DC Reveals Milly Alcock Supergirl in Stunning Official Teaser Trailer

Milly Alcock Supergirl is officially on the way, with the first trailer released and the movie set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. In this exciting new DC Universe movie directed by James Gunn and DC Studios, Milly Alcock plays Kara Zor-El. The trailer shows a rough and emotional Supergirl, and fans around the world are already very interested.
Is Milly Alcock Playing Supergirl?
Confirmed as DCU’s Supergirl After Cameo in Superman
In the post-credits scene of Superman (2025), Milly Alcock officially makes her first appearance as Kara Zor-El in the DC Universe. She storms into the Fortress in that scene, looking for her dog, Krypto, while hungover. The moment set her version of Supergirl as brave and flawed right away, which was very different from how others had shown her before.
- Casting confirmed: Milly Alcock was cast by James Gunn in January 2024 after extensive test screenings.
- Scene details: She appears with David Corenswet’s Superman, confronting him with attitude and sarcasm.
- Tone introduction: The scene revealed a different Kara, more rebellious, witty, and human.
- Audience response: Viewers praised Alcock’s raw take, calling it a refreshing twist in the DC era.
Teaser Trailer Shows a Messy, Space-Hopping Antihero
The first Supergirl trailer, which came out in December 2025, shows a darker and more realistic side of the DC Universe. Kara Zor-El, played by Milly Alcock, moves through neon-lit bars and far-off worlds while Blondie’s “Call Me” plays in the background. The video shows a woman who is sad about her loss but doesn’t want to give up her edge.
- Visual tone: Cosmic settings filled with alien bars, fights, and emotional flashbacks dominate the trailer.
- Character focus: Kara is messy and sarcastic, a far cry from Clark’s polished optimism.
- Key line: “Clark sees the good in everyone. I see the truth,” defines her outlook.
- Comparisons: Critics liken the tone to Guardians of the Galaxy with added moral weight.
What’s the Story of Supergirl?
Based on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King
The movie is based directly on Tom King’s 2022 comic Woman of Tomorrow. Kara Zor-El is followed as she meets Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young alien who is looking for revenge for her father’s death. The story explores guilt and anger and how people can make up for their mistakes. It shows how Supergirl’s trauma has changed her into a complex character.
- Source material: Based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s comic published by DC in 2022.
- Plot core: Kara reluctantly helps Ruthye track down Krem of the Yellow Hills, her father’s killer.
- Emotional hook: Kara copes with loss and self-doubt while mentoring Ruthye.
- Visual scope: Space travel, alien landscapes, and bittersweet reflections define the tone.
A Traumatized Hero on a Cosmic Western Journey
Director Craig Gillespie says that Supergirl is a “space western” that is both tough and loving. Kara isn’t the bright, hopeful person that people expected her to be. She’s been through a lot, and the destruction of Krypton and her own loneliness have changed her.
- Emotional conflict: Kara remembers Krypton’s fall and feels detached from Earth.
- Contrast with Superman: Clark was raised by loving parents, while Kara faced tragedy alone.
- Setting: Worlds beyond Earth resemble dusty, lawless frontiers with moral ambiguity.
- Themes: Vengeance, grief, and the weight of power drive the story forward.
Who’s in the Supergirl Cast?
Lead and Core Characters
The Supergirl cast includes standout talent that builds depth around Milly Alcock’s performance. Each actor enhances Kara’s growth and the emotional scope of the film.
- Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl: A conflicted Kryptonian hero searching for truth and identity.
- Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll: A young alien seeking revenge for her father’s death.
- Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills: A ruthless killer hunted across the galaxy.
- David Krumholtz as Zor-El: Kara’s caring father seen in Krypton flashbacks.
- Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze: Supergirl’s mother whose strength shapes Kara’s path.
- Jason Momoa as Lobo: A chaotic bounty hunter clashing with Kara’s mission.
- Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll: Ruthye’s father whose death starts the story.
- Krypto the Superdog: Kara’s loyal companion and symbol of hope.
Possible Cameos and DCU Tie-ins
The movie connects deeply with James Gunn’s wider DC Universe, setting up future crossover moments and expanding the cosmic side of the franchise.
- Superman connection: David Corenswet’s Superman is expected to appear briefly in key scenes.
- Shared continuity: Mentions of Wonder Woman and other heroes hint at the DC Studios roadmap.
- Universe placement: Set within Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, bridging Superman and Clayface.
- Future impact: Supergirl’s truth-driven mindset will influence the tone of upcoming DC films.
When Is Supergirl Releasing?
June 26, 2026 – Official DC Studios Date
Supergirl comes to theaters on June 26, 2026. It is the fourth project in DC Studios’ Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Warner Bros said the date was correct after filming ended in May 2025. The movie is set in the DC Universe, which is made up of many different worlds and characters, and it follows Superman and comes before Clayface.
- Release date: June 26, 2026.
- Production timeline: Filming concluded in May 2025 with Craig Gillespie directing under DC Studios.
- Marketing plan: Posters and teaser images surfaced in December 2025 featuring Kara in her new costume.
- Expectations: Fans are excited for Alcock’s first full-length film after her acclaimed TV series roles.
Positioned Between Superman and Clayface
By putting Supergirl between Superman and the new DC projects, the release makes sure that the stories stay connected in the universe. James Gunn planned the schedule so that there would be a balance between stories set on Earth and ones set in space.
- Continuity: The events occur after David Corenswet’s Superman but before Clayface.
- Universe expansion: Bridges Earth-based heroes and the interstellar frontier introduced in Woman of Tomorrow.
- Tone management: Gunn maintains a consistent emotional thread between Clark’s hope and Kara’s truth.
- Future relevance: The film’s ending reportedly connects to new arcs involving Wonder Woman and Lobo.
Final Thoughts
Alcock, Milly Supergirl hopes to set an even higher standard for the start of a new era at DC Studios by combining emotion and grit on the big screen. With director Craig Gillespie guiding her and James Gunn’s work making the DC Universe a reality, fans should look forward to something strong and hopeful.
This Supergirl’s parents, story, and style will be a big hit in July. From her unique outfit to her hot, stubborn energy, she is sure to grab people’s attention.
FAQs
Yes, filming wrapped in May 2025 under DC Studios and Warner Bros, and fans can’t wait to watch it on the big screen.
Milly Alcock is the new Kara Zor-El, setting a high bar after her House of the Dragon fame and strong debut co scene with Superman.
Yes, Milly Alcock auditioned in early 2024 and impressed James Gunn, earning the role over big names including Peter from DC’s internal talent list.
Yes, Kara is seen drunk in the Fortress scene, teasing her emotional depth and hopeful chaos as she learns heroes sometimes die before they shine.
Matthias Schoenaerts plays Krem of the Yellow Hills, a villain tied to Aquaman lore and other cosmic co stories in the DC Universe.