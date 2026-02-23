Landman Season 3 Is Confirmed: What We Know So Far

Landman season 3 is officially happening at Paramount+. Filming is set to start in May 2026. However, there is no set date for when the new season will start. It may come out in late 2026 or later.

The hit drama will keep showing Tommy Norris’s high-stakes family and business fights. Now we know when the series will come out, who will be in it, how the trailer is going, and what to expect next.

Will There Be A Season 3 Of Landman?

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / Imperative Entertainment / Texas Monthly / Bosque Ranch Productions / 101 Studios / MTV Entertainment Studios / Paramount Television Studios

The show Landman will be back for a third season on Paramount+. The show is based on Christian Wallace’s Boomtown podcast and was created by Taylor Sheridan. It’s about a family-run oil company in West Texas.

The story of M Tex Oil, CTT Oil Exploration, and the Norris family is in danger after the dramatic end of season 2. In the new season, the show will continue to look at power, money, and staying alive in the oil business.

Has Paramount+ Officially Renewed Landman Season 3

The third season has been confirmed by Paramount+. The renewal came after a lot of viewers and good feedback. The show is led by Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a Texas fixer who is trying to keep his business and family safe.

Official Renewal: Paramount+ renewed the show shortly after season 2 ended.

Paramount+ renewed the show shortly after season 2 ended. Creative Leadership: Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace remain involved in shaping the story.

Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace remain involved in shaping the story. Core Setting: The drama keeps going in West Texas and the Permian Basin, where oil fields are at the center of the fight.

Why Was Landman Renewed So Quickly

The show has both family drama and corporate danger. That mix makes sense for people who like stories with real-life consequences. It was also very important that Sheridan had a history of hit shows.

Strong Performance: The show delivered solid streaming numbers.

The show delivered solid streaming numbers. Platform Strategy: Paramount+ continues investing in Sheridan’s expanding universe.

Paramount+ continues investing in Sheridan’s expanding universe. Ongoing Conflict: The tension between M Tex and CTT Oil keeps the story active and relevant.

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / Imperative Entertainment / Texas Monthly / Bosque Ranch Productions / 101 Studios / MTV Entertainment Studios / Paramount Television Studios

Landman Season 3 will likely start filming in May 2026. Some thought filming would start earlier than it did, so the release date may fall in late 2026 or even later. Before any new episode airs, the team has to finish filming, editing, and advertising it.

When Does Landman Season 3 Start Filming

The series is set to come out in May 2026. When fans can watch the new season will depend on this schedule.

Filming Start: Cameras are scheduled to roll in May 2026.

Cameras are scheduled to roll in May 2026. Possible Release: Late 2026 is the earliest possible window.

is the earliest possible window. Filming Locations: West Texas and Fort Worth remain important settings.

What Storylines Will Landman Season 3 Explore

The company went through big changes at the end of Season 2. It’s no longer like Cooper Norris, played by Jacob Lofland, is learning everything from almost scratch. His new role as a leader includes real responsibility. A report from The Hollywood Reporter says that his story will take a pretty big gamble.

Cooper’s Growth: Cooper moves toward leadership within the oil company.

Cooper moves toward leadership within the oil company. Family Tension: Angela Norris, Tommy’s ex-wife, and other characters create different dynamics.

Angela Norris, Tommy’s ex-wife, and other characters create different dynamics. Business Pressure: Money risks go up because of CTT Oil and a possible new company deal.

Money risks go up because of CTT Oil and a possible new company deal. Rising Danger: The story about the cartel boss gets worse after Gallino warns Tommy about dangers in the oil fields.

Who Is In The Cast Of Landman Season 3?

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / Imperative Entertainment / Texas Monthly / Bosque Ranch Productions / 101 Studios / MTV Entertainment Studios / Paramount Television Studios

One of the best things about the show is the cast. Tommy is played again by Billy Bob Thornton, and there are a lot of other great characters in the show who are involved with the oil business and family drama.

Which Main Cast Members Are Expected To Return

For the third season, a lot of familiar faces are likely to be back.

Billy Bob Thornton : Returns as Tommy Norris, the main decision-maker at M Tex Oil.

Returns as Tommy Norris, the main decision-maker at M Tex Oil. Ali Larter : Back as Angela Norris, adding emotional depth to the story.

Back as Angela Norris, adding emotional depth to the story. Jacob Lofland : Continues as Cooper Norris, whose role is expanding.

