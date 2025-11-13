Mayfair Witches Season 3: Filming Wrap and Updates

Mayfair Witches Season 3 will debut on AMC and AMC+, probably in 2026. This is an official announcement. The series started filming in Vancouver in November 2025, but the action moved to Salem, Massachusetts.

Expanding the show’s witch mythology, the new season will also keep Rowan and Julien’s growing power struggle going. The cast, plot, release date, and streaming information we have so far are all listed below.

Is Mayfair Witches Season 3 Happening?

Image © 2025 AMC / AMC Studios / Gran Via Productions / Round Two Productions / Pali Eyes Pictures

Mayfair Witches Season 3 has been officially confirmed by AMC Networks. As of March, the supernatural drama’s third season was renewed, and it is still an important show in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

Corporate leaders at entertainment and AMC Studios said the show was an intriguing and enchanting source of growth in the long term. With strong support from AMC Studios and AMC Networks, the show keeps growing this exciting novel franchise.

Has Mayfair Witches Season 3 Been Renewed By AMC

Actually, on April 9, 2025, a third season was picked up. AMC Studios’ president of entertainment, Dan McDermott, confirmed the choice. He thought the show was a great way for the Mayfair family to move on to future adventures.

By renewing the series, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches stays connected to Interview With The Vampire and The Secret Order in the same world.

Renewal Date: April 9, 2025.

April 9, 2025. Network Home: AMC and AMC+.

AMC and AMC+. Franchise Expansion: Part of the larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

Part of the larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Executive Leadership: Mark Johnson oversees the universe for AMC Studios.

Has Filming Started For Mayfair Witches Season 3

Started production on November 4, 2025. The third season relocates from New Orleans to Salem, Massachusetts. In support of the new Salem story, this change lets the writers delve deeper into topics. The reports learned exclusively confirm that filming is already happening and will end in February 2026.

Production Start: November 4, 2025.

November 4, 2025. Expected Wrap: February 11, 2026.

February 11, 2026. Executive Producers: Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams remain involved.

Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams remain involved. Creative Team: Thomas Schnauz joins as co-showrunner with talented Esta Spalding under his overall deal.

What Will Mayfair Witches Season 3 Be About?

Image © 2025 AMC / AMC Studios / Gran Via Productions / Round Two Productions / Pali Eyes Pictures

The supernatural drama’s new chapter will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new spellbound families, and reveal more Mayfair family secrets.

According to the AMC’s official logline, it says that this season adds a contemporary twist while keeping the main characters intact. The story is about power, inheritance, and what it costs to be in charge at the Mayfair house.

How Does Season 2’s Ending Set Up The Third Season

At the end of Season 2, Rowan got stronger after drinking Lasher’s blood. There is a direct conflict because Julien Mayfair now runs Cortland Mayfair. The show’s creator, Esta Spalding, said that Rowan and Julien both want to be successful, but Rowan is not corrupt.

Main Conflict: Rowan versus Julien Mayfair.

Rowan versus Julien Mayfair. Possession Twist: Cortland Mayfair remains under Julien’s control.

Cortland Mayfair remains under Julien’s control. Family Fallout: The Scottish Mayfairs still influence events.

The Scottish Mayfairs still influence events. Key Ally: Ciprien Grieve may help guide Rowan forward.

How Will The Salem Setting Shape The Story

In the third season, the infamous town of witch trials is brought to the show. For people interested in history and folklore, Salem is a historical haven to visit. This season will show historical events that happened in Salem and introduce new spellbound families. This setting makes the story of Salem more intense and complex.

Setting Shift: From New Orleans to the town of witch trials.

From New Orleans to the town of witch trials. Historical Focus: Historical happenings of Salem, witch trials, and folklore.

Historical happenings of Salem, witch trials, and folklore. New Characters: Fresh faces join through new spellbound families.

Fresh faces join through new spellbound families. Theme Expansion: Witchcraft introduces new spellbound arcs and secrets.

Who Is In The Cast Of Mayfair Witches Season 3?

Image © 2025 AMC / AMC Studios / Gran Via Productions / Round Two Productions / Pali Eyes Pictures

The Mayfair cast are back, and Omar Maskati and some new faces have been added. The series stays true to Anne Rice’s vision of making characters with lots of layers. Adding Omar Maskati makes the cast of the supernatural drama stronger and gives the third season new life.

