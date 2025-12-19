Maul Shadow Lord: Star Wars Maul Is Back With Power

In 2026, Disney+ will release a new animated Star Wars series called Maul: Shadow Lord. After the Jedi fall, Darth Maul builds a criminal empire. This story follows him. The story is about crime, power, and survival on the planet Janix, which has no laws.

A prequel comic gets things started. This article talks about the plot, characters, trailer news, release date, and where to watch the series. You can find everything you need here.

What Is Maul: Shadow Lord All About?

Image © 2025 Lucasfilm / Lucasfilm Animation / Disney

Maul: Shadow Lord is a new animated series that will bring Darth Maul back in a big new way. After the last season of The Clone Wars, Maul starts to build a strong criminal organization on a planet that the Empire hasn’t taken over.

The story has both sci-fi and crime elements and shows a darker side of the Star Wars universe. The Maul comic series introduces us to the world and characters that will be in the movie.

Who Is the Shadow Lord?

Maul takes the name “Shadow Lord” as he regains his power by using fear and clever plans. He stops chasing Jedi and instead becomes a powerful criminal. The Shadow Lord animated series shows this new version of his character.

Setting : The story takes place on Janix, a dark labyrinth full of secrets, crime, and dishonesty.

: The story takes place on Janix, a dark labyrinth full of secrets, crime, and dishonesty. Timeline : Takes place just after the Clone Wars and the Jedi’s fall.

: Takes place just after the Clone Wars and the Jedi’s fall. Maul’s Role : He isn’t just staying alive—he’s trying to take over from behind the scenes.

: He isn’t just staying alive—he’s trying to take over from behind the scenes. Focus: An in-depth look at Maul’s powerful moves, not itesaber battles.

How Does the Maul Comic Series Tie In?

Benjamin Percy, a giant Star Wars nerd, wrote the Maul comic series, which is a prequel to the show. It sets up the characters and the noir tone that perfectly match the series.

Creative Team : A Star Wars veteran artist, Madibek Musabekov, drew it, and Benjamin Percy wrote it.

: A Star Wars veteran artist, Madibek Musabekov, drew it, and Benjamin Percy wrote it. Style : It is both a crime story and a science fiction story set in a galaxy with no laws.

: It is both a crime story and a science fiction story set in a galaxy with no laws. Covers : It has an AKA variant cover and beautiful art by Derrick Chew.

: It has an AKA variant cover and beautiful art by Derrick Chew. Purpose: It builds on the show’s background and offers a more expansive story than previous one-shots.

What Happens in the Plot of Maul: Shadow Lord?

Image © 2025 Lucasfilm / Lucasfilm Animation / Disney

In this great new animated series, Maul is no longer a Sith apprentice. After the Jedi are defeated, he starts his plan to gain power again by working with criminals. The Star Wars Maul Shadow Lord series isn’t about the Force. It’s about power, control, and fear. It offers fans a fresh angle on what Maul did after the Clone Wars.

Where Does the Story Fit?

The series takes place after Order 66, but before Rebels and after Clone Wars. Without any Jedi blocking him, Maul sees a chance to get ahead.

Timeline : Follows the final season of Clone Wars right away.

: Follows the final season of Clone Wars right away. Empire’s Role : Janix is a planet untouched by Imperial law.

: Janix is a planet untouched by Imperial law. Connection to Canon : It helps connect the stories of the Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Rebels.

: It helps connect the stories of the Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Rebels. Tone: In the Star Wars universe, there is a mix of crime, politics, and noir drama.

What Is Maul’s Mission?

Maul’s goal is to start a new criminal syndicate that will be run with strategy and fear. Janix is the best place to stay hidden and build your strength.

Base of Operations : Janix is a city with many sins that is chaotic and bright with neon lights.

: Janix is a city with many sins that is chaotic and bright with neon lights. Threat : Maul is the big criminal that everyone is afraid of in the area.

: Maul is the big criminal that everyone is afraid of in the area. Conflict : He is up against scheming crime bosses who won’t give up their power without a fight.

: He is up against scheming crime bosses who won’t give up their power without a fight. Build-Up: The “Maul” comic series shows the work that Maul does to get his empire ready.

Who Is in the Maul: Shadow Lord Cast?

Image © 2025 Lucasfilm / Lucasfilm Animation / Disney

The upcoming animated show brings back important voices and adds new characters. Even though full casting hasn’t been announced yet, fans are excited to see the returning actors and new characters that were first shown in the “Maul” comic series.

Who Is Confirmed?

There is only one officially confirmed voice actor, and fans love this choice. Sam Witwer reprises his role as Darth Maul, continuing the great work he’s done in other Star Wars media.

Voice of Maul : The character has a lot of depth and feeling grateful to Sam Witwer.

