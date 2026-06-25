Helluva Boss Season 3 Release Date Set as First-Look Deepens Blitzø and Stolas Drama

by | Jun 25, 2026

Updated: June 25, 2026
Helluva Boss Season 3 Release Date and Prime Video Teaser

Helluva Boss Season 3 starts on Prime Video on October 14, 2026. The new season has 15 episodes, a louder first look, and bigger stories for Blitz, Stolas, and Loona. There will likely be more emotional moments, adult humor, and possible connections to the Hellaverse. The release date, schedule, first clip information, and important character news are all in this update.

Helluva Boss Season 3 – First Clip | Prime Video

What Is The Biggest Helluva Boss Season 3 Update Fans Need To Know?

Blitzø Stolas Loona smiling demon closeup, from Helluva Boss Season 3

Image © 2026 Prime Video

The most important updates about Helluva Boss season 3 are the confirmed release date, the first clip, and new information about the characters. Being successful on YouTube, Helluva Boss is now moving to a bigger space with Prime Video

What fans could expect was made clear in the update posted on June 24, 2026. There will be two parts to this season. The first part will come out in the fall of 2026 and continue important stories from the past.

When Does Helluva Boss Season 3 Release And How Will The Rollout Work?

Blitzø Stolas Loona romantic close moment, from Helluva Boss Season 3

Image © 2026 Prime Video

Helluva Boss season 3 will start on October 14, 2026, according to official Prime Video. The record won’t come out all at once. Actually, the Helluva Boss season3  will be split into two parts. The second part will come out in 2027. This provides fans with extra time to talk, post, and get ready for each episode.

  • Release date: The first part of Helluva Boss season 3 premieres on Prime Video on October 14, 2026.
  • Episode count: The season has 15 episodes, making it a big return for the fandom.
  • Split rollout: The season is divided into two parts, so the wait will continue into 2027.
  • Platform note: The show is not a Netflix release, because the new deal is with Prime Video.
  • Future point: Reports say Season 4 will be the final boss season, so these episodes matter.

What Does The First look Reveal About Blitzø And Stolas?

Blitzø Stolas Loona profile fountain scene, from Helluva Boss Season 3

Image © 2026 Prime Video

Fans get a good look at Blitz and Stolas after the last season in the first clip. At first, Stolas wrote a fantasy love story about himself and Blitz. Right away, the scene goes from funny to dark. Their relationship is still very complicated, and Stolas is still carrying a lot of pain.

  • Opening setup: Stolas writes a fantasy story where he and Blitzø play romantic roles.
  • Emotional shift: The video moves from comedy to trauma, showing that Stolas is not fully healed.
  • Relationship focus: The videos suggest their bond will be a main part of season 3.
  • Adult tone: Vivienne Medrano said the new season pushes the show further as adult animation.
  • Story value: The first clip is not just a joke; it points to deeper character growth.

Why Is Loona Becoming One Of Season 3’s Biggest Storylines?

Blitzø Stolas Loona action combat clash, from Helluva Boss Season 3

Image © 2026 Prime Video

Helluva season 3 will have more focus on Loona. Fans will see more of Erica Lindbeck, including sad moments and a song, she said. A lot of fans thought Loona needed more growth, so this news is important. She deserves a bigger part on the show now.

  • Bigger role: Loona will get more screen time and more emotional scenes.
  • Musical debut: Her first song is expected in the second half of the season.
  • Fan demand: The fandom has asked for more Loona stories for a long time.
  • Character growth: Her arc may show why she acts guarded and distant.
  • Reader takeaway: Fans who care about Loona should agree that this is one of the most exciting updates.

Final Thoughts

It’s official: Helluva Boss season 3 is on the way. The Prime Video release plan includes new storylines and a split rollout. Fans who keep up with Helluva Boss season updates already know that the first part will come out on October 14, 2026. This is a big return for the show. 

The emotional center of Helluva Boss is still characters like Stolas, and the show’s world keeps growing through new episodes and fan discussions. This season builds on everything that came before it, from past storylines to future conflicts. It gets fans ready for a bigger year of stories and character changes.

FAQs

Is Helluva Boss season 3 coming in July or later in the year?

Helluva Boss season 3 is not coming in July; it will be released on October 14, 2026 on Prime Video as part of the new season rollout.

Is Helluva Boss season 3 confirmed for this year or next year?

Yes, Helluva Boss season 3 is confirmed for this year’s fall release for the first part, with the second part coming next year.

Who is Stolas’s ex-wife in Helluva Boss?

Stolas’s ex-wife is Stella, a major character in Helluva Boss, who is part of his troubled past relationship history.

Who is LGBTQ in Helluva Boss and Helluva Boss season?

Many characters in Helluva Boss are LGBTQ, including Blitzø, Stolas, Vaggie, Angel Dust, Vox, and Valentino as part of the Helluva universe representation.

Will any main character die in Helluva Boss season 3 this year?

There is no confirmed information that any main character will die in Helluva Boss season 3 this year, so fans will need to wait for official episodes.

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