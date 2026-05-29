House of the Dragon Season 3 Opens With Battle Of The Gullet

House Of The Dragon Season 3 already had its June 21, 2026 release date confirmed by HBO, and now the new season also has an earlier premiere in Italy ahead of its U.S. debut. The premiere episode will open the Taormina Film Festival, running June 10 through June 14.

Along with that update, HBO also shared new details about the opening episode, including the Battle Of The Gullet. Here’s what to know before House Of The Dragon returns.

House of the Dragon Season 3 | Official Final Trailer | HBO Max

When Does House of the Dragon Season 3 Premiere?

Image © 2026 Entertainment Weekly / Ollie Upton / HBO

Before its U.S. debut, House Of The Dragon Season 3 is also getting an early international premiere in Italy. HBO has also teased more about the opening episode, including a major battle that raises the stakes as the Targaryen civil war continues.

Season 3 Opens The Taormina Film Festival In Italy

House Of The Dragon Season 3 will open Italy’s Taormina Film Festival with the Italian premiere of Episode 1 ahead of HBO’s U.S. release later in June. The festival runs from June 10 through June 14 in Taormina, Sicily, bringing one of the summer’s biggest TV premieres to the city before the new season begins.

Festival Dates: Taormina runs June 10 through June 14 in Sicily.

Taormina runs June 10 through June 14 in Sicily. Venue: The screening takes place at Taormina’s open-air ancient Greek amphitheater.

The screening takes place at Taormina’s open-air ancient Greek amphitheater. Attending Cast: Variety listed Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, and Phoebe Campbell.

Variety listed Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, and Phoebe Campbell. London Launch: Variety also noted the global bow happens June 8 in London.

Variety also noted the global bow happens June 8 in London. Local Streaming: HBO Max Italy begins Season 3 on June 22.

HBO Max Italy begins Season 3 on June 22. Lineup Update: Taormina’s full festival lineup will be announced June 4.

Image © 2026 Entertainment Weekly / Ollie Upton / HBO

HBO has officially set House of the Dragon Season 3 for June 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max, with the eight-episode season airing weekly through August 9.

In Entertainment Weekly, Emma D’Arcy said, “The series this time around starts at 60 miles an hour.” D’Arcy also added, “We’re finally watching a war that has been building for two seasons.”

Ewan Mitchell put it even more directly saying, “It’s all-out war… It’s just a blitz straight out of the gate.”

Weekly Schedule: New episodes release every week through Aug. 9.

New episodes release every week through Aug. 9. Episode Count: Season 3 includes eight episodes.

Season 3 includes eight episodes. Story Direction: The civil war moves into larger battles across Westeros.

The civil war moves into larger battles across Westeros. Series Timeline: House of the Dragon remains set nearly 200 years before Game Of Thrones.

House of the Dragon remains set nearly 200 years before Game Of Thrones. Book Adaptation: The story continues from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

The story continues from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. Season Plan: Showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed Season 4 remains the planned ending.

Battle Of The Gullet Leads Season 3

Image © 2026 Entertainment Weekly / Ollie Upton / HBO

Battle of the Gullet opens House of the Dragon Season 3, bringing one of Fire & Blood’s most important conflicts to screen first.

Showrunner Ryan Condal told Entertainment Weekly the premiere is “arguably the craziest episode of television ever made,” while also comparing the battle’s importance to Helm’s Deep from The Lord Of The Rings.

Battle Setting: The Gullet is a strategic trade passage controlled by Rhaenyra’s forces.

The Gullet is a strategic trade passage controlled by Rhaenyra’s forces. Velaryon Fleet: Steve Toussaint’s Lord Corlys Velaryon leads the blockade.

Steve Toussaint’s Lord Corlys Velaryon leads the blockade. Triarchy Arrival: Abigail Thorn’s Sharako Lohar enters to break that blockade.

Abigail Thorn’s Sharako Lohar enters to break that blockade. Air And Sea Combat: Dragons and ships fighting across multiple fronts.

Dragons and ships fighting across multiple fronts. Production Scale: The episode filmed with gimbals, water tanks, wind machines, and flamethrower effects.

The episode filmed with gimbals, water tanks, wind machines, and flamethrower effects. Story Turning Point: The battle changes the direction of the Targaryen civil war and raises the stakes for the episodes that follow.

Final Thoughts

House of the Dragon Season 3 brings major news before release, from the June 21 HBO premiere to its Italy launch and the big battle opening the new chapter.

Matt Smith, Jefferson Hall, and James Norton all remain part of the wider story after the second season, while the trailer hints at more struggle across the world of Westeros. There is plenty to expect, and the wait is nearly over for readers ready to return.

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