 2 struggled to secure funding after Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount stepped away, but Amazon, MGM, and United Artists eventually backed the project. Mann wrote the cinematic read with Meg Gardiner after Shane Salerno encouraged him to continue the original film.

It became a New York Times bestseller and earned an Edgar Award. Jerry Bruckheimer, Nick Nesbitt, Eric Roth, and Shane Salerno are among the producers and executive producers helping deliver Mann’s vision.

Studio change: Warner Bros reportedly stepped away after budget discussions before Amazon MGM secured the project with United Artists.

Warner Bros reportedly stepped away after budget discussions before Amazon MGM secured the project with United Artists. Returning world: The story follows Vincent Hanna, Chris Shiherlis, and Neil McCauley, expanding the world first created by Michael Mann in the iconic movie starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, and Ashley Judd.

The story follows Vincent Hanna, Chris Shiherlis, and Neil McCauley, expanding the world first created by Michael Mann in the iconic movie starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, and Ashley Judd. Reported cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Clarke, and other actors have been linked to the cast, although several contracts have not been officially confirmed.

What Does the Reported $165 Million Budget Mean for Filming?

The reported $165 million budget could make Heat 2 Michael Mann’s most expensive film. Its first draft was about 190 pages before Mann shortened it to cut costs while keeping the main action scenes. Filming is reportedly planned for Chicago, Los Angeles, and other locations after production work in August and October.

Record budget: The reported cost would exceed Miami Vice, making it the biggest film of Michael Mann’s career.

The reported cost would exceed Miami Vice, making it the biggest film of Michael Mann’s career. Script changes: Mann reportedly reduced the screenplay without removing the large-scale action sequences or the well-planned heist elements.

Mann reportedly reduced the screenplay without removing the large-scale action sequences or the well-planned heist elements. Production plans: The film’s shooting schedule reportedly includes Chicago, Los Angeles, and additional international locations across the West Coast and overseas.

Is Amazon MGM Already Planning Heat 3?

Amazon MGM is reportedly considering more stories beyond Heat 2, though Heat 3 is not confirmed. The film covers the characters’ personal lives before the original movie and the aftermath of Neil McCauley’s death. Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Adam Driver, and other actors are linked to the cast, raising hopes for an explosive return.

Franchise plans: Reports claim Michael Mann already has ideas for his next film, but no official greenlight has been announced.

Reports claim Michael Mann already has ideas for his next film, but no official greenlight has been announced. Expanded timeline: The story works as both a prequel and a sequel, allowing familiar characters and a new cast to appear across different periods.

The story works as both a prequel and a sequel, allowing familiar characters and a new cast to appear across different periods. Lasting legacy: The original Heat continues to influence filmmakers, with Martin Scorsese, Rolling Stone, and many film fans recognizing its hard-boiled style, memorable characters, and lasting impact on the crime movie genre.

Final Thoughts

The making of Heat 2 is closer than ever since Amazon MGM took over the project from other studios. In Heat, Michael Mann has added to the world by telling a story that is both a prequel and a sequel. The story brings back old Heat teams and introduces new ones.

As the first film launched this iconic crime series, fans now hope the next movie delivers another great read on screen. Although several reports point to filming beginning after January, many details still await official confirmation from the filmmakers.

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