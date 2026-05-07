High Potential Season 3 Gets New Showrunners As Wagner Mystery Deepens

High Potential season 3 is bringing major changes after Todd Harthan stepped down as showrunner, with ABC replacing him with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. The new season continues Morgan Gillory’s story after the shocking Season 2 finale left Nick Wagner’s fate unknown.
ABC has not announced an official release date yet, though recent updates suggest work on the next season is already underway after High Potential became one of the network’s biggest hits.
Why Is High Potential Changing Before Season 3?
Image © 2026 Disney / Jessica Perez
The biggest change behind High Potential Season 3 is the creative switch happening behind the scenes after Todd Harthan exited the series. ABC confirmed Nora and Lilla Zuckerman will now lead the hit crime drama as the show prepares for its next mystery driven chapter.
New Showrunners Join Season 3
High Potential season 3 will now move forward under Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as co showrunners and executive producers after Todd Harthan exited the series. The change was confirmed by ABC and 20th Television ahead of the upcoming season.
In their statement shared with Variety, the sisters said working with Kaitlin Olson and the Goddard Textiles team is “a dream come true” during this exciting new chapter of High Potential. They also said they look forward to “climbing into the brilliant, bustling mind of Morgan Gillory” while “crafting intricate mysteries worthy of her genius.”
- Previous Work: Nora and Lilla Zuckerman previously worked on Poker Face, Suits, Fringe, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Prodigal Son.
- Executive Team: Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Andrea Massaro, and Kaitlin Olson remain attached as executive producers.
- Ratings Success: The series continues performing strongly across ABC, Hulu, and digital platforms.
- Adults 18 49: High Potential remains one of the strongest broadcast series among Adults 18 49 on streaming.
Steve Howey Exits The Series
Steve Howey is no longer returning as a series regular after the High Potential Season 2 finale left Nick Wagner’s fate unclear. The actor joined the ABC series under a one year deal during Season 2, though he could still return later as a guest star.
- Season 2 Finale: Wagner was discovered with stab wounds after meeting someone connected to Roman.
- Family Tree Episode: The final episode of Season 2 was titled “Family Tree.”
- Guest Star Possibility: Steve Howey could still return later as a guest star.
- Season 3 Tease: Olson said there are “so many places that we can go with this next season.”
- Wagner Mystery: Olson added the story begins with “whether or not Wagner survives.”
Season 2 Finale Sets Up New Mystery
The High Potential Season 2 finale created a new mystery centered around Morgan, Wagner, and Roman heading into Season 3. Morgan Gillory and Adam Karadec spent the episode investigating a death at a Los Angeles hotel before the story shifted toward Wagner’s attack.
The cliffhanger arrives as High Potential continues growing into one of ABC’s biggest streaming hits.
- Roman Reveal: Roman Sinquerra was revealed to be alive after secretly working as an undercover FBI informant.
- Wagner Attack: Morgan found Wagner seriously injured after he met someone connected to Roman.
- Morgan Reaction: The finale pushed Morgan deeper into the dangerous situation surrounding Roman’s return.
- Kaitlin Olson Tease: Olson said the next season becomes more personal after the finale events.
- Season 3 Mystery: The ending left Wagner’s survival and Roman’s next move completely unclear.
Final Thoughts
High Potential Season 3 enters a major transition after Todd Harthan exited the project and Nora and Lilla Zuckerman took over as showrunners. The series keeps building on the success of the first season and second season while continuing Morgan Gillory’s story as a brilliant single mom who helps solve crimes with her detective partner.
With the cast returning, strong streaming numbers, and a series high in viewers, more High Potential news and release date updates are expected soon, so readers should keep watching for the next account and history changing mystery.
FAQs
High Potential currently has two completed seasons, with season 3 officially in development after the second season became a series high for ABC and Hulu.
Yes, High Potential has been officially renewed for a third season by ABC, confirming its return.
Roman Sinquerra, Morgan’s former boyfriend and Ava’s father, was revealed to still be alive after secretly working as an undercover FBI informant for the past 15 years while hiding from dangerous criminals.
Susan Kelechi Watson plays Lucia on the ABC series High Potential and was introduced in January 2026 as Detective Adam Karadec’s former fiancée.
High Potential streams on Hulu and airs on ABC, where the first season and second season gained strong digital platforms momentum and major streaming numbers.