: The character has a lot of depth and feeling grateful to Sam Witwer. Continuity : It continues from Clone Wars and Rebels.

: It continues from Clone Wars and Rebels. Expectations : Good voice acting based on previous experience writing and performing Maul.

: Good voice acting based on previous experience writing and performing Maul. Fan Trust: Witwer’s comeback keeps fans who have been around for a long time interested.

Who Are the New Characters?

It is expected that the show will include the two new characters from the Maul comic series. They help give a ground-level view of the story.

Captain Brander Lawson : A tough person trying to keep the law in a city that isn’t following the rules.

: A tough person trying to keep the law in a city that isn’t following the rules. Two Boots : A smart and battle-ready droid nicknamed for his clever tactical skills.

: A smart and battle-ready droid nicknamed for his clever tactical skills. Purpose : They investigate shadowy dealings on Janix uncover Maul’s plot.

: They investigate shadowy dealings on Janix uncover Maul’s plot. Narrative Role : Street-level justice and Maul’s expanding empire are two very different things.

: Street-level justice and Maul’s expanding empire are two very different things. Built With Care: Made by Benjamin Percy and his team with close contact to Lucasfilm, who were watching episodes during development.

Is There a Trailer for Maul: Shadow Lord?

Image © 2025 Lucasfilm / Lucasfilm Animation / Disney

There isn’t a full trailer out yet for the upcoming animated series, but fans have seen bits and pieces of it. At Celebration Japan, Lucasfilm shared important artwork that suggested the show would be darker.

Maul was standing in a shadow alleyed city in the teaser picture, and his lit, double-bladed saber was ready. In this moment, fans get a sneak peek of the lawless land he is now in charge of.

What Has Been Shown So Far?

Even though we haven’t seen the whole thing, the early pictures make it look like the series will be gritty and bold. The style fits with the story’s crime-heavy mood and is based on Benjamin Percy’s art and Madibek Musabekov’s covers.

Teaser Image : Maul is shown in a bright, colorful world, ready to attack with his weapon in hand.

: Maul is shown in a bright, colorful world, ready to attack with his weapon in hand. Visual Tone : The comic’s noir tone inspired me to use color and shadows to create tension.

: The comic’s noir tone inspired me to use color and shadows to create tension. Story Direction : Hints that the show will reveal Maul’s plan to become more powerful in the criminal world.

: Hints that the show will reveal Maul’s plan to become more powerful in the criminal world. Theme Match: Links right to the feeling of both the sci-fi and crime stories in the comics.

When Will the Official Trailer Drop?

There are rumors that a trailer will come out soon, maybe as early as 2026. This is in line with how Disney usually markets their products. The release will probably come after Marvel Comics’ comic book series starts.

Insider Talk : The trailer is finished, but it can’t be released yet because it needs a release window, according to reports.

: The trailer is finished, but it can’t be released yet because it needs a release window, according to reports. Marketing Link : There might be a trailer drop to get people excited for the comic coming out in March.

: There might be a trailer drop to get people excited for the comic coming out in March. Viewer Insights: Fans hope the trailer will have more scripts, cast, and action.

When Will Maul: Shadow Lord Be Released and Where Can I Watch It?

The amazing new animated show, Maul: Shadow Lord, will come out in 2026. The exact release date isn’t known yet, but it will probably come out after the prequel comic. The show continues the storylines explored in the Maul comic series, which introduces the new setting and builds up Maul’s comeback.

It is thought that Maul: Shadow Lord will come out soon after the comic comes out on March 4, 2026. The show will build on what fans learn in the comic’s intro.

Release Window : If the comic timeline is correct, it will probably come out in the spring of 2026.e.

: If the comic timeline is correct, it will probably come out in the spring of 2026.e. Story Connection : The show starts at the same point as the last issue of the comic book series.

: The show starts at the same point as the last issue of the comic book series. Built for Fans: Is an absolute delight for anyone who’s into the franchise.

Where Will It Stream?

The only streaming service that the series will be on is Disney+. This will give fans around the world access to this big Star Wars release.

Streaming Platform : Only on Disney+.

: Only on Disney+. Access : Can be accessed anywhere Disney+ is available.

: Can be accessed anywhere Disney+ is available. Episode Format: It should come out once a week, like The Bad Batch and other animated shows.

Final Thoughts

Maul: Shadow Lord gives one of the favorite characters from Star Wars a new, darker look. The series is a deep and rich visual mix of a crime story and a sci-fi story. Fans of the Maul comic series will love this.

They can learn about Maul’s rise in a galaxy full of secrets. To really find Maul, read the comics before the show comes out. Lucasfilm’s careful planning and comments from creators show that all Star Wars fans should watch this.

FAQs