Jumanji 3 Trailer Turns the Real World Into the Final Level

The game isn’t over yet! Jumanji 3 is back with a new title, Jumanji: Open World, and an updated release date of December 25, 2026. The latest trailer flips the adventure once again as the game’s characters escape into the real world, bringing new dangers, familiar faces, and plenty of surprises. Take a look at the biggest story reveals, returning cast, new threats, and the release date.

JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD – Official Trailer (4K)

What Does the Jumanji 3 Trailer Reveal About Open World?

The first trailer for Jumanji: Open World offers a closer look at the next chapter of the franchise while introducing a major change to the game’s rules. It also gives fans their first glimpse of the upcoming film, its central story, and the returning cast members ahead of its December release.

How Does the Trailer Bring Jumanji Into the Real World?

Image © 2026 Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Jumanji: Open World trailer opens with Spencer and his friends reuniting at Nora’s before an unexpected encounter reveals that the game’s heroes have escaped the console.

As Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart), and Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black) appear in the real world, Spencer realizes the avatars are “stuck in demo mode,” while wild animals and enemy soldiers from Jumanji begin spilling into towns and city streets.

Opening Scene: The trailer begins with Spencer and his friends gathering at Nora’s before a rhinoceros crashes into a restaurant, interrupting the reunion.

The trailer begins with Spencer and his friends gathering at Nora’s before a rhinoceros crashes into a restaurant, interrupting the reunion. The Big Reveal: Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, and Professor Shelly Oberon unexpectedly appear in the real world after escaping the video game.

Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, and Professor Shelly Oberon unexpectedly appear in the real world after escaping the video game. Demo Mode: Spencer warns the group, “ We have a problem. They’re video game characters, but they’re stuck in demo mode, “ explaining the avatars’ unusual behavior.

Spencer warns the group, We have a problem. They’re video game characters, but they’re stuck in demo mode, explaining the avatars’ unusual behavior. Oberon’s Reaction: Looking around at the unfamiliar surroundings, Professor Shelly Oberon says, “ I’m beginning to suspect that we’re not in Jumanji, “ as the group realizes the game’s rules have changed.

Looking around at the unfamiliar surroundings, Professor Shelly Oberon says, I’m beginning to suspect that we’re not in Jumanji, as the group realizes the game’s rules have changed. The Mission: Spencer explains that the only way to save the real world is to put every video game character back into Jumanji before everything is broken beyond repair.

Which New Threats Escape From the Game?

Image © 2026 Sony Pictures Entertainment

With the avatars now stranded outside the game, the trailer reveals just how dangerous Jumanji’s invasion becomes. As Spencer and his friends race to return the characters to the console, the footage showcases increasingly destructive encounters across the city, blending large-scale action with the franchise’s signature comedy.

Wildlife on the Loose: Ostriches sprint through the streets while a rhinoceros smashes into a restaurant, with hippos, giant lizards, oxen, and other Jumanji creatures also appearing throughout the trailer.

Ostriches sprint through the streets while a rhinoceros smashes into a restaurant, with hippos, giant lizards, oxen, and other Jumanji creatures also appearing throughout the trailer. Enemy Soldiers: The danger isn’t limited to wild animals, as armed soldiers from Jumanji also emerge in the real world and pursue the group.

The danger isn’t limited to wild animals, as armed soldiers from Jumanji also emerge in the real world and pursue the group. Body Swaps: The trailer hints at another round of body-swapping, with Janice, Aunt Nora, Tyson, and other characters reacting to unexpected identities and unfamiliar personalities.

The trailer hints at another round of body-swapping, with Janice, Aunt Nora, Tyson, and other characters reacting to unexpected identities and unfamiliar personalities. Demo Mode Mishaps: The avatars’ “demo mode” limitations continue to create awkward and comedic situations as they struggle to navigate life outside the game.

When Does Jumanji: Open World Premiere in Theaters?

Sony has confirmed that Jumanji: Open World will arrive in theaters on December 25, 2026. The film was originally scheduled to premiere on December 11 before its release was moved to Christmas Day.

During Sony’s CinemaCon presentation in April, where the first footage debuted, Jack Black praised the sequel, calling it “my favorite so far” and adding, “I’ve never had more fun working on a movie.“

Release Date: December 25, 2026.

December 25, 2026. Schedule Change: The film was originally scheduled for a December 11 release before Sony moved it to Christmas Day.

The film was originally scheduled for a December 11 release before Sony moved it to Christmas Day. CinemaCon Debut: The first footage premiered at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, where Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black unveiled the film’s official title.

Final Thoughts

Jumanji: Open World brings the franchise back with a fresh adventure that expands beyond the jungle while still honoring the previous films. As the final installment, the movie continues the development established by the earlier entry, with production, produced, and screenplay details now officially announced.

Fans will likely agree the trailer raises excitement for one more return to Jumanji. Keep checking back for more updates as new details are revealed.

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