Continues as Cooper Norris, whose role is expanding. Michelle Randolph : Returns as Ainsley Norris.

Returns as Ainsley Norris. Demi Moore : Plays Cami Miller, connected to a larger corporation and industry influence.

Plays Cami Miller, connected to a larger corporation and industry influence. Andy Garcia: Connected to the cartel boss storyline that affects the company.

Could There Be New Or Departing Characters

There were hints in the ending that new people might join the Landman world. Business deals and competing oil companies could bring in new people.

Industry Rivals: CTT Oil Exploration and Rebecca may take on bigger roles.

CTT Oil Exploration and Rebecca may take on bigger roles. Family Stories: There may be more problems between Angela’s daughter, her son, and her husband.

There may be more problems between Angela’s daughter, her son, and her husband. Supporting Characters: Jon Hamm, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Colm Feore, and Deidra Shanell could shape the post-finale direction.

Jon Hamm, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Colm Feore, and Deidra Shanell could shape the post-finale direction. Changing Power: Money, hope, and control struggles create a whole new dynamic for the family-run company.

Is There A Trailer For Landman Season 3?

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / Imperative Entertainment / Texas Monthly / Bosque Ranch Productions / 101 Studios / MTV Entertainment Studios / Paramount Television Studios

Fans can’t wait to see the first footage from the third season, but there isn’t an official trailer yet. Paramount+ hasn’t put out a teaser or sneak peek video. As of May 2026, filming is set to begin, so marketing will probably begin after a few episodes are cut.

Trailers usually give you an idea of how the new season will feel, how the characters’ lives will change, and how the oil business will become more real.

Has A Season 3 Trailer Been Released

As of now, there is no trailer for the third season. As long as the show is still in its early stages, this is normal. Paramount+ usually doesn’t share footage until filming is well underway. Because the show is part of the same company strategy as other Taylor Sheridan dramas, there is a careful plan for how it will be promoted.

Trailer Status: No teaser or full trailer is available at this time.

No teaser or full trailer is available at this time. Production Stage: Filming has not started yet, so no official footage exists.

Filming has not started yet, so no official footage exists. Marketing Approach: For the most impact, Paramount+ promotes its big shows closer to when they come out.

When Could The Trailer Arrive

Fans might see a teaser later that same year if filming starts in May 2026. Trailers for most streaming services come out a few months before the show starts. The preview will probably be about how things are getting more tense at work and possible new characters entering the story.

Expected Timeline: Depending on post-production, a good guess is late 2026.

Depending on post-production, a good guess is late 2026. Story Hints: The trailer might show problems with leadership and stress in the oil fields.

The trailer might show problems with leadership and stress in the oil fields. Tone Direction: A serious look at power, family conflict, and harsh business reality.

Where Can You Watch Landman Season 3?

Landman episodes will only be available to stream on Paramount+. To watch the new season, viewers will need to have a subscription that is still active. Keeping the show on one platform fits with the way the company works with other Taylor Sheridan projects. Fans can also easily find every episode in this one spot.

What Streaming Platform Will Carry Landman Season 3

Only Paramount+ will show the first episode of the third season. There are already season 1 and season 2 available, so new viewers can catch up before the next episode.

Streaming Home: The official and only platform is Paramount+.

The official and only platform is Paramount+. Full Access: Previous seasons are ready to stream now.

Previous seasons are ready to stream now. Subscription Plan: A paid membership is required to watch new episodes.

Will Landman Season 3 Be Available Outside Paramount+

Not yet, but there is no proof that the show will be available to stream on other sites. Details about the international release may be different, but no separate deals have been made public. One platform for the show helps protect its long-term value and brand identity.

No Other Platforms: No additional streaming services confirmed.

No additional streaming services confirmed. International Availability: Access may depend on licensing agreements in your area.

Access may depend on licensing agreements in your area. Platform Control: Centralized streaming makes audiences more loyal and helps them grow.

Fans are still excited for news as the release date gets closer. Even a small bit of teaser footage could make people very angry online. People can watch older episodes again until the official news comes out and get ready for more drama, shifting alliances, and tough decisions in the oil business world.

Final Thoughts

Landman Season 3 is now official. Filming will start in May 2026, and the show will probably come out in late 2026 or later. Along with Cooper Norris and the rest of the strong cast, Billy Bob Thornton is back as Tommy Norris.

There are more threats to the oil business, and tensions are rising in West Texas, so the third season will have higher stakes and more conflict. Fans can look forward to more family drama and business battles.

FAQs