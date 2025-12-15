Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Updates: Culling Game Arc, Trailer & New Characters

Fans are super excited that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will come out on January 8, 2026. The Culling Game Arc is one of the most action-packed and dark parts of the series. The new season will adapt this arc.

With amazing animation from MAPPA and intense battles coming, this season promises huge emotional stakes, returning heroes, and shocking twists that will change everything we thought about Jujutsu Kaisen.

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 | Official Teaser | Crunchyroll

Is There a Trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Image © Gege Akutami / Shueisha / JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Source: Official Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer (YouTube)

In November 2025, the official trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was posted on the Toho Animation YouTube account. It was then shown around the world in December 2025. It was first shown to fans at the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution movie event, which also showed the first two episodes of the new season. ScreenRant says that the teaser shows Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Yuta Okkotsu getting ready for tough fights in the culling game arc.

The anime community went wild over the short video. It shows what happened after the Shibuya Incident and hints at the return of Gojo Satoru from the prison realm, which many people have been waiting for. With MAPPA back as the production studio, the animation looks sharper and darker than it ever has before. This gives fans a reason to stay patient while they wait for the premiere.

When Did the First Trailer Release?

The first trailer came out with Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’s premiere in Japan. It was later released worldwide in December. After the event, the official Toho Animation channel posted the teaser, which fans could watch. The preview showed emotional images that linked the end of the Shibuya Incident Arc to the start of the Culling Game Arc.

Trailer debut: November 2025 in Japan, December worldwide.

November 2025 in Japan, December worldwide. Platform: Toho Animation YouTube account.

Toho Animation YouTube account. Shown during: Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution film screening.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution film screening. Produced by: MAPPA animation studio.

MAPPA animation studio. Tone: Darker and more emotional than the previous season.

What Does the Trailer Reveal About the New Arc?

The trailer sets the stage for the upcoming Culling Game Arc and introduces several new characters. Viewers see Yuji and Megumi struggling to rebuild after the chaos, while Sukuna’s power grows even more dangerous.

Main focus: The rise of the Culling Game Arc and Kenjaku’s deadly plan.

The rise of the Culling Game Arc and Kenjaku’s deadly plan. Returning faces: Gojo, Yuta, and Maki appear briefly in action scenes.

Gojo, Yuta, and Maki appear briefly in action scenes. New threat: Naoya Zenin makes his first appearance as Maki’s rival.

Naoya Zenin makes his first appearance as Maki’s rival. Emotional tone: A somber look at loss, guilt, and redemption after Shibuya.

A somber look at loss, guilt, and redemption after Shibuya. Release hype: Fans flooded social media to comment on the animation quality.

What Is the Plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Image © Gege Akutami / Shueisha / JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Source: Official Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer (YouTube)

A lot of people are looking forward to the Culling Game Arc, which is what Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will be about. ScreenRant says that the new season adapts three manga arcs: Itadori’s Extermination, the Perfect Preparation Arc, and the Culling Game Arc.

The story looks at what happens in the jujutsu society after the Shibuya Incident and how Yuji has to deal with the fallout from bringing disorder to the world.

Which Manga Arcs Will Be Adapted?

This new season will have about 24 episodes that start the Culling Game Arc. The anime will show Yuji’s exile, Megumi’s leadership, and Yuta’s goal to get Gojo back from the Prison Realm.

Itadori’s Extermination Arc: Yuji becomes a fugitive after being blamed for Shibuya.

Yuji becomes a fugitive after being blamed for Shibuya. Perfect Preparation Arc: Megumi prepares new allies for the upcoming battles.

Megumi prepares new allies for the upcoming battles. Culling Game Arc: Sorcerers are forced into deadly fights across Japan’s colonies.

Sorcerers are forced into deadly fights across Japan’s colonies. Purpose: Free Gojo and end Kenjaku’s control over the world.

Free Gojo and end Kenjaku’s control over the world. Studio return: MAPPA continues adapting the manga with cinematic quality.

What Happens in the Culling Game Arc?

The Culling Game is a deadly ritual organized by Kenjaku, where sorcerers compete for survival under strict rules. The new season will explore these fights while focusing on friendship, revenge, and redemption.

Main conflict: The evolution of humanity through violent cursed battles.

The evolution of humanity through violent cursed battles. Key matchups: Yuta vs. Ryu, Maki vs. Naoya, and Sukuna’s control over Megumi.

Yuta vs. Ryu, Maki vs. Naoya, and Sukuna’s control over Megumi. Emotional highlight: Gojo’s possible return and Yuji’s fight to protect others.

Gojo’s possible return and Yuji’s fight to protect others. Story tone: A mix of despair and determination as sorcerers adapt to the new world.

A mix of despair and determination as sorcerers adapt to the new world. Fan response: Many fans called this the most intense arc in the anime’s history.

Who Are the Main Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Image © Gege Akutami / Shueisha / JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Source: Official Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer (YouTube)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season has a lot of characters from previous seasons and some new heroes. ScreenRant says that Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Yuta Okkotsu, and Satoru Gojo are the main team. Maki Zenin’s revenge is another main focus of the story, as well as Choso’s unexpected partnership with Yuji.

Which Characters Are Returning?

Most of the main good and bad characters from the Shibuya Incident Arc will be back. Each character’s emotional journey gets deeper as they rebuild after the disaster.

