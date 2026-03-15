Invincible Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed With 3-Episode Launch

The Invincible Season 4 release date is officially set for March 18, 2026, and fans won’t have to wait long to start watching. On the first day of the new season, Prime Video will release three episodes. After that, new episodes will be released every week until April 22, 2026.

The next season picks up where Season 3 left off with Mark Grayson’s story and starts adapting major comic arcs, such as the growing conflict with the Viltrumite Empire and the appearance of strong new bad guys.

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

The popular animated show‘s fourth season is finally coming out, and fans now know when it will come out and when it will come out in full. As the story goes on, Mark Grayson, a strong superhero, tries to keep Earth safe as new enemies from the Viltrum Empire come to threaten it.

The animated version of Invincible on Prime Video was made by Robert Kirkman with help from artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. It keeps adding to the world with bigger battles and more in-depth character stories.

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

The invincible season 4 release date is officially set for March 18, 2026. The animated series returns to Prime Video with a major premiere designed to bring viewers back into the story quickly. This fourth season continues after the previous finale where the world recovers from major destruction, and new threats prepare to conquer Earth.

Premiere Plan: The first three episodes will release together on March 18, giving fans a strong start to the new storyline.

The first three episodes will release together on March 18, giving fans a strong start to the new storyline. Main Hero: Steven Yeun returns as Mark Grayson, the young and powerful superhero learning what it truly means to protect Earth.

Steven Yeun returns as Mark Grayson, the young and powerful superhero learning what it truly means to protect Earth. Returning Characters: Omni-Man, Debbie Grayson, and Atom Eve return as their stories continue after the intense events of the previous season.

Omni-Man, Debbie Grayson, and Atom Eve return as their stories continue after the intense events of the previous season. Creative Team: The series is led by Robert Kirkman with Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder serving as executive producers and co executive producers.

Full Invincible Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

The release schedule follows a weekly pattern similar to earlier seasons. Prime Video will drop the first three episodes at launch and then release the remaining episodes weekly. This method helps maintain excitement while viewers follow the growing Viltrumite War storyline.

Total Episodes: The fourth season will include eight episodes in total.

The fourth season will include eight episodes in total. Launch Format: The first three episodes arrive on the premiere day, allowing fans to jump into the story immediately.

The first three episodes arrive on the premiere day, allowing fans to jump into the story immediately. Weekly Releases: The remaining subsequent episodes will be released weekly until the season finale on April 22, 2026.

The remaining subsequent episodes will be released weekly until the season finale on April 22, 2026. Viewer Experience: The staggered schedule helps keep the animated series trending among popular streaming TV recommendations.

What Time Do New Invincible Episodes Come Out?

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

Like earlier seasons of Prime Video Invincible, the new episodes will follow a consistent global release time. This makes it easier for fans worldwide to watch the show at the same time. It also helps viewers stay updated as the Viltrumite War storyline grows more intense.

Official Release Time: Episodes released at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET on Prime Video.

Episodes released at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET on Prime Video. Global Access: Viewers in other regions can convert these times to watch the episodes as soon as they drop.

Viewers in other regions can convert these times to watch the episodes as soon as they drop. Story Progression: Each episode pushes Mark closer to a collision course with the Viltrum Empire.

Each episode pushes Mark closer to a collision course with the Viltrum Empire. Rising Stakes: The story expands into outer space as alliances form and the larger Invincible War begins to unfold.

Final Thoughts

Invincible continues to grow beyond its first season and remains one of the most exciting animated superhero shows based on a comic book series. The story keeps building toward bigger moments as new characters arrive and old ones return.

Fans can expect voices from Lee Pace as Grand Regent, Kevin Michael Richardson, Clancy Brown, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Diamantopoulos, Matthew Rhys, Jay Pharoah, Ben Schwartz, and Seth Rogen with Evan Goldberg producing.

The teaser trailer and official trailer highlight Battle Beast, Rex Splode, and Damien Darkblood returning in key post moments. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Helen Leigh are also part of discussions around future casting. With threats from a functionally immortal enemy and a most powerful superhero rising, the series still carries energy similar to Star Wars scale storytelling for the most part.

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