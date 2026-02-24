House Of David Season 2 Release Date: Amazon Prime Confirmed

The House of David Season 2 release date has been officially confirmed. Prime Video announced that Season 2 will premiere on March 27, 2026. Multiple episodes of the new season will be released on the first day it airs, and then episodes will air every week after that. In addition to the news, Amazon MGM Studios also shared the official trailer.

Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / The Wonder Project / Nomadic Pictures / Argonauts / Kingdom Story Company / Lionsgate Television

The House of David season 2 release date has been announced, and the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, 2026. The second season of this big biblical drama will have eight episodes, Prime Video confirmed. The story moves forward as Israel is about to fall apart, and Saul’s rule starts to weaken.

As King Saul struggles to be in charge, David goes from being a shepherd to a warrior, but he is torn between duty and fate. In the new season, faith and power clash as leaders decide Israel’s future.

The release news was shared by Prime Video, along with new key art and a trailer. The show will come back to the streaming service in a way that keeps people interested week after week.

What The Story Explores In Season Two

The tension rises in season two as alliances change and the kingdom faces a crisis. The age of iron transforms warfare, changing how battles are fought. The throne is weaker because of King Saul’s rule, which puts pressure on him.

On the other hand, David continues to grow into a better leader. Families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and a royal wedding adds new political risks.

Cast And Creative Team Behind The Series

The entire cast is back, and series star Michael Iskander is in charge of the story. The show includes Indie Lewis, alongside Ali Suliman, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Stephen Lang, Alexander Uloom, Louis Ferreira, and Queen Ahinoam, who are all on the show as part of the royal court story. A lot of experienced creators from big studios are working on the project.

This show is executive produced by Jonathan L. Walker, Mark McNair, Chad Oakes, Justin Rosenblatt, Michael Frislev, the Wonder Project’s Jon Erwin, and Michael Frislev. Dallas Jenkins is a special advisor on the project, which is made by the Kingdom Story Company, the Wonder Project, Lionsgate Television, and Nomadic Pictures.

Production Companies: Kingdom Story Company, Wonder Project, Lionsgate Television, and Nomadic Pictures.

Final Thoughts

The House of David season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, 2026. This biblical drama will return with bigger problems and more at stake. As David rises, Israel is on the verge of falling apart, and Saul’s rule is shaky. In this story, faith and power clash as leaders decide Israel’s future.

With support from the Kingdom Story Company, Wonder Project, Lionsgate Television, Nomadic Pictures, and creators such as Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, the Prime Video series adds more actors to its cast, with Michael Iskander taking the lead role. There will be political tension, shifting alliances, and emotional trials in the second season.

