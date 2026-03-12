Invincible Season 4 Trailer Reveals Mark’s Viltrumite War Ahead

Invincible season 4 arrives onMarch 18, 2026, on Prime Video, continuing the brutal superhero story of Mark Grayson. The new season has bigger fights, a war that affects the whole galaxy, and the first appearance of Thragg, the powerful leader of the Viltrumite race.

The show goes beyond Earth with returning fan-favorite characters, new allies, and higher stakes. Find out about the upcoming fourth season of Invincible, including when it will come out, who will be in it, a trailer, the bad guy, and upcoming seasons.

Invincible – Season 4 Thragg Teaser | Prime Video

What Story And Adventures Await In Invincible Season 4?

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

Mark Grayson and his friends face bigger problems in the fourth season of the animated superhero show. After last season’s chaos, Mark starts to deal with the effects of past battles and the growing threat of the Viltrum Empire. The story stays true to the Invincible comics, but it takes place in a world other than Earth. Fans can look forward to intense fights, emotional scenes, and a bigger war happening in space.

How Season 4 Continues Mark Grayson’s Story After Season 3

After all the grief and shocking news from last season, the new season shows how Mark moves on. The show stays true to the comic book series that Robert Kirkman created, but it adds to the story for TV. Mark faces enemies who are stronger and more dangerous than ever as the fight goes on.

Mark begins taking his role as Earth’s protector more seriously as he faces powerful villains. Government Leadership: Cecil Stedman continues leading global defenses and coordinating superhero operations.

Allies such as Rex Splode return to help Mark defend Earth from incoming threats. Expanding Battles: The story moves beyond Earth as fights begin to take place across outer space.

The Comic Storylines That Inspired Invincible Season 4

The fourth season gets a lot of ideas from the storyline in the Invincible comics that leads up to the Viltrumite War. Robert Kirkman, who created the show, confirmed that it stays true to the comics while changing some details to fit the pace of TV.

Comic Arc Inspiration: The new episodes adapt important storylines from the comic series involving the Viltrum Empire.

The new episodes adapt important storylines from the comic series involving the Viltrum Empire. Major War Storyline: The Viltrumite War becomes the central conflict that drives the season forward.

The Viltrumite War becomes the central conflict that drives the season forward. Expanding Characters: Heroes and fighters like Battle Beast, Tech Jacket, and Space Racer may play larger roles in the intergalactic story.

Heroes and fighters like Battle Beast, Tech Jacket, and Space Racer may play larger roles in the intergalactic story. Creative Vision: Kirkman revealed that the team carefully studies the source material to keep the adaptation authentic.

When Will The Invincible Season 4 be Released And Episode Schedule?

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

Invincible season 4 premieres on March 18, 2026 on Prime Video. The release strategy follows the format used in earlier seasons, allowing viewers to watch several episodes immediately before the weekly rollout begins. The season slowly builds toward the large-scale Viltrumite War storyline.

Prime Video launches the fourth season with a strong start. The first three episodes release on the premiere day so fans can quickly jump into the new storyline.

Invincible season 4 officially releases on . Opening Launch: The first three episodes drop on the same day for viewers to binge.

The series continues to stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide. Returning Lead Actor: Steven Yeun returns as the voice of Mark Grayson.

Full Episode Release Schedule For Season 4

The season includes eight episodes in total. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will release weekly until the finale airs in April.

Episode Count: The fourth season contains eight episodes overall.

The fourth season contains eight episodes overall. Weekly Schedule: New episodes release weekly after the initial premiere.

New episodes release weekly after the initial premiere. Story Progression: Each episode gradually builds the tension leading toward the Viltrumite War.

Each episode gradually builds the tension leading toward the Viltrumite War. Viewer Engagement: The weekly format allows fans to follow the story and discuss every episode.

Who Is In The Invincible Season 4 Cast?

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

The animated series continues with a talented voice cast led by Steven Yeun. Many actors from the first season return, while new characters from the comics join the expanding story. The production team behind the series also includes several experienced creators.

Returning Voice Cast Members

Many familiar voices return to continue the story of Mark and his allies. These actors have been part of the show since the first season and remain key to the series.

Steven Yeun : Voices Mark Grayson, the young superhero learning how to protect Earth.

Voices Mark Grayson, the young superhero learning how to protect Earth. Seth Rogen : Returns as Allen the Alien, one of Mark’s most powerful allies.

Returns as Allen the Alien, one of Mark’s most powerful allies. Walton Goggins : Voices Cecil Stedman, the government leader managing global defense efforts.

Voices Cecil Stedman, the government leader managing global defense efforts. Jason Mantzoukas: Returns as Rex Splode, a member of the Guardians of the Globe.

New Characters And Voice Actors Joining Season 4

Season 4 introduces new characters who expand the universe beyond Earth. These characters play major roles in the larger cosmic conflict.