Yuji Itadori: Continues to redeem himself after the destruction of Shibuya.

Continues to redeem himself after the destruction of Shibuya. Megumi Fushiguro: Steps up as a leader during the Culling Game.

Steps up as a leader during the Culling Game. Satoru Gojo: His unsealing from the Prison Realm becomes a major goal.

His unsealing from the Prison Realm becomes a major goal. Yuta Okkotsu: Works to protect his friends while uncovering Kenjaku’s plan.

Works to protect his friends while uncovering Kenjaku’s plan. Maki Zenin: Faces Naoya Zenin in one of the most brutal fights in the arc.

Who Are the New Faces This Season?

The upcoming season will introduce powerful new fighters with unique cursed techniques. Each new addition changes how the story unfolds.

Kinji Hakari: A gambler-like sorcerer with unpredictable powers.

A gambler-like sorcerer with unpredictable powers. Hana Kurusu (Angel): Key to freeing Gojo with her technique erasure ability.

Key to freeing Gojo with her technique erasure ability. Hajime Kashimo: A reincarnated warrior obsessed with fighting Sukuna.

A reincarnated warrior obsessed with fighting Sukuna. Naoya Zenin: Returns in spirit form to challenge Maki again.

Returns in spirit form to challenge Maki again. Kirara Hoshi: Hakari’s partner who supports the Jujutsu High team.

Has Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Been Confirmed for Release?

Image © Gege Akutami / Shueisha / JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Source: Official Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer (YouTube)

It has been officially announced that the third season of the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen will come out on January 8, 2026, and new episodes will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Wikipedia and Crunchyroll’s official news page say that the new season will follow the aftermath of the Shibuya disaster and adapt the Culling Game Arc. This follow-up brings fans right back into the crazy world of cursed energy and redemption.

The anime will come out first on Japan’s MBS/TBS TV network, and it’ll be broadcast at the same time everywhere, letting fans watch it at the same time all over the world. Yuji Itadori and Megumi are followed in this story as they deal with what happens because of their decisions while they look for Gojo Satoru, who is still stuck in the prison realm.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Premiere?

The anime will come back this January after a short break in production following Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. This movie showed the first two episodes of season 3 on the big screen in November. The official schedule says there will be 24 episodes over two cours, and Season 3 episodes will cover a lot of different story arcs in detail.

Premiere date: January 8, 2026.

January 8, 2026. Studio: MAPPA continues to adapt the series.

MAPPA continues to adapt the series. Network: MBS/TBS in Japan, streamed globally on Crunchyroll.

MBS/TBS in Japan, streamed globally on Crunchyroll. Production timeline: Announced in August 2025.

Announced in August 2025. Voice actors Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori) and Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro) return.

Who Is Directing and Producing This Season?

Shōta Goshozono, who previously directed the Shibuya Incident Arc, returns to ensure continuity in tone and quality. He promised deeper emotional depth and smoother pacing as the story enters the deadly Culling Game.

Director: Shōta Goshozono.

Shōta Goshozono. Composer: Yoshimasa Terui.

Yoshimasa Terui. Theme songs: Opening by King Gnu, ending by Eve.

Opening by King Gnu, ending by Eve. Focus: More dramatic fighting and emotional weight in every arc.

More dramatic fighting and emotional weight in every arc. Goal: Deliver a cinematic experience that fans remember long after the finale.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Crunchyroll is the only place that fans can watch Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the service just announced that it would release the episodes live on the same day as they air in Japan. According to Crunchyroll’s post, the anime will have both dubbed and subtitled versions available soon after it airs in Japan.

Which Platforms Are Streaming the New Season?

In that area, Netflix Japan owns the rights, but Crunchyroll is still the main company that distributes it. Fans outside of Asia can stream on devices connected to TV or the Crunchyroll app right away.

Main platform: Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll. Alternate options: Netflix Japan, regional anime networks.

Netflix Japan, regional anime networks. Schedule: Weekly episode release every Friday night.

Weekly episode release every Friday night. Accessibility: Subbed and dubbed versions available within 24 hours.

How Many Episodes Will It Have?

According to Wikipedia and Crunchyroll, the new season will have 24 episodes, divided into two cours. Each episode offers cinematic animation and greater depth than before.

Format: 24 episodes adapting the Culling Game Arc.

24 episodes adapting the Culling Game Arc. Recap: The early December re-release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution serves as a prelude.

early December re-release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution serves as a prelude. Promise: The series continues its legacy as a top anime sequel that blends emotion and fighting with purpose.

The series continues its legacy as a top anime sequel that blends emotion and fighting with purpose. Fan anticipation: Thousands of comments under the official trailer page show fans eager to hear of Gojo’s return.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, which has been eagerly awaited, is sure to be the most emotional and action-packed chapter so far. In the Culling Game Arc, the story will put Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and their friends through the toughest challenges yet as they try to survive in a world that has fallen apart.

This new season will mix deep feelings, complex stories, and intense fights with amazing animation from MAPPA and great direction by Shōta Goshozono. Fans can look forward to deeper character development, shocking turns of events, and epic battles that make the Jujutsu Kaisen universe bigger. As the countdown to January 2026 begins, we will have more updates, so stay tuned.

FAQs