King Of The Hill Season 15 Sets Hulu Return As Adult Bobby Changes Everything

King of the Hill Season 15 premieres on Hulu on July 20, 2026, with all 10 episodes released at once. The new season brings Hank and Peggy back to Arlen after years away, while Bobby is now grown and building his life as a chef.

Fans can expect familiar voices, new cast changes, and more stories from Rainey Street. This guide covers the release date, cast, Season 16 news, Bobby theories, and Brad Pitt’s famous cameo.

Image © 2025 Disney/Mike Judge

King of the Hill Season 15 returns as one of Hulu’s biggest animated releases this year. The adult animated series officially premieres on July 20, 2026, with all 10 new episodes arriving on the same day.

According to the official synopsis, Hank Hill and Peggy Hill return to Arlen after years away. Fans of the original series can also expect a new poster, familiar humor, and updated stories that fit modern life.

Why Hulu’s Revival Season Is Making Headlines

The revival season quickly became one of Hulu’s most talked-about releases. Within seven days streaming, the show reached millions of viewers and earned strong reviews from critics. The second season of the revival also gained attention because it reunited major cast members from the original series.

Premiere Date: Hulu confirmed that King of the Hill Season 15 premieres on July 20, 2026.

Hulu confirmed that King of the Hill Season 15 premieres on July 20, 2026. Streaming Success: The series reportedly earned 4.4 million views during its first seven days streaming window.

The series reportedly earned 4.4 million views during its first seven days streaming window. Critical Response: Rotten Tomatoes gave the revival season a strong critic score, helping attract longtime viewers.

Rotten Tomatoes gave the revival season a strong critic score, helping attract longtime viewers. Fan Excitement: The new poster, updated Arlen setting, and references to modern hobbies like magnet fishing created online buzz.

What To Expect From The New Episodes

The new episodes focus on retirement life and major life changes for the Hill family. Hank and Peggy settle back into Texas after spending years overseas, while Bobby navigates adulthood and business pressure in Dallas.

Retirement Storyline: Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to reconnect with neighbors.

Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to reconnect with neighbors. Bobby’s New Life: Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the challenges of becoming an entrepreneur.

Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the challenges of becoming an entrepreneur. Modern Themes: The animated series explores technology, social changes, and family relationships in modern America.

The animated series explores technology, social changes, and family relationships in modern America. Classic Humor: The revival season keeps the same dry humor and emotional storytelling that made the original series popular.

King Of The Hill Season 15 Cast: Returning Characters And Voice Changes

Image © 2025 Disney

The revival brings back many familiar voices from the original series. Mike Judge returns as Hank Hill and Boomhauer, while Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, and Lauren Tom also reprise major roles. Their return helps the animated series feel connected to earlier seasons.

Main Returning Cast Members

Many of the show’s biggest stars returned for the revival season. The familiar cast is one reason longtime fans remain excited about the new episodes.

Mike Judge : Returns as Hank Hill and Boomhauer.

Returns as Hank Hill and Boomhauer. Kathy Najimy : Continues voicing Peggy Hill.

Continues voicing Peggy Hill. Pamela Adlon : Returns as Bobby Hill.

Returns as Bobby Hill. Stephen Root : Voices Bill Dauterive once again.

Voices Bill Dauterive once again. Lauren Tom : Reprises her roles as Connie and Minh.

Reprises her roles as Connie and Minh. Returning Energy: Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, and Lauren Tom help preserve the original tone of the series.

Important Voice Changes In The Revival

The revival also includes a few important casting updates. These changes were made respectfully while keeping the spirit of the original series alive.

Dale Gribble Update: Toby Huss now voices Dale after the death of original actor Johnny Hardwick.

Toby Huss now voices Dale after the death of original actor Johnny Hardwick. Kahn’s New Voice: Ronny Chieng joined the cast as Kahn Souphanousinphone.

Ronny Chieng joined the cast as Kahn Souphanousinphone. Creative Leadership: Executive producer Mike Judge continues leading the series alongside Greg Daniels and showrunner Saladin Patterson.

Executive producer Mike Judge continues leading the series alongside Greg Daniels and showrunner Saladin Patterson. Production Team: Additional executive producers include Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, while Dustin Davis represents Bandera Entertainment.

Will There Be A King Of The Hill Season 16?

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Hulu already confirmed another revival season after the success of Season 15. Strong streaming numbers, positive reviews, and fan support helped the series secure future episodes. The updated storylines and returning cast also proved that the animated series still connects with audiences today.

Hulu Has Already Renewed The Series

The platform renewed the show because the revival season performed well with both critics and viewers. Hulu plans to continue expanding the story beyond the current episodes.

Season 16 Confirmed: Hulu officially renewed the series for another season.

Hulu officially renewed the series for another season. Future Plans: The streaming service also approved a second season after that, extending the revival further.

The streaming service also approved a second season after that, extending the revival further. Episode Count: Each new season is expected to include 10 episodes.

Each new season is expected to include 10 episodes. Audience Interest: Retirement life stories, family humor, and Bobby’s adult journey helped the show remain popular.