What Does The Latest Invincible Season 4 Trailer Reveal?

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

The teaser trailer for Invincible Season 4 gives fans their first look at the chaos ahead. It shows how the story continues after the shocking events of last season. The preview hints at bigger battles, emotional struggles, and powerful enemies arriving. The animation also highlights the show’s signature style, mixing brutal action with strong character moments.

What Happens In The New Invincible Season 4 Trailer?

The teaser trailer reveals several scenes that help set up the next chapter of the story. It shows Mark struggling with the pressure of protecting Earth while facing stronger enemies. The preview also shows familiar characters appearing again as the story expands.

Main Conflict: The trailer shows Mark dealing with the aftermath of past events while preparing for a new mission that could change everything.

The trailer shows Mark dealing with the aftermath of past events while preparing for a new mission that could change everything. Character Appearances: Several heroes and villains are appearing in short scenes, hinting that many characters will return to the story.

Several heroes and villains are appearing in short scenes, hinting that many characters will return to the story. Omni-Man’s Return: Omni Man appears alive in the trailer, suggesting that Nolan may play a major role in the upcoming conflict.

Omni Man appears alive in the trailer, suggesting that Nolan may play a major role in the upcoming conflict. Visual Quality: The animation continues to deliver powerful action scenes and emotional storytelling that fans expect from the series.

Why The Trailer Signals The Start Of The Viltrumite War

The preview strongly suggests that the larger war between the Viltrumites and their enemies is about to begin. It also hints that Mark and Nolan may work together during the conflict. Their mission could involve joining allies across the galaxy to stop the empire.

Rising Threat: The trailer hints at a powerful enemy force preparing to attack, creating a massive intergalactic conflict.

The trailer hints at a powerful enemy force preparing to attack, creating a massive intergalactic conflict. Family Alliance: Nolan, also known as Omni Man, may help Mark during the war despite the complicated history between them.

Nolan, also known as Omni Man, may help Mark during the war despite the complicated history between them. Expanding Battles: Many fights appear to take place in outer space as the story grows beyond Earth.

Many fights appear to take place in outer space as the story grows beyond Earth. Fan Reactions: Some intense scenes are so shocking that viewers online say “shit” or even react with “lol” when discussing them in posts and discussions.

Who Is The Bad Guy In Invincible Season 4?

Season 4 introduces one of the most feared villains from the Invincible comics. The story brings Thragg into the spotlight as the main enemy. His arrival creates a dangerous new threat that pushes the heroes to their limits. With his power and leadership, he becomes a major force in the upcoming conflict.

Who Is Thragg In Invincible?

Thragg is the ruler of the Viltrum Empire and one of the strongest warriors in the universe. As the empire’s leader, he commands powerful fighters and oversees the conquest of other worlds. His appearance marks a major turning point in the story.

Grand Leader: Thragg serves as the Grand Regent who controls the powerful Viltrumite army.

Thragg serves as the Grand Regent who controls the powerful Viltrumite army. Strategic Mind: He combines strength with intelligence, making him a dangerous enemy for any hero.

He combines strength with intelligence, making him a dangerous enemy for any hero. Empire Mission: His mission focuses on expanding Viltrumite control across the galaxy.

His mission focuses on expanding Viltrumite control across the galaxy. Comic Origins: Thragg first appeared in the Invincible comics and quickly became a major villain in the series.

Why Thragg Is Invincible’s Most Dangerous Enemy

Thragg is more powerful than most Viltrumites and has years of battle experience. His arrival raises the stakes for every hero involved in the conflict. Even powerful fighters struggle to challenge someone with his level of strength.

Extreme Strength: Thragg possesses incredible power, speed, and near invulnerability.

Thragg possesses incredible power, speed, and near invulnerability. Combat Experience: He has trained his entire life through a strict process to become the empire’s strongest warrior.

He has trained his entire life through a strict process to become the empire’s strongest warrior. Powerful Rivals: Villains like Conquest show how dangerous Viltrumite fighters can be.

Villains like Conquest show how dangerous Viltrumite fighters can be. Fan Discussions: Many fans talk about the character online, sharing reactions and posts about how unstoppable he appears.

Final Thoughts

Invincible Season 4 continues the story with bigger fights and deeper character moments. The upcoming episodes explore Mark’s responsibility as a hero while the Viltrumite threat grows across the galaxy.

The teaser trailer already shows how intense the animation and action will become. Many fans also discuss every update through social media posts and fan account pages. The creative team continues to respect the original comics while expanding the animated world with detailed art and powerful storytelling.

As the story moves forward, Mark’s mission becomes more dangerous, and the future of Earth may depend on his choices. Whether watching from your house or discussing theories online, the new season promises more brutal action, emotional moments, and exciting surprises.