Which Returning Stars Are Confirmed

A number of the main characters are still very important to the story. Their jobs have a direct link to the growing argument in the Mayfair house.

Which New Cast Members Are Joining

Omar Maskati becomes a regular on the show. Early reports say that Maskati’s Leo fit right in with the Salem storyline. Maskati has worked on TV shows like “Breaking Bad” and “Dope Girls.” There will be more characters in the world that Anne Rice created.

Omar Maskati : Joins as Leo in a major role.

Joins as Leo in a major role. Career Background: Maskati’s previous TV credits include Breaking Bad.

Maskati’s previous TV credits include Breaking Bad. Creative Leadership: Tom Schnauz partners with Esta Spalding as co-showrunner.

Tom Schnauz partners with Esta Spalding as co-showrunner. Universe Connection: Linked to Interview With The Vampire and the wider Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

Image © 2025 AMC / AMC Studios / Gran Via Productions / Round Two Productions / Pali Eyes Pictures

The third season of Mayfair Witches will likely start airing on AMC and AMC+ in 2026. The year has been confirmed by AMC Networks, but no date has been given. A late 2026 release is likely since filming started in late 2025 and will end in early 2026. The success of the first season is built upon in the third season, which continues to grow the world of Anne Rice on TV.

When Is Mayfair Witches Season 3 Expected To Premiere

AMC finally said that the new season will probably come out in 2026. The network is giving the creative team enough time to make the episodes better, and production is going as planned. To keep the quality high, TMT Entertainment Group is still involved in the production process.

Premiere Year: 2026 is officially confirmed by AMC.

2026 is officially confirmed by AMC. Filming Schedule: Production runs from November 2025 to February 2026.

Production runs from November 2025 to February 2026. Expected Release Window: Likely 2026 after post-production.

Likely after post-production. Franchise Growth: Continues the momentum built since the first season.

The final premiere date can be changed due to the schedule for filming. Adding music, visual effects, and editing are all part of post-production. More supernatural elements and spell-binding families will be in the third season, so these scenes may need more time to be finished correctly. AMC hasn’t said anything specific about the month.

Post-Production Phase: Editing and effects may take several months.

Editing and effects may take several months. Supernatural Elements: Spellbound families and feature advanced visual sequences.

Spellbound families and feature advanced visual sequences. Official Updates: Fans should follow AMC announcements for the confirmed dates.

Where Can You Watch Mayfair Witches Season 3?

Mayfair Witches Season 3 will air on AMC and be available to stream on AMC+. Along with Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, this series is still part of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Access to streaming services depends on licensing agreements between countries, so outside of the US, availability may be different.

Will Mayfair Witches Season 3 Stream On AMC+

Yes, the new season will mostly be streamed on AMC+. AMC Networks continues to put the show at the top of its list of priorities. Working together with TMT Entertainment Group helps keep things running smoothly and makes plans for the long term.

Primary Platform: AMC and AMC+.

AMC and AMC+. Universe Connection: Linked to Anne Rice’s Interview and related series.

Linked to Anne Rice’s Interview and related series. Creative Legacy: Builds on the storied history of Anne Rice adaptations.

Will Mayfair Witches Season 3 Be On Other Streaming Platforms

No one has officially said that the third season will be available to stream on Prime Video or any other major service. Different licensing agreements were in place for earlier seasons, but AMC hasn’t said much about the new ones. Streaming plans could grow in the future as the Mayfair family continues on their journey.

Prime Video’s Availability: No confirmed streaming deal for Season 3.

No confirmed streaming deal for Season 3. Licensing Agreements: Distribution depends on network contracts.

Distribution depends on network contracts. Future Possibilities: Updates may come closer to release.

When it comes back in 2026, the third season hopes to bring the story from the first season further. As new threats come up for the Mayfair family, viewers can expect bigger fights and more complex myths. As the show’s premiere date gets closer, stay tuned for more specific details from AMC.

Final Thoughts

Mayfair Witches Season 3 is the exciting next chapter of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe made by AMC Networks and AMC Studios. Fans can look forward to deeper mythology and more intense conflicts in the third season of the supernatural drama, which will take place in Salem and continue the story of the Mayfair family.

With help from Mark Johnson, Esta Spalding, and Thomas Schnauz, the show is still an important part of this growing franchise. As 2026 gets closer, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will be back in a darker and stronger way

FAQs