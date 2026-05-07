High Potential Season 3 Gets New Showrunners As Wagner Mystery Deepens

High Potential season 3 is bringing major changes after Todd Harthan stepped down as showrunner, with ABC replacing him with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. The new season continues Morgan Gillory’s story after the shocking Season 2 finale left Nick Wagner’s fate unknown.

ABC has not announced an official release date yet, though recent updates suggest work on the next season is already underway after High Potential became one of the network’s biggest hits.

Why Is High Potential Changing Before Season 3?

Image © 2026 Disney / Jessica Perez

The biggest change behind High Potential Season 3 is the creative switch happening behind the scenes after Todd Harthan exited the series. ABC confirmed Nora and Lilla Zuckerman will now lead the hit crime drama as the show prepares for its next mystery driven chapter.

New Showrunners Join Season 3

High Potential season 3 will now move forward under Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as co showrunners and executive producers after Todd Harthan exited the series. The change was confirmed by ABC and 20th Television ahead of the upcoming season.

In their statement shared with Variety, the sisters said working with Kaitlin Olson and the Goddard Textiles team is “a dream come true” during this exciting new chapter of High Potential. They also said they look forward to “climbing into the brilliant, bustling mind of Morgan Gillory” while “crafting intricate mysteries worthy of her genius.”

Previous Work: Nora and Lilla Zuckerman previously worked on Poker Face, Suits, Fringe, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Prodigal Son.

Nora and Lilla Zuckerman previously worked on Poker Face, Suits, Fringe, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Prodigal Son. Executive Team: Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Andrea Massaro, and Kaitlin Olson remain attached as executive producers.

Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Andrea Massaro, and Kaitlin Olson remain attached as executive producers. Ratings Success: The series continues performing strongly across ABC, Hulu, and digital platforms.

The series continues performing strongly across ABC, Hulu, and digital platforms. Adults 18 49: High Potential remains one of the strongest broadcast series among Adults 18 49 on streaming.

Steve Howey Exits The Series

Steve Howey is no longer returning as a series regular after the High Potential Season 2 finale left Nick Wagner’s fate unclear. The actor joined the ABC series under a one year deal during Season 2, though he could still return later as a guest star.

Season 2 Finale: Wagner was discovered with stab wounds after meeting someone connected to Roman.

Wagner was discovered with stab wounds after meeting someone connected to Roman. Family Tree Episode: The final episode of Season 2 was titled “Family Tree.”

The final episode of Season 2 was titled “Family Tree.” Guest Star Possibility: Steve Howey could still return later as a guest star.

Steve Howey could still return later as a guest star. Season 3 Tease: Olson said there are “so many places that we can go with this next season.”

Olson said there are “so many places that we can go with this next season.” Wagner Mystery: Olson added the story begins with “whether or not Wagner survives.”

Season 2 Finale Sets Up New Mystery

The High Potential Season 2 finale created a new mystery centered around Morgan, Wagner, and Roman heading into Season 3. Morgan Gillory and Adam Karadec spent the episode investigating a death at a Los Angeles hotel before the story shifted toward Wagner’s attack.

The cliffhanger arrives as High Potential continues growing into one of ABC’s biggest streaming hits.

Roman Reveal: Roman Sinquerra was revealed to be alive after secretly working as an undercover FBI informant.

Roman Sinquerra was revealed to be alive after secretly working as an undercover FBI informant. Wagner Attack: Morgan found Wagner seriously injured after he met someone connected to Roman.

Morgan found Wagner seriously injured after he met someone connected to Roman. Morgan Reaction: The finale pushed Morgan deeper into the dangerous situation surrounding Roman’s return.

The finale pushed Morgan deeper into the dangerous situation surrounding Roman’s return. Kaitlin Olson Tease: Olson said the next season becomes more personal after the finale events.

Olson said the next season becomes more personal after the finale events. Season 3 Mystery: The ending left Wagner’s survival and Roman’s next move completely unclear.

Final Thoughts

High Potential Season 3 enters a major transition after Todd Harthan exited the project and Nora and Lilla Zuckerman took over as showrunners. The series keeps building on the success of the first season and second season while continuing Morgan Gillory’s story as a brilliant single mom who helps solve crimes with her detective partner.

With the cast returning, strong streaming numbers, and a series high in viewers, more High Potential news and release date updates are expected soon, so readers should keep watching for the next account and history changing mystery.

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