Why The Revival Continues To Work

The new version of King of the Hill balances nostalgia with modern storytelling. That combination helped the series stay relevant even after being away for years.

Relatable Characters: Hank Hill, Peggy Hill, and Bobby still feel realistic and grounded.

Hank Hill, Peggy Hill, and Bobby still feel realistic and grounded. Updated Humor: The revival season mixes classic jokes with current social topics.

The revival season mixes classic jokes with current social topics. Strong Creative Team: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge, Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein continue supporting the franchise.

Greg Daniels, Mike Judge, Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein continue supporting the franchise. Longtime Appeal: Fans still enjoy the mix of family comedy, old friendships, and life on Rainey Street.

Is Bobby Actually Hank’s Son In King Of The Hill?

Image © 2025 Disney

One of the most popular fan theories in King of the Hill questions whether Bobby is really Hank Hill’s biological son. The theory became widely discussed online because Bobby acts very differently from Hank.

Still, the animated series has always treated Bobby as part of the Hill family. Season 14 and the revival season brought the discussion back as new viewers discovered the original series.

The Bobby Hill Fan Theory Explained

The fan theory mainly comes from Bobby’s personality and his physical resemblance to Bill Dauterive. Some viewers believe the similarities are intentional, while others see them as part of the show’s comedy. Even after five years of online debates, the series has never confirmed the theory.

Main Idea: Fans often compare Bobby’s appearance and behavior to Bill Dauterive instead of Hank Hill.

Fans often compare Bobby’s appearance and behavior to Bill Dauterive instead of Hank Hill. Online Popularity: The theory became more popular during the first half of the Hulu revival.

The theory became more popular during the first half of the Hulu revival. Character Differences: Bobby enjoys comedy and entertainment, while Hank prefers structure and responsibility.

Bobby enjoys comedy and entertainment, while Hank prefers structure and responsibility. No Canon Evidence: The original series and revival season never confirmed another biological father.

What The Show Actually Confirms

King of the Hill consistently presents Bobby as Hank and Peggy’s son. Their relationship remains one of the emotional foundations of the animated series. Many episodes focus on Hank learning how to understand Bobby’s personality and interests.

Family Storyline: Hank and Peggy continue supporting Bobby throughout the revival season.

Hank and Peggy continue supporting Bobby throughout the revival season. Adult Bobby Arc: Bobby is now dealing with the stresses of adulthood, work, and independence.

Bobby is now dealing with the stresses of adulthood, work, and independence. Core Theme: The series focuses on family growth instead of shocking twists or hidden secrets.

The series focuses on family growth instead of shocking twists or hidden secrets. Returning Cast: Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss continue helping the show maintain its familiar tone.

Who Was Brad Pitt In King Of The Hill?

King of the Hill became known for featuring celebrity guest stars while still keeping stories grounded and relatable. Brad Pitt remains one of the show’s most memorable guest actors, and interest in his appearance returned after the Hulu revival introduced the series to newer audiences.

Brad Pitt’s Character In The Series

Brad Pitt voiced Patch Boomhauer, Boomhauer’s younger brother. His appearance matched the show’s realistic humor and small-town storytelling style, which helped make the episode memorable for longtime fans.

Character Name: Brad Pitt voiced Patch Boomhauer in the original series.

Brad Pitt voiced Patch Boomhauer in the original series. Family Connection: Patch is related to Boomhauer and appears during an important family storyline.

Patch is related to Boomhauer and appears during an important family storyline. Renewed Attention: Many fans revisited the episode after watching Season 14.

Many fans revisited the episode after watching Season 14. Classic Humor: The cameo blended naturally into the show without distracting from the story.

Why Celebrity Cameos Helped The Show

Celebrity guest appearances became a major reason the series stayed popular for years. Even with famous actors involved, the stories still focused on everyday life and relatable humor.

Creative Leadership: Mike Judge and Greg Daniels carefully balanced celebrity appearances with grounded storytelling.

Mike Judge and Greg Daniels carefully balanced celebrity appearances with grounded storytelling. Supporting Cast: Lauren Tom and Toby Huss appeared alongside many famous guest stars over the years.

Lauren Tom and Toby Huss appeared alongside many famous guest stars over the years. Storytelling Style: Episodes often focused on attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails while staying realistic.

Episodes often focused on attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails while staying realistic. Long-Term Success: The viewed adult animation success of the revival proved the franchise still connects with audiences today.

Final Thoughts

King of the Hill Season 15 continues the success of Hulu’s revival by bringing back familiar characters, updated stories, and the same grounded humor that made the original series popular. The new season gives fans another chance to follow Hank Hill, Peggy Hill, and Bobby as they adjust to major life changes.

With strong streaming numbers, positive reviews, and confirmed future seasons, the animated series still connects with longtime viewers and new audiences. The return of Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss also helps the revival keep its original identity. Behind the scenes, producers like Norm Hiscock continue supporting the franchise as it moves into another successful chapter on Hulu.

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