Kiwi Ears Arete II | ZiiGaat x Fresh

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Coming in at $279, the Arete II in-ear monitors by ZiiGaat and Fresh Reviews hit hard with high quality sound and a very cool look. The quality begins with the unboxing process, and it sets a great tone for what is inside. The buds themselves are beautiful and feel incredibly high-end. They feature a red and black colorway with an angular design that just looks amazing and quite different from the majority of ear buds and headphones available in the market. Most importantly, I found them to be very comfortable, and they sound superb.

Here is a closer look at the design

Gaming Performance

I hooked these up to my MSI Claw A8 PC gaming handheld while playing Solateria. Sound is extremely important in Solateria, as timing a parry, which is a core requirement while in combat. Positional accuracy would be more important in a shooter, so I tested out Resident Evil: Requiem. In both cases, the Arete II nailed the use case. You can expect pinpoint accuracy for footsteps and gunshots in FPS games like Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. Even loader sounds like explosions sound great and do not overwhelm the speakers.

A cool feature for is the small bass switch located on the earcup. Turning it on boosts the bass and lower-midrange, adding cinematic immersion and a deep rumble.

Sound Signature and Technical Specifications

Driver Configuration: 10mm liquid-silicone suspension dynamic driver acting as a subwoofer, paired with two Knowles ED 29689 and dual Knowles SWFK 31736 balanced armature drivers.

Sensitivity: 104dB.

Impedance: 24 ohms.

Distortion: 0.04%.

Frequency Response: 20Hz to 40kHz.

Build Material: Solid aerospace-grade aluminum that is CNC-machined, hardened, and hand-finished.

Cable: Interchangeable 0.78mm 2-pin ultra-pure silver-plated oxygen-free copper cable, which includes 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced modular plugs.

The Arete II utilizes a five-driver configuration featuring one dynamic driver and four balanced armatures. The new 10mm liquid-silicone dynamic driver acts like a dedicated subwoofer. It features a 2nd generation composite diaphragm and a strong neodymium magnetic array that provides a deep, physical rumble.

For the mids, it uses two Knowles ED 29689 balanced armature drivers, giving a lush, slightly elevated vocal presence. The treble is handled by Knowles SWFK 31736 dual tweeters, which deliver smooth, extended highs that are detailed but non-fatiguing for long gaming or listening sessions. On paper, you are looking at a frequency response of 20Hz to 40kHz and an incredibly low distortion rate of 0.04%. Overall, the tuning leans towards a U-shaped signature.

Build and Comfort

The upgrade from the original resin to a CNC-machined aerospace-grade aluminum body is a major hit. The shells are hardened and hand-finished, and users consistently say it feels much more premium and durable. Despite being made of solid metal, most find them lightweight. Some users with smaller ears noted they are on the mid-to-large side, but the short nozzle helps secure a good fit.

Another great inclusion is the custom interchangeable 0.78mm 2-pin cable. It is constructed from ultra-pure silver-plated oxygen-free copper and comes with modular plugs allowing you to easily swap between 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced connections.

Who is this for

While they are great for music and gaming, the lack of a microphone may turn some people away, considering the price. But, if you’re an audiophile and you really want the very best quality sound without worrying about charging your listening device, the Arete II may just be the very best out there.