How to Get Harvester in MM2 (2026)

The Harvester is one of the more recognizable Ancient-tier weapons in Murder Mystery 2, instantly identifiable by its crossbow-style build. It hasn’t been part of any crate, event, or in-game reward since the 2021 Halloween Event ended, and a lot of newer players only find that out after spending time looking for it in places it simply isn’t anymore.

Since it’s no longer obtainable through regular gameplay, anyone trying to add a Harvester to their inventory ends up looking at trading instead, and that comes with its own set of expectations that aren’t always obvious if you haven’t traded for an Ancient-tier item before. In this article, we’ll explore how to get the Harvester in MM2, breakdown the item value, and why it is so valuable.

How to Get Harvester in MM2

Trading is the only way to get a Harvester at this point. It hasn’t dropped from a crate or been tied to any event since 2021, so there’s no path back into the game through normal play. Anyone who owns one either pulled it from the original Halloween event or picked it up through a trade somewhere down the line.

Since it sits in the Ancient tier, sellers expect offers that match its current value. Building up to that usually means trading through several Godlies or other high-demand items first rather than walking in with a single low-value piece. Most experienced traders won’t consider an offer that falls noticeably short.

If hunting through trade servers and Discord groups isn’t appealing, dedicated MM2 trading platforms let you browse listings and complete trades directly, which cuts out a lot of the back and forth.

Harvester MM2 Value

As of mid-June 2026, Harvester sits at 250 according to most mm2 values website, down from the 330 it held earlier in the year. The drop reflects a broader trend for the item. Demand has cooled as newer Ancients and event releases have pulled attention away from it.

That doesn’t mean it’s lost its weight in trades. At 250, it still ranks among the pricier Ancients in the game, and most traders will expect a close match rather than an obvious lowball. Values shift often, so checking a current list like BloxSwaps right before making an offer is worth the extra minute.

Why Is Harvester So Valuable?

A few things have kept Harvester relevant even as its price has slipped. The biggest factor is supply. It was a Halloween 2021 Tier 30 reward, and once the event ended, the total number in circulation was locked in for good. No new Harvesters have entered the game since, and none ever will through normal means.

The Candleflame Glitch in 2021 briefly threatened its value when a duplication exploit allowed players to dupe Harvester alongside Candleflame. The glitch was quickly patched and dupers were banned, keeping the impact on supply minimal.

Design plays a part too. Harvester was the first ancient-rarity weapon in MM2 built to resemble a crossbow, with a dark stone and steel body and an emerald green shoot line. That look hasn’t been repeated exactly anywhere else, which keeps it recognizable even among players who don’t follow trading closely.

Final Words

Harvester’s price has slipped from where it once stood, but the reasons it became a sought-after Ancient in the first place haven’t changed. The supply is fixed, the design is still unlike anything else in MM2, and that combination tends to keep an item relevant long after the event that introduced it has faded from most players’ memory.