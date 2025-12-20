DC Reveals Milly Alcock Supergirl in Stunning Official Teaser Trailer

Milly Alcock Supergirl is officially on the way, with the first trailer released and the movie set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. In this exciting new DC Universe movie directed by James Gunn and DC Studios, Milly Alcock plays Kara Zor-El. The trailer shows a rough and emotional Supergirl, and fans around the world are already very interested.

Supergirl | Official Teaser Trailer

Is Milly Alcock Playing Supergirl?

Confirmed as DCU’s Supergirl After Cameo in Superman

In the post-credits scene of Superman (2025), Milly Alcock officially makes her first appearance as Kara Zor-El in the DC Universe. She storms into the Fortress in that scene, looking for her dog, Krypto, while hungover. The moment set her version of Supergirl as brave and flawed right away, which was very different from how others had shown her before.

Casting confirmed: Milly Alcock was cast by James Gunn in January 2024 after extensive test screenings. Scene details: She appears with David Corenswet's Superman, confronting him with attitude and sarcasm.

Teaser Trailer Shows a Messy, Space-Hopping Antihero

The first Supergirl trailer, which came out in December 2025, shows a darker and more realistic side of the DC Universe. Kara Zor-El, played by Milly Alcock, moves through neon-lit bars and far-off worlds while Blondie’s “Call Me” plays in the background. The video shows a woman who is sad about her loss but doesn’t want to give up her edge.

Key line: "Clark sees the good in everyone. I see the truth," defines her outlook.

What’s the Story of Supergirl?

Based on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King

The movie is based directly on Tom King’s 2022 comic Woman of Tomorrow. Kara Zor-El is followed as she meets Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young alien who is looking for revenge for her father’s death. The story explores guilt and anger and how people can make up for their mistakes. It shows how Supergirl’s trauma has changed her into a complex character.

Plot core: Kara reluctantly helps Ruthye track down Krem of the Yellow Hills, her father's killer.

A Traumatized Hero on a Cosmic Western Journey

Director Craig Gillespie says that Supergirl is a “space western” that is both tough and loving. Kara isn’t the bright, hopeful person that people expected her to be. She’s been through a lot, and the destruction of Krypton and her own loneliness have changed her.

Contrast with Superman: Clark was raised by loving parents, while Kara faced tragedy alone.

Who’s in the Supergirl Cast?

Lead and Core Characters

The Supergirl cast includes standout talent that builds depth around Milly Alcock’s performance. Each actor enhances Kara’s growth and the emotional scope of the film.

Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl: A conflicted Kryptonian hero searching for truth and identity.

Possible Cameos and DCU Tie-ins

The movie connects deeply with James Gunn’s wider DC Universe, setting up future crossover moments and expanding the cosmic side of the franchise.

When Is Supergirl Releasing?

Supergirl comes to theaters on June 26, 2026. It is the fourth project in DC Studios’ Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Warner Bros said the date was correct after filming ended in May 2025. The movie is set in the DC Universe, which is made up of many different worlds and characters, and it follows Superman and comes before Clayface.

Marketing plan: Posters and teaser images surfaced in December 2025 featuring Kara in her new costume.

Positioned Between Superman and Clayface

By putting Supergirl between Superman and the new DC projects, the release makes sure that the stories stay connected in the universe. James Gunn planned the schedule so that there would be a balance between stories set on Earth and ones set in space.

Universe expansion: Bridges Earth-based heroes and the interstellar frontier introduced in Woman of Tomorrow.

Final Thoughts

Alcock, Milly Supergirl hopes to set an even higher standard for the start of a new era at DC Studios by combining emotion and grit on the big screen. With director Craig Gillespie guiding her and James Gunn’s work making the DC Universe a reality, fans should look forward to something strong and hopeful.

This Supergirl’s parents, story, and style will be a big hit in July. From her unique outfit to her hot, stubborn energy, she is sure to grab people’s attention.

