Kiwi Ears Orchestra II

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Design and Build

Kiwi Ears has really stepped up the game with the design of the Orchestra II. These feature a beautiful, precision engineered housing that lets you see all the tech inside. Whether you go with the Silver or the Blue, they have a professional, high-end look that stands out without being gaudy. Because the shells are precision-molded resin, they feel solid and premium in the hand. The hexagonal design on the face of each bud is striking, and in my blue model, they shine in direct lighting. The colors seem to change from orange, to green, to pink.

Once you connect the buds to the braided wires, they stay connected regardless of how much activity I’m doing. Granted, the Orchestra II are not meant for exercise. But when you wear headphones that sound this good, I challenge you to not be tempted to go for a run!

The Wired Advantage

As I’ve written before in other articles about Kiwi Ears products, going wired has its trade-offs. You lose a bit of freedom to move around as your headphones and your source device (e.g. iPhone) are tethered. But you gain a level of reliability that wireless just can’t match. For the Orchestra II, which is essentially a professional-grade monitor, not having to worry about battery life during a long listening session is a huge plus. I use them mostly while seated at my desk, so I don’t need that freedom of movement. I have the Orchestra II connected to my MacBook Pro.

These are specifically designed for long, seated sessions. The buds are ergonomically shaped, and while they are a bit on the larger side to accommodate all those drivers, they are incredibly comfortable once you get them locked in. They offer some of the best passive noise isolation I’ve experienced, making them perfect for focusing in a busy office, which is a challenge I have.

Sound Profile: The 10-Driver Symphony

The “Orchestra” name is very fitting here. While many IEMs use a single dynamic driver or a hybrid setup, Kiwi Ears has packed a staggering 10 Balanced Armature (BA) drivers into each ear.

The result is a sound signature that is all about precision and detail. You get a very natural, balanced tonality. The bass is handled by custom subwoofers that provide a tight, textured response—it’s not as “punched up” as a dedicated bass set, but it’s remarkably accurate and comfortable. The mids and highs are where these truly shine; they are quite clear without ever becoming piercing. If you want to hear every micro-detail in a recording, these are for you. If you’ve read any of my Kiwi Ears articles, you know I mostly listen to grunge and rock, with the occasional 90’s country music. The Orchestra II are great for these uses.

Technical Specifications

Driver Configuration: 10 Custom Balanced Armature Drivers per ear

10 Custom Balanced Armature Drivers per ear Crossover: 4-Way Crossover system for seamless frequency transitions

4-Way Crossover system for seamless frequency transitions Frequency Range: 20Hz – 20kHz

20Hz – 20kHz Sensitivity: 110dB SPL/mW

110dB SPL/mW Impedance: 15Ω

15Ω Housing Material: Precision-tuned transparent medical-grade acrylic

Precision-tuned transparent medical-grade acrylic Cable: 1.2m Single Crystal Copper Silver-Plated (SP-OCC) cable

1.2m Single Crystal Copper Silver-Plated (SP-OCC) cable Connectors: 0.78mm 2-pin

0.78mm 2-pin Included Plugs: Modular 3.5mm and 4.4mm connectors

Final Verdict

At $349, the Kiwi Ears Orchestra II is a serious investment, but it’s one that pays off in pure technical performance. They are beautiful, comfortable for long-term use, and offer a level of detail and isolation that makes them a top-tier choice for audiophiles and professional monitors alike. If you value transparency and imaging over raw bass quantity, these are a fantastic addition to any gear